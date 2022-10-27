Friday's High School Football Playoff Capsules

All games start at 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Ankeny Centennial (5-4) at No. 5 Cedar Falls (7-2)

Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

Playoff history: Ankeny Centennial makes its 10th straight appearance in the playoffs, having never missed the postseason in program history. The Jaguars have never made the state title game. Cedar Falls makes its 33rd appearance in the postseason and sixth consecutive. The Tigers won one state title in 1986 and have finished as runner-up five times —most recently in 2018.

Game notes: The biggest storyline to watch from this first round matchup is how Cedar Falls fares against Ankeny Centennial at home. In the fourth week of the season, the Tigers lost their first road matchup of the season to the Jaguars, 28-14, and fell to 2-2 on the season. However, the Tigers appeared to have turned a corner since that early season loss as they own a five game-winning streak. Despite the loss, Ankeny Centennial struggled to contain running back Drake Gelhaus as the junior ran for 139 yards and one score on 20 carries. Cedar Falls needs another big game from Gelhaus, who ranks third in Class 5A with 1,269 rushing yards in the regular season. Ankeny Centennial’s offense gave the Tigers’ defense problems, totaling 421 yards of offense and gaining 5.9 yards per carry. The Tigers also allowed the most points of the season against the Jaguars. A normally stout defense, the Tigers can redeem themselves with a strong showing Friday.

Class 4A

Fort Madison (7-2) at No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (9-0)

Where: Waverly

Playoff History: This is just the third playoff appearance for the Bloodhounds and first since 1989. A semifinalist last fall, the Go-Hawks are in for the 25th time and own two state titles – 1990 and 1992.

Game notes: These two teams have not meet in recent history. Fort Madison rolled to a 6-0 start before it lost back-to-back games to North Scott and Iowa City Liberty and then rebounded in week nine with a win over Burlington. Quarterback Aidan Boyer has thrown for 1,372 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Bloodhounds. Henry Wiseman has caught 40 passes for 496 yards and four scores. Leif Boeding also has four touchdown catches. Fort Madison has recorded 65 ½ tackles for loss on defense led by Ike Thatcher and Tanner Settles with 12 ½ each. McCrae Hagarty leads WSR in rushing yards (1,269) and touchdowns (21). Asa Newsom is averaging 18.3 yards per carry and has scored eight touchdowns, while also catching 24 passes for 392 yards and two additional scores.

Class 3A

Benton Community (6-3) at No. 5 Independence (9-1)

Where: Lyle Leinbaugh Field, Independence

Playoff history: This is the 12th trip and second straight for the Bobcats. The Mustangs are in for the fourth consecutive season and seventh time in school history.

Game notes: This is a rematch of a first-round playoff game last year won by the Mustangs, 26-6. The two teams have common opponents, including Davenport Assumption. Benton beat the Knights (28-14) on Oct. 7, while Indee lost to Assumption in week zero (26-7) on Aug. 19. Aidan Gallery has passed for 722 yards and rushed for 365 and accounted for 10 touchdowns for the Bobcats. Mitchell Johnson has paced the Mustangs with 1,391 passing yards (15 touchdowns) and 664 rushing yards (11 scores), while Trey Weber has supplemented him in the ground game with 814 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Class 1A

Western Christian (7-2) at No. 6 Aplington-Parkersburg (8-1)

Where: Ed Thomas Field, Parkersburg

Playoff history: This is the 13th overall and fourth straight for the Wolfpack. A-P is making its 24th appearance.

Game notes: Western Christian’s two losses this season have come to fourth-ranked West Sioux (1A) and fourth-ranked Spirit Lake (2A). Kaden VanRegenmorter has passed for 1,644 yards and 16 touchdowns while also throwing nine interceptions. Tyler Mantel has rushed for 881 yards and 10 scores, while Ashtin Van’t Hul has 24 catches for 499 yards and five scores. Aplington-Parkersburg’s Gavin Thomas has tossed 15 touchdowns while passing for 1,117 yards. Adam Schipper and Aidan Junker have combined for 1,364 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing. Kaden Huttinger has hauled in 24 passes for 490 yards and seven scores.

No. 9 Dike-New Hartford (7-2) at No. 8 MFL Mar-Mac (8-1)

Where: Monona

Playoff history: Dike-New Hartford is in for the 22nd time and the Wolverines are 38-19 all-time in the playoffs. The Bulldogs are in for the fifth time and this is their fourth straight playoff trip.

Game notes: These two teams have played twice previously, both won by DNH, but the last contest was in 2015. MFL has not lost a game since losing by three, 22-19, to Class 2A New Hampton in week one. The Wolverines have been without star running back Jerek Hall for the past three weeks, but junior Micah Walston has picked up the slack rushing for 618 yards and 11 scores. Benton Bixby has passed for 1,220 yards and 16 scores, and his favorite target is Braxten Johnson (26-546-9). MFL will throw the ball, but the Bulldogs like to get the job done on the ground, where Carver Blietz-Bentien, Wyatt Powell and Karter Decker having helped the Bulldogs amass 2,483 rush yards and 38 scoring runs.

Columbus Catholic (6-3) at No. 1 West Branch (9-0)

Where: Butch Pedersen Field, West Branch

Playoff history: Columbus is making its 15th playoff trip. The Sailors are 22-11 all-time in the playoffs. The Bears own 41 playoff wins and are in for the 29th time all-time. They won titles in 1989, 91 and 92.

Game notes: This is a rematch from week two where the Bears rolled to a 34-13 win. Columbus fell behind 21-0 in the first half and trailed 28-10 at halftime. During a five-game win streak, the Sailors have allowed just 41 points while scoring 35 or more points four times. Parker Kjeldsen and Caleb Holthaus have ignited a ground game of late, while defensive tackle Mason Knipp has been a terror and comes into the game with 80 ½ tackles, including 25 ½ for loss. The Bears are balanced offensively as Tye Hughes has passed for 1,167 yards and rushed for 318 more. Andy Henson has rushed it 161 times for 1,223 yards and 27 scores.

Class A

No. 9 Wapsie Valley (7-2) at No. 1 West Hancock (9-0)

Where: Britt

Playoff history: The Warriors are in the field for the 33rd time and own 51 all-time playoff wins. West Hancock, the defending champion, is in for the 26th time.

Game notes: Wapsie Valley has reeled off six straight wins since losing (20-7) to No. 2 Grundy Center on Sept. 9. Warrior quarterback Casey O’Donnell has passed for 18 scores while he nears the 1,000-yard passing mark. Braden Knight leads the team with 957 rushing yards, while Traeton Sauerbrei has tied Knight with nine rushing scores. The Eagles’ punishing run game led by Kale Zuehl has rushed the ball 412 times for 2,995 yards and 46 scores. Quarterback Mitchell Smith has passed for 507 yards and nine scores while also rushing for 766 and eight more touchdowns.

No. 10 Columbus Junction (8-1) at No. 2 Grundy Center (9-0)

Where: Grundy Center

Playoff history: This is the 11th trip for the Wildcats, but first since 2015. The Spartans have been in the state championship game each of the last three seasons and own state titles in 1984, 1987 and 1988.

Game notes: Columbus Junction’s lone loss was a one-point defeat at the hands of No. 8 Alburnett (32-31). The Wildcats have attempted just 15 passes in nine games compared to 308 rushes. Columbus has rushed the ball for 3,739 yards and 61 scores led by Kaden Amigon’s 1,744 yards and 26 scores. He averages 13.1 yards per carry, and the Wildcats average 12.1 yards per carry as a team. Grundy Center’s defense has pitched four shutouts and allowed just 43 points all season. The Spartans defense has forced 22 turnovers.

8-player

No. 8 Newell-Fonda (8-1) at No. 3 Don Bosco (8-0)

Where: Tom Ryan Field, Gilbertville

Playoff notes: This is the 19th trip for the Mustangs who were 8-player champs in 2014. This is the 12th-straight playoff appearance for the Dons who own a 34-7 record in the postseason and four state titles in 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Game notes: Newell-Fonda’s only loss is to No. 1 Remsen-St. Mary’s (61-13). The Mustangs are balanced offensively as Mason Dicks has thrown for 1,288 yards and 20 scores against no interceptions, while the team has rushed for 1,464 yards and 27 scores. Ryan Greenfield has 39 catches for 603 yards and eight scores. Don Bosco’s defense has 14 interceptions and has returned four of them for touchdowns. The Dons like to run the ball as they have carried it 272 times for 2,358 yards and 44 scores.

Turkey Valley (7-1) at No. 7 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-1)

Where: Gladbrook

Playoff notes: This is Turkey Valley’s 19th playoff appearance and second straight. The Rebels are in for the 16th time. They have two titles in program history in 2015 and 2016.

Game notes: Both teams can rush the ball. The Trojans have ran 347 times for 2,371 yards and 42 scores with three players with 10 or more rushing scores – Oliver Schmitt (15), Noah Hanson (13) and Carson Busta (10). Isaac Clark has passed for 1,447 yards and 25 scores for G-R, while Austin Vaverka has rushed it 74 times for 1,026 yards and 18 scores. Luke Riffey has eight touchdowns catches and leads the Rebels with 527 receiving yards.