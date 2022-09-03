Friday's High School football leaders

Passing
Player;Comp-Att-Int-Yards-TDs
Isaac Clark (Glad-Rein);11-19-0-183-4
Colin Gordon (Grundy Center);13-25-2-175-2
Kolt Knaack (N. Tama);18-33-1-133-0
Gavin Thomas (Apling-Park);5-8-0-121-1
Ty Purdy (Don Bosco);7-9-0-109-1
Cole Marsh (WSR);8-13;0-79-3
Rushing
Player;Carries;Yards;TDs
Brandon Cushion (W. Central);23;237;6
Myles McMahon (Don Bosco);14;184;4
Ethan Schoville (Denver);18;176;5
Kaden Abbas (AGWSR);26;172;4
Drake Gelhaus (Cedar Falls);17;131;3
McCrae Hagarty (WSR);15;122;1
Cayden Schellhorn (Cedar Falls);12;111;1
Aidan Junker (Apling-Park);22;85;4
Receiving
Player;Receptions;Yards;TDs
Austin Vaverka (Glad-Rein);2;100;2
Tate Jirovsky (Grundy Center);5;84;1
Derek Woods (Cedar Falls);2;64;1
Gavin Rausch (NT);5;39;0