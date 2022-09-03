 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FRIDAY'S LEADERS

Friday's High School football leaders

Passing

Player;Comp-Att-Int-Yards-TDs

Isaac Clark (Glad-Rein);11-19-0-183-4

Colin Gordon (Grundy Center);13-25-2-175-2

Kolt Knaack (N. Tama);18-33-1-133-0

Gavin Thomas (Apling-Park);5-8-0-121-1

Ty Purdy (Don Bosco);7-9-0-109-1

Cole Marsh (WSR);8-13;0-79-3

Rushing

Player;Carries;Yards;TDs

Brandon Cushion (W. Central);23;237;6

Myles McMahon (Don Bosco);14;184;4

Ethan Schoville (Denver);18;176;5

Kaden Abbas (AGWSR);26;172;4

Drake Gelhaus (Cedar Falls);17;131;3

McCrae Hagarty (WSR);15;122;1

Cayden Schellhorn (Cedar Falls);12;111;1

Aidan Junker (Apling-Park);22;85;4

Receiving

Player;Receptions;Yards;TDs

Austin Vaverka (Glad-Rein);2;100;2

Tate Jirovsky (Grundy Center);5;84;1

Derek Woods (Cedar Falls);2;64;1

Gavin Rausch (NT);5;39;0

