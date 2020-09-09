Friday's area prep football schedule

Friday’s games
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Hempstead at Senior
Linn-Mar at Waterloo West
Southeast Polk at CR Jefferson
Cedar Rapids Washington at Marshalltown
Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Western Dubuque at Indianola
Clear Creek-Amana at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Class 3A
District 3
Waterloo East at Waverly-Shell Rock
West Delaware at Decorah
Class 2A
District 4
Waukon at New Hampton
North Fayette-Valley at Crestwood
Independence at Oelwein.
District 6
Mount Vernon at Center Point-Urbana
Solon at Union
South Tama at Vinton-Shellsburg
Class 1A
District 3
East Marshall at South Hardin
Hudson at Aplington-Parkersburg
South Hamilton at Dike-New Hartford
District 4
Columbus at Osage
Jesup at Central Springs
Denver at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Class A
District 3
Mason City Newman at West Fork
North Butler at Lake Mills
St. Ansgar at Nashua-Plainfield
District 4
South Winneshiek at Clayton Ridge
Wapsie Valley at MFL MarMac
District 7
BCLUW at Lynnville-Sully
North Mahaska at Grundy Center
North Tama at Belle Plaine
8-player
District 2
AGWSR at Turkey Valley
Clarksville at Springville
Janesville at North Iowa
Riceville at Rockford
Tripoli at Northwood-Kensett.
District 3
Central Elkader at Midland
Dunkerton at West Central
Don Bosco at Central City
