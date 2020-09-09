 Skip to main content
Friday's area prep football schedule
AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Friday's games

Clip art prep football

Friday’s games

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Hempstead at Senior

Linn-Mar at Waterloo West

Southeast Polk at CR Jefferson

Cedar Rapids Washington at Marshalltown

Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Western Dubuque at Indianola

Clear Creek-Amana at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Class 3A

District 3

Waterloo East at Waverly-Shell Rock

West Delaware at Decorah

Class 2A

District 4

Waukon at New Hampton

North Fayette-Valley at Crestwood

Independence at Oelwein.

District 6

Mount Vernon at Center Point-Urbana

Solon at Union

South Tama at Vinton-Shellsburg

Class 1A

District 3

East Marshall at South Hardin

Hudson at Aplington-Parkersburg

South Hamilton at Dike-New Hartford

District 4

Columbus at Osage

Jesup at Central Springs

Denver at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Class A

District 3

Mason City Newman at West Fork

North Butler at Lake Mills

St. Ansgar at Nashua-Plainfield

District 4

South Winneshiek at Clayton Ridge

Wapsie Valley at MFL MarMac

District 7

BCLUW at Lynnville-Sully

North Mahaska at Grundy Center

North Tama at Belle Plaine

8-player

District 2

AGWSR at Turkey Valley

Clarksville at Springville

Janesville at North Iowa

Riceville at Rockford

Tripoli at Northwood-Kensett.

District 3

Central Elkader at Midland

Dunkerton at West Central



Don Bosco at Central City

Tags

