Friday's Area Prep Football Schedule

Friday’s games
(unless noted)
METRODubuque Senior at Waterloo West
Waterloo East at Western Dubuque
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Columbus
MISSISSIPPI VALLEYDubuque Wahlert at Marion, Saturday
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Dubuque Hempstead
Linn-Mar at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Saturday
Davenport Assumption at Cedar Rapids Washington, Saturday
Cedar Rapids Xavier at Oskaloosa
Class 3ADistrict 3Decorah at Charles City
West Delaware at Waverly-Shell Rock
Class 2ADistrict 3Forest City at West Marshall
Hampton-Dumont at Clear Lake
District 4New Hampton at Crestwood
North Fayette-Valley at Oelwein
Indepedence at Waukon, ppd
District 6Center Point-Urbana at South Tama
Union at Mount Vernon
Vinton-Shellsburg at Solon
Class 1ADistrict 3Aplington-Parkersburg at East Marshall
Dike-New Hartford at South Hardin
South Hamilton at Hudson
District 4Central Springs at Denver
Osage at Jesup
Class ADistrict 3Lake Mills at Mason City Newman
Nashua-Plainfield at West Fork
Saint Ansgar at North Butler
District 4Clayton Ridge at Postville
South Winneshiek at Wapsie Valley
Starmont at MFL Mar-Mac
District 5East Buchanan at Alburnett
Edgewood-Colesburg at North Linn
West Branch at Maquoketa Valley
District 7BCLUW at Grundy Center
Lynnville-Sully at North Tama
North Mahaska at Belle Plaine
8-PlayerDistrict 3AGWSR at Rockford
Janesville at Tripoli
Kee at North Iowa
Northwood-Kensett at Riceville
Turkey Valley at Clarksville, cancelled
District 4Central City at Dunkerton
Midland at Easton Valley
Springville at Don Bosco
West Central at Central Elkader
District 5BGM at Iowa Valley
Green Mountain-Garwin at Lone Tree
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Baxter
HLV at Colo-Nesco
Meskwaki Settlement at Collins-Maxwell
