 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's Area Prep Football Schedule
0 comments
AREA PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Friday's Area Prep Football Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Clip art prep football

Friday’s games

(unless noted)

METRODubuque Senior at Waterloo West

Waterloo East at Western Dubuque

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Columbus

MISSISSIPPI VALLEYDubuque Wahlert at Marion, Saturday

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Dubuque Hempstead

Linn-Mar at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Saturday

Davenport Assumption at Cedar Rapids Washington, Saturday

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Oskaloosa

Class 3ADistrict 3Decorah at Charles City

West Delaware at Waverly-Shell Rock

Class 2ADistrict 3Forest City at West Marshall

Hampton-Dumont at Clear Lake

District 4New Hampton at Crestwood

North Fayette-Valley at Oelwein

Indepedence at Waukon, ppd

District 6Center Point-Urbana at South Tama

Union at Mount Vernon

Vinton-Shellsburg at Solon

Class 1ADistrict 3Aplington-Parkersburg at East Marshall

Dike-New Hartford at South Hardin

South Hamilton at Hudson

District 4Central Springs at Denver

Osage at Jesup

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Columbus

Class ADistrict 3Lake Mills at Mason City Newman

Nashua-Plainfield at West Fork

Saint Ansgar at North Butler

District 4Clayton Ridge at Postville

South Winneshiek at Wapsie Valley

Starmont at MFL Mar-Mac

District 5East Buchanan at Alburnett

Edgewood-Colesburg at North Linn

West Branch at Maquoketa Valley

District 7BCLUW at Grundy Center

Lynnville-Sully at North Tama

North Mahaska at Belle Plaine

8-PlayerDistrict 3AGWSR at Rockford

Janesville at Tripoli

Kee at North Iowa

Northwood-Kensett at Riceville

Turkey Valley at Clarksville, cancelled

District 4Central City at Dunkerton

Kee at North Iowa

Midland at Easton Valley

Springville at Don Bosco

West Central at Central Elkader

District 5BGM at Iowa Valley

Green Mountain-Garwin at Lone Tree

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Baxter

HLV at Colo-Nesco

Meskwaki Settlement at Collins-Maxwell

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News