METRO
Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny 27
Ankeny Centennial 21, Waterloo West 13
Webster City 48, Waterloo East 32
Columbus 48, East Marshall 0
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny 27
Dubuque Senior 28, Cedar Rapids Washington 7
Bettendorf 49, Dubuque Hempstead 7
Waukee 43, Cedar Rapids Prairie 7
Ankeny Centennial 21, Waterloo West 13
CLASS 3A
District 3
Crestwood 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 10
Western Dubuque 23, Decorah 2
Independence 47, Maquoketa 7
Mount Vernon 23, West Delaware 7
Charles City 14, Union (La Porte City) 6
Webster City 48, Waterloo East 32
CLASS 2A
District 3
Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 13
Forest City 45, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6
Clear Lake 28, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27
Crestwood 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 10
Waukon 37, New Hampton 6
South Hardin 35, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
District 4
Waterloo Columbus 48, East Marshall 0
Monticello 21, Bellevue 13
Waukon 37, New Hampton 6
North Fayette Valley 26, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Oelwein 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 14
West Liberty 22, Anamosa 21
District 7
Benton Community 33, Center Point-Urbana 21
West Marshall 26. Denver 20
Nevada 34, Perry 23
PCM 19, Roland-Story 6
Charles City 14, Union (La Porte City) 6
Oelwein 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 14
CLASS 1A
District 3
Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 13
West Marshall 26. Denver 20
Algona Garrigan 22, Lake Mills 6
Dike-New Hartford 69, North Butler 0
North Fayette Valley 26, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
West Hancock 56, Osage 18
District 6
Waterloo Columbus 48, East Marshall 0
MFL MarMac 35, Jesup 6
Dike-New Hartford 69, North Butler 0
North Linn 28, Alburnett 14
Iowa City Regina 45, Pella Christian 13
South Hardin 35, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
CLASS A
District 4
West Fork 35, Central Springs 0
Mason City Newman 20, Nashua-Plainfield 0
South Winneshiek 66, Postville 6
Saint Ansgar 60, Starmont 0
District 7
Grundy Center 33, BCLUW 0
Edgewood-Colesburg 41, East Buchanan 8
Hudson 38, GMG 0
North Tama 13, Wapsie Valley 7
8-PLAYER
District 2
Janesville 40, Riceville 34
Tripoli 42, North Iowa 6
Northwood-Kensett 41, Dunkerton 0
Don Bosco 64, Rockford 14
District 3
Central City 54, West Central 0
Easton Valley 85, Central Elkader 0
Turkey Valley 52, Midland 6
Springville 36, Kee High 14
District 5
AGWSR 72, Collins-Maxwell 46
Colo-Nesco 39, Twin Cedars 20
Baxter 74, Melcher-Dallas 30
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52, Meskwaki 20
STATE
AC/GC 54, Nodaway Valley 0
ADM 36, Grinnell 26
Algona 34, Emmetsburg 14
Audubon 48, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6
B-G-M 61, North Mahaska 6
Beckman, Dyersville 48, Clayton Ridge 0
Bedford 60, Stanton 34
Bondurant Farrar 49, South Tama 6
Boyer Valley 34, West Harrison 14
Burlington 33, Clinton 26
CAM, Anita 56, Glidden-Ralston 14
Carlisle 36, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 21
Cascade 27, Maquoketa Valley 16
Central Clinton 16, Dubuque Wahlert 14
Chariton 41, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 19
Clarinda 34, Atlantic 20
Clarke, Osceola 34, Red Oak 27
Coon Rapids-Bayard 62, Woodbine 49
Dallas Center-Grimes 7, Ballard 0
Davenport North 37, Davenport Central 0
Davis County 28, Van Buren 0
Denison-Schleswig 49, Council Bluffs Jefferson 21
Des Moines Christian 50, Ogden 14
Des Moines Hoover 28, Des Moines North 7
Des Moines Roosevelt 42, Des Moines East 21
Dowling Catholic 17, Johnston 7
Earlham 48, Pleasantville 12
East Mills 52, Griswold 0
East Sac County 35, Ridge View 8
English Valleys 33, Iowa Valley 32
Fort Dodge 28, Indianola 21
Gilbert 15, Boone 8
Glenwood 48, Kuemper Catholic 6
Greene County 48, Saydel 7
H-L-V 29, Lone Tree 26
Harlan 36, Carroll 21
Harris-Lake Park 49, River Valley 6
Highland 39, Lynnville-Sully 12
Iowa City High 28, Ames 25
Keokuk 21, West Burlington/Notre Dame 6
Knoxville 24, Centerville 10
Lamoni 64, Murray 6
Lawton-Bronson 12, Hinton 6
LeMars 27, Sheldon 25
Lenox 58, Seymour-Moulton Udell 0
Lewis Central 70, Council Bluffs Lincoln 7
Lisbon 36, Belle Plaine 26
Louisa-Muscatine 54, Columbus Community 8
Marshalltown 27, Mason City 7
Martensdale-St. Marys 40, Woodward Academy 33
Mediapolis 27, Pekin 20
Mid-Prairie 40, Wilton 6
Missouri Valley 55, Riverside 42
Montezuma 76, Winfield-Mount Union 48
Monticello 21, Bellevue 13
Mount Ayr 49, Central Decatur 14
Mount Pleasant 55, Central Lee 7
Muscatine 13, Davenport West 7
Nevada 34, Perry 23
New London 56, WACO 50, 3 OTs
Newell-Fonda 56, Siouxland Christian 0
Newton 42, Ottumwa 21
North Cedar 21, Camanche 7
North Scott 20, Pleasant Valley 0
North Union 44, MMCRU 0
Norwalk 27, Pella 9
OA-BCIG 64, Cherokee 19
Okoboji, Milford 22, Ruthven-Ayrshire 20
Oskaloosa 44, Fairfield 20
Panorama 15, Interstate 35 13
Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 31, Manson Northwest Webster 0
Sibley-Ocheyedan 14, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13
Sigourney 75, Albia 27
Sigourney-Keota 75, Albia 27
Sioux Central 29, Akron-Westfield 0
Sioux City North 20, Sioux City West 19
Solon 44, Marion 0
South Central Calhoun 31, IKM-Manning 0
South Hamilton 28, Woodward-Granger 14
South O'Brien 15, Alta-Aurelia 0
Southeast Polk 23, Iowa City West 21
Southeast Valley 34, Belmond-Klemme 18
Southeast Warren 47, Moravia 8
Southwest Valley 48, West Central Valley 6
Spencer 28, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Spirit Lake 42, Central Lyon 14
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 38, Logan-Magnolia 7
St. Edmond 40, Eagle Grove 8
St. Mary's, Remsen 61, Kingsley-Pierson 2
Storm Lake 26, Humboldt 15
Tipton 21, Durant-Bennett 13
Treynor 49, Shenandoah 20
Underwood 49, Tri-Center 33
Unity Christian 8, Estherville Lincoln Central 0
Urbandale 53, Des Moines Lincoln 12
Valley, West Des Moines 28, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14
Van Meter 42, Madrid 0
Wapello 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 23
Washington 38, Iowa City Liberty 31
Waukee 43, Cedar Rapids Prairie 7
Wayne, Corydon 42, Colfax-Mingo 29
West Bend-Mallard 52, Ar-We-Va 20
West Branch 39, Williamsburg 33
West Liberty 22, Anamosa 21
West Lyon 52, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28
West Sioux 24, Sioux Center 6
Western Christian 10, Bishop Heelan 0
Westwood, Sloan 21, A-H-S-T-W 7
Winterset 35, North Polk 21
Woodbury Central 14, Gehlen Catholic 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.