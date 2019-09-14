Clip art football

METRO

Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny 27

Ankeny Centennial 21, Waterloo West 13

Webster City 48, Waterloo East 32

Columbus 48, East Marshall 0

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny 27

Dubuque Senior 28, Cedar Rapids Washington 7

Bettendorf 49, Dubuque Hempstead 7

Waukee 43, Cedar Rapids Prairie 7

Ankeny Centennial 21, Waterloo West 13

CLASS 3A

District 3

Crestwood 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 10

Western Dubuque 23, Decorah 2

Independence 47, Maquoketa 7

Mount Vernon 23, West Delaware 7

Charles City 14, Union (La Porte City) 6

Webster City 48, Waterloo East 32

CLASS 2A

District 3

Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 13

Forest City 45, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6

Clear Lake 28, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27

Crestwood 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 10

Waukon 37, New Hampton 6

South Hardin 35, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

District 4

Waterloo Columbus 48, East Marshall 0

Monticello 21, Bellevue 13

Waukon 37, New Hampton 6

North Fayette Valley 26, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Oelwein 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 14

West Liberty 22, Anamosa 21

District 7

Benton Community 33, Center Point-Urbana 21

West Marshall 26. Denver 20

Nevada 34, Perry 23

PCM 19, Roland-Story 6

Charles City 14, Union (La Porte City) 6

Oelwein 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 14

CLASS 1A

District 3

Iowa Falls-Alden 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 13

West Marshall 26. Denver 20

Algona Garrigan 22, Lake Mills 6

Dike-New Hartford 69, North Butler 0

North Fayette Valley 26, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

West Hancock 56, Osage 18

District 6

Waterloo Columbus 48, East Marshall 0

MFL MarMac 35, Jesup 6

Dike-New Hartford 69, North Butler 0

North Linn 28, Alburnett 14

Iowa City Regina 45, Pella Christian 13

South Hardin 35, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

CLASS A

District 4

West Fork 35, Central Springs 0

Mason City Newman 20, Nashua-Plainfield 0

South Winneshiek 66, Postville 6

Saint Ansgar 60, Starmont 0

District 7

Grundy Center 33, BCLUW 0

Edgewood-Colesburg 41, East Buchanan 8

Hudson 38, GMG 0

North Tama 13, Wapsie Valley 7

8-PLAYER

District 2

Janesville 40, Riceville 34

Tripoli 42, North Iowa 6

Northwood-Kensett 41, Dunkerton 0

Don Bosco 64, Rockford 14

District 3

Central City 54, West Central 0

Easton Valley 85, Central Elkader 0

Turkey Valley 52, Midland 6

Springville 36, Kee High 14

District 5

AGWSR 72, Collins-Maxwell 46

Colo-Nesco 39, Twin Cedars 20

Baxter 74, Melcher-Dallas 30

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52, Meskwaki 20

STATE

AC/GC 54, Nodaway Valley 0

ADM 36, Grinnell 26

Algona 34, Emmetsburg 14

Audubon 48, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 6

B-G-M 61, North Mahaska 6

Beckman, Dyersville 48, Clayton Ridge 0

Bedford 60, Stanton 34

Bondurant Farrar 49, South Tama 6

Boyer Valley 34, West Harrison 14

Burlington 33, Clinton 26

CAM, Anita 56, Glidden-Ralston 14

Carlisle 36, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 21

Cascade 27, Maquoketa Valley 16

Central Clinton 16, Dubuque Wahlert 14

Chariton 41, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 19

Clarinda 34, Atlantic 20

Clarke, Osceola 34, Red Oak 27

Coon Rapids-Bayard 62, Woodbine 49

Dallas Center-Grimes 7, Ballard 0

Davenport North 37, Davenport Central 0

Davis County 28, Van Buren 0

Denison-Schleswig 49, Council Bluffs Jefferson 21

Des Moines Christian 50, Ogden 14

Des Moines Hoover 28, Des Moines North 7

Des Moines Roosevelt 42, Des Moines East 21

Dowling Catholic 17, Johnston 7

Earlham 48, Pleasantville 12

East Mills 52, Griswold 0

East Sac County 35, Ridge View 8

English Valleys 33, Iowa Valley 32

Fort Dodge 28, Indianola 21

Gilbert 15, Boone 8

Glenwood 48, Kuemper Catholic 6

Greene County 48, Saydel 7

H-L-V 29, Lone Tree 26

Harlan 36, Carroll 21

Harris-Lake Park 49, River Valley 6

Highland 39, Lynnville-Sully 12

Iowa City High 28, Ames 25

Keokuk 21, West Burlington/Notre Dame 6

Knoxville 24, Centerville 10

Lamoni 64, Murray 6

Lawton-Bronson 12, Hinton 6

LeMars 27, Sheldon 25

Lenox 58, Seymour-Moulton Udell 0

Lewis Central 70, Council Bluffs Lincoln 7

Lisbon 36, Belle Plaine 26

Louisa-Muscatine 54, Columbus Community 8

Marshalltown 27, Mason City 7

Martensdale-St. Marys 40, Woodward Academy 33

Mediapolis 27, Pekin 20

Mid-Prairie 40, Wilton 6

Missouri Valley 55, Riverside 42

Montezuma 76, Winfield-Mount Union 48

Monticello 21, Bellevue 13

Mount Ayr 49, Central Decatur 14

Mount Pleasant 55, Central Lee 7

Muscatine 13, Davenport West 7

Nevada 34, Perry 23

New London 56, WACO 50, 3 OTs

Newell-Fonda 56, Siouxland Christian 0

Newton 42, Ottumwa 21

North Cedar 21, Camanche 7

North Scott 20, Pleasant Valley 0

North Union 44, MMCRU 0

Norwalk 27, Pella 9

OA-BCIG 64, Cherokee 19

Okoboji, Milford 22, Ruthven-Ayrshire 20

Oskaloosa 44, Fairfield 20

Panorama 15, Interstate 35 13

Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 31, Manson Northwest Webster 0

Sibley-Ocheyedan 14, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13

Sigourney 75, Albia 27

Sigourney-Keota 75, Albia 27

Sioux Central 29, Akron-Westfield 0

Sioux City North 20, Sioux City West 19

Solon 44, Marion 0

South Central Calhoun 31, IKM-Manning 0

South Hamilton 28, Woodward-Granger 14

South O'Brien 15, Alta-Aurelia 0

Southeast Polk 23, Iowa City West 21

Southeast Valley 34, Belmond-Klemme 18

Southeast Warren 47, Moravia 8

Southwest Valley 48, West Central Valley 6

Spencer 28, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Spirit Lake 42, Central Lyon 14

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 38, Logan-Magnolia 7

St. Edmond 40, Eagle Grove 8

St. Mary's, Remsen 61, Kingsley-Pierson 2

Storm Lake 26, Humboldt 15

Tipton 21, Durant-Bennett 13

Treynor 49, Shenandoah 20

Underwood 49, Tri-Center 33

Unity Christian 8, Estherville Lincoln Central 0

Urbandale 53, Des Moines Lincoln 12

Valley, West Des Moines 28, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14

Van Meter 42, Madrid 0

Wapello 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 23

Washington 38, Iowa City Liberty 31

Waukee 43, Cedar Rapids Prairie 7

Wayne, Corydon 42, Colfax-Mingo 29

West Bend-Mallard 52, Ar-We-Va 20

West Branch 39, Williamsburg 33

West Liberty 22, Anamosa 21

West Lyon 52, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 28

West Sioux 24, Sioux Center 6

Western Christian 10, Bishop Heelan 0

Westwood, Sloan 21, A-H-S-T-W 7

Winterset 35, North Polk 21

Woodbury Central 14, Gehlen Catholic 2

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments