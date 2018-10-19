Try 1 month for 99¢
Ankeny Centennial 61, S.C. West 0

B-G-M, Brooklyn 53, Eldon Cardinal 14

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Sioux Center 6

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 55, Burlington 20

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 50, Riceville 12

GMG, Garwin def. Starmont, forfeit

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Colo-NESCO 14

Hinton 23, South O'Brien, Paullina 0

Hudson 42, East Buchanan, Winthrop 20

Lake Mills 28, Denver 0

Lewis Central 52, ADM, Adel 7

North Tama, Traer 52, BCLUW, Conrad 0

Northeast, Goose Lake 20, North Cedar, Stanwood 14

Riverside, Oakland 42, Southwest Valley 0

Rockford 36, Northwood-Kensett 26

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21, Storm Lake 12

South Central Calhoun 42, PAC-LM 2

South Hamilton, Jewell def. Eagle Grove, forfeit

Southeast Polk 48, Des Moines, Roosevelt 0

Springville 63, Central City 22

Sumner-Fredericksburg 42, North Butler, Greene 0

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Central Elkader 8

Van Meter 49, Clarinda 7

WACO, Wayland 55, Tri-County, Thornburg 8

West Lyon, Inwood 27, Western Christian, Hull 6

Westwood, Sloan 14, Lawton-Bronson 8

