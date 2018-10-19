Ankeny Centennial 61, S.C. West 0
B-G-M, Brooklyn 53, Eldon Cardinal 14
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Sioux Center 6
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 55, Burlington 20
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 50, Riceville 12
GMG, Garwin def. Starmont, forfeit
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Colo-NESCO 14
Hinton 23, South O'Brien, Paullina 0
Hudson 42, East Buchanan, Winthrop 20
Lake Mills 28, Denver 0
Lewis Central 52, ADM, Adel 7
North Tama, Traer 52, BCLUW, Conrad 0
Northeast, Goose Lake 20, North Cedar, Stanwood 14
Riverside, Oakland 42, Southwest Valley 0
Rockford 36, Northwood-Kensett 26
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21, Storm Lake 12
South Central Calhoun 42, PAC-LM 2
South Hamilton, Jewell def. Eagle Grove, forfeit
Southeast Polk 48, Des Moines, Roosevelt 0
Springville 63, Central City 22
Sumner-Fredericksburg 42, North Butler, Greene 0
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Central Elkader 8
Van Meter 49, Clarinda 7
WACO, Wayland 55, Tri-County, Thornburg 8
West Lyon, Inwood 27, Western Christian, Hull 6
Westwood, Sloan 14, Lawton-Bronson 8
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.