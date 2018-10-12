METRO
CLASS 4A
District 3
Dubuque Hempstead 35, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
CLASS 3A
District 3
Waverly-Shell Rock 27, Independence 0
West Delaware 69, Charles City 28
CLASS 2A
District 3
Clear Lake 42, New Hampton 7
Crestwood 41, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 13
Iowa Falls-Alden 42, Forest City 15
District 4
Monticello 50, Oelwein 14
Waukon 44, Anamosa 24
District 7
Benton Community 34, West Marshall 13
Roland-Story 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 14
Union Community 23, Nevada 20
CLASS 1A
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg 21, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6
Denver 43, North Butler 14
Osage 42, Lake Mills 30
District 6
Dike-New Hartford 54, South Hardin 0
North Linn 26, East Marshall 6
Iowa City Regina 42, Jesup 22
CLASS A
District 4
Central Springs 30, South Winneshiek 29
Mason City Newman 41, St. Ansgar 26
Nashua-Plainfield 2, Starmont 0, Forfeit
North Tama 53, Postville 0
District 7
BCLUW 19, GMG 14
Hudson 55, Grundy Center 21
Wapsie Valley 21, East Buchanan 18
8-PLAYER
District 2
Don Bosco 52, North Iowa 0
Janesville 51, Dunkerton 8
Northwood-Kensett 49, Tripoli 0
Rockford 50, Riceville 40
District 3
Kee High 54, Central Elkader 8
Midland 40, Central City 28
Springville 24, West Central 23
Turkey Valley 60, Easton Valley 34
District 5
Baxter 56, Colo-NESCO 40
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 44, AGWSR 19
Melcher-Dallas 74, Meskwaki Settlement 14
Collins-Maxwell 54, Twin Cedars 14
STATE
A-H-S-T-W 32, Southwest Valley 13
ADM, Adel 42, Winterset 21
Akron-Westfield 38, South O'Brien 13
Alburnett 22, Maquoketa Valley14
Algona 30, Spirit Lake 24
Alta/Aurelia 50, St. Edmond 22
Ankeny Centennial 56, Des Moines Roosevelt 6
Ar-We-Va 64, Kingsley-Pierson 42
Atlantic 28, Shenandoah 7
Audubon 42, Glidden-Ralston 0
Bedford 56, Essex 16
Bellevue 49, Northeast, Goose Lake 12
Belmond-Klemme 39, North Union 14
Bettendorf 48, Davenport West 3
Bishop Heelan 31, Storm Lake 6
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35, MOC-Floyd Valley 7
Carlisle 35, North Polk 21
Carroll 27, Humboldt 24
Cedar Rapids Xavier 41, Center Point-Urbana 0
Centerville 62, Saydel 13
Central Decatur 46, Grand View Christian 8
Central Lyon 14, Sioux Center 7
Chariton 40, Des Moines Christian 28
Clarinda 41, West Central Valley 6
Colfax-Mingo 68, Woodward Academy 50
Council Bluffs Lincoln 30, Des Moines North 16
Des Moines East 40, Ottumwa 18
Durant-Bennett 28, B-G-M 7
East Mills 54, Clarinda Academy 0
East Sac County 41, Missouri Valley 0
East Union 34, Moravia 8
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 27, Central Lee 14
Edgewood-Colesburg 40, MFL-Mar-Mac 6
Emmetsburg 20, Western Christian 14, OT
Epworth, Western Dubuque 62, Marion 28
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 45, Boyer Valley 6
Fort Dodge 68, S.C. West 13
Fremont Mills 35, Sidney 0
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 36, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
Gilbert 21, Bondurant Farrar 17
Greene County 35, Red Oak 14
Grinnell 48, South Tama 13
Harlan 48, Creston 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 76, MMCRU 0
Highland 46, Eldon Cardinal 0
Hinton 17, Gehlen Catholic 14
Iowa City West 58, Muscatine 14
Iowa Valley 46, Montezuma 12
Johnston 52, Mason City 0
Lenox 40, Lamoni 12
Lewis Central 42, Glenwood 14
Linn-Mar 49, Iowa City High 14
Mediapolis 46, Van Buren 6
Mid-Prairie 33, Davis County 6
Mount Vernon 41, West Burlington/Notre Dame 8
Newell-Fonda 24, St. Mary's, Remsen 22
North Scott 45, Clear Creek-Amana 7
OA-BCIG 47, Kuemper Catholic 19
Oskaloosa 42, Knoxville 6
PAC-LM 35, Madrid 8
Pekin 62, Belle Plaine 22
Pella 49, Newton 17
Pella Christian 45, Woodward-Granger 22
Pleasant Valley 44, Davenport, North 6
Riverside 31, Earlham 28
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49, Denison-Schleswig 14
Sheldon 33, Okoboji, Milford 14
Sioux Central 26, IKM-Manning 7
Solon 57, Keokuk 6
South Hamilton 37, Ogden 8
Southeast Polk 56, Marshalltown 7
Southeast Valley 28, Estherville Lincoln Central 6
Southeast Warren 77, Murray 12
Spencer 41, LeMars 6
Stanton 70, Griswold 50
Treynor 55, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 14
Underwood 28, Cherokee 12
Valley, West Des Moines 45, Ames 0
Van Meter 35, Mount Ayr 6
Wapello 24, Sigourney-Keota 14
Waukee 42, Indianola 14
Wayne 76, Martensdale-St. Marys 6
Webster City 35, Dallas Center-Grimes 21
West Branch 26, Cascade 6
West Hancock 41, Ruthven-Ayrshire 0
West Lyon 40, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
West Sioux 36, Unity Christian 0
Westwood 14, Tri-Center 6
Williamsburg 41, Albia 0
Wilton 34, Columbus Community 8
Woodbury Central 14, Lawton-Bronson 0
