METRO
Cedar Falls 35, Bettendorf 32
Waterloo West 28, Des Moines Hoover 8
Waterloo East 41, Newton 13
Waterloo Columbus 30, Vinton-Shellsburg 14
CLASS 4A
District 5
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 24, Cedar Rapids Washington 7
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 35, Cedar Rapids Prairie 28
Dubuque Senior 23, Iowa City West 21
Dubuque Hempstead 49, Iowa City High 13
CLASS 3A
District 3
Independence 42, Center Point-Urbana 0
Charles City 33, Oelwein 16
Decorah 37, Crestwood 6
New Hampton 13, Waverly-Shell Rock 7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, West Delaware 12
CLASS 2A
District 3
West Hancock 42, Forest City 7
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
Iowa Falls-Alden 35, Roland-Story 14
Clear Lake 54, Mason City 19
District 4
Dyersville Beckman 16, Anamosa 13
Waukon 42, Cascade 13
Denver 29, North Fayette Valley 7
Monticello 21, Maquoketa Valley 14
District 7
Dike-New Hartford 36, Union Community 0
Nevada 38, South Tama 0
Aplington-Parkersburg 14, West Marshall 7 (OT)
Benton Community 48, Wilton 14
CLASS 1A
District 3
Belmond-Klemme 34, North Butler 14
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28, Osage 20
Lake Mills 31, North Union 8
MFL MarMac 39, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
District 6
South Hardin 67, Eagle Grove 0
B-G-M 21, East Marshall 13
North Linn 20, Edgewood-Colesburg 16
Jesup 41, BCLUW 27
CLASS A
District 4
Central Springs 27, Mason City Newman 21
West Fork 16, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Saint Ansgar 72, Postville 6
South Winneshiek 43, Starmont 0
District 7
Grundy Center 21, East Buchanan 0
North Tama 8, Hudson 6
Wapsie Valley 50, GMG 0
8-PLAYER
District 2
Don Bosco 62, Janesville 7
Rockford 46, Dunkerton 18
Northwood-Kensett 40, North Iowa 0
Tripoli 40, Riceville 34
District 3
Easton Valley 58, Midland 8
Central City 22, Kee High 20
Turkey Valley 84, Springville 29
West Central 68, Central Elkader 34
District 5
AGWSR 64, Colo-NESCO 21
Collins-Maxwell 54, Baxter 52
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 88, Melcher-Dallas 0
Meskwaki 20, Twin Cedars 18
STATE
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 33, Martensdale-St. Marys 29
AC/GC 52, Tri-Center, Neola 20
Algona 34, Webster City 33
Alta-Aurelia 28, PAC-LM 6
Ankeny 28, Des Moines, Roosevelt 14
Audubon 86, Woodbine 69
Bellevue 35, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6
Bishop Garrigan 28, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 15
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 58, Sioux City, West 0
Bondurant Farrar 31, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 22
CAM, Anita 60, West Harrison, Mondamin 22
Camanche 40, Central Clinton, DeWitt 37, OT
Clarinda 9, Southwest Valley 7
Clear Creek-Amana 47, Marion 7
Colfax-Mingo 41, Lynnville-Sully 15
Coon Rapids-Bayard 56, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 20
Dallas Center-Grimes 28, Glenwood 9
Davenport, North 42, Davenport, West 0
Denison-Schleswig 37, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7
Des Moines Christian 45, Des Moines, North 8
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 31, Ankeny Centennial 10
Durant-Bennett 7, Wapello 0
Earlham 55, Madrid 15
East Mills 46, Bedford 18
Emmetsburg 35, Cherokee, Washington 33
Epworth, Western Dubuque 21, North Scott, Eldridge 3
Estherville Lincoln Central 17, Sheldon 6
Fort Dodge 36, Carroll 10
Fort Madison 28, Burlington 6
Greene County 28, Gilbert 0
Grinnell 58, Fairfield 20
Harlan 49, Atlantic 13
Harris-Lake Park 60, Ar-We-Va, Westside 6
Hinton 34, Logan-Magnolia 0
IKM-Manning 17, East Sac County 7
Indianola 59, Des Moines, Lincoln 14
Iowa City Liberty High School 33, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 6
Iowa Valley, Marengo 48, Winfield-Mount Union 22
Johnston 14, Muscatine 0
Keokuk 49, Centerville 13
Knoxville 31, Chariton 21
Lamoni 88, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 7
LeMars 62, Sioux City, North 13
Lenox 68, East Union, Afton 22
Lewis Central 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14
Lisbon 20, Highland, Riverside 12
Lone Tree 48, New London 42, OT
Louisa-Muscatine 22, Mediapolis 21
Marshalltown 28, Ames 14
Mount Ayr 49, Clarke, Osceola 7
Mount Pleasant 35, Ottumwa 7
Mount Vernon 26, Maquoketa 13
Murray 26, Moravia 21
Newell-Fonda 45, Kingsley-Pierson 8
Nodaway Valley 62, West Central Valley, Stuart 0
North Cedar, Stanwood 33, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 8
North Polk, Alleman 39, Perry 6
Northeast, Goose Lake 27, Alburnett 0
Norwalk 31, Oskaloosa 7
OA-BCIG 48, Storm Lake 26
Ogden 52, Woodward Academy 7
Okoboji, Milford 41, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
PCM, Monroe 20, Pella Christian 19
Panorama, Panora 37, Central Decatur, Leon 22
Pekin 42, Davis County, Bloomfield 14
Pleasantville 46, Albia 14
Regina, Iowa City 42, Williamsburg 35
Ruthven-Ayrshire 8, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14
Shenandoah 52, Riverside, Oakland 14
Sidney 76, Griswold 46
Sigourney-Keota 53, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14
Sioux Center 21, Spirit Lake 15
Sioux City, East 37, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0
Solon 17, Assumption, Davenport 13
South Central Calhoun 38, Southeast Valley 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 36, Manson Northwest Webster 6
South O'Brien, Paullina 42, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16
Southeast Polk 42, Des Moines, East 0
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 75, Seymour-Moulton Udell 8
Spencer 35, Humboldt 6
St. Mary's, Remsen 63, River Valley, Correctionville 0
Treynor 58, Red Oak 0
Underwood 21, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7
Unity Christian 38, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0
Urbandale 17, Linn-Mar, Marion 16
Valley, West Des Moines 38, Waukee 10
Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0
Wahlert, Dubuque 48, Clinton 0
Washington 42, West Liberty 20
West Bend-Mallard 60, Siouxland Christian 28
West Branch 24, Tipton 14
West Burlington/Notre Dame 27, Central Lee, Donnellson 6
West Lyon, Inwood 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 6
West Monona 20, Akron-Westfield 12
West Sioux 75, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 13
Western Christian 42, Central Lyon 5
Westwood, Sloan 41, Missouri Valley 8
Winterset 28, Ballard 12
Woodbury Central, Moville 55, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0
