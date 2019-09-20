Clip art football

METRO

Cedar Falls 35, Bettendorf 32

Waterloo West 28, Des Moines Hoover 8

Waterloo East 41, Newton 13

Waterloo Columbus 30, Vinton-Shellsburg 14

CLASS 4A

District 5

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 24, Cedar Rapids Washington 7

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 35, Cedar Rapids Prairie 28

Waterloo West 28, Des Moines Hoover 8

Dubuque Senior 23, Iowa City West 21

Dubuque Hempstead 49, Iowa City High 13

CLASS 3A

District 3

Independence 42, Center Point-Urbana 0

Charles City 33, Oelwein 16

Decorah 37, Crestwood 6

Waterloo East 41, Newton 13

New Hampton 13, Waverly-Shell Rock 7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, West Delaware 12

CLASS 2A

District 3

Decorah 37, Crestwood 6

West Hancock 42, Forest City 7

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0

Iowa Falls-Alden 35, Roland-Story 14

Clear Lake 54, Mason City 19

New Hampton 13, Waverly-Shell Rock 7

District 4

Dyersville Beckman 16, Anamosa 13

Waukon 42, Cascade 13

Charles City 33, Oelwein 16

Denver 29, North Fayette Valley 7

Monticello 21, Maquoketa Valley 14

Waterloo Columbus 30, Vinton-Shellsburg 14

District 7

Dike-New Hartford 36, Union Community 0

Iowa Falls-Alden 25, Roland-Story 14

Nevada 38, South Tama 0

Waterloo Columbus 30, Vinton-Shellsburg 14

Aplington-Parkersburg 14, West Marshall 7 (OT)

Benton Community 48, Wilton 14

CLASS 1A

District 3

Belmond-Klemme 34, North Butler 14

Denver 29, North Fayette Valley 7

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28, Osage 20

Lake Mills 31, North Union 8

MFL MarMac 39, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Aplington-Parkersburg 14, West Marshall 7 (OT)

District 6

Dike-New Hartford 36, Union Community 0

South Hardin 67, Eagle Grove 0

B-G-M 21, East Marshall 13

North Linn 20, Edgewood-Colesburg 16

Jesup 41, BCLUW 27

Iowa City Regina 42, Williamsburg 35

CLASS A

District 4

Central Springs 27, Mason City Newman 21

West Fork 16, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Saint Ansgar 72, Postville 6

South Winneshiek 43, Starmont 0

District 7

Grundy Center 21, East Buchanan 0

Jesup 41, BCLUW 27

North Tama 8, Hudson 6

Wapsie Valley 50, GMG 0

8-PLAYER

District 2

Don Bosco 62, Janesville 7

Rockford 46, Dunkerton 18

Northwood-Kensett 40, North Iowa 0

Tripoli 40, Riceville 34

District 3

Easton Valley 58, Midland 8

Central City 22, Kee High 20

Turkey Valley 84, Springville 29

West Central 68, Central Elkader 34

District 5

AGWSR 64, Colo-NESCO 21

Collins-Maxwell 54, Baxter 52

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 88, Melcher-Dallas 0

Meskwaki 20, Twin Cedars 18

STATE

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 33, Martensdale-St. Marys 29

AC/GC 52, Tri-Center, Neola 20

Algona 34, Webster City 33

Alta-Aurelia 28, PAC-LM 6

Ankeny 28, Des Moines, Roosevelt 14

Audubon 86, Woodbine 69

Bellevue 35, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6

Bishop Garrigan 28, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 15

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 58, Sioux City, West 0

Bondurant Farrar 31, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 22

CAM, Anita 60, West Harrison, Mondamin 22

Camanche 40, Central Clinton, DeWitt 37, OT

Clarinda 9, Southwest Valley 7

Clear Creek-Amana 47, Marion 7

Colfax-Mingo 41, Lynnville-Sully 15

Coon Rapids-Bayard 56, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 20

Dallas Center-Grimes 28, Glenwood 9

Davenport, North 42, Davenport, West 0

Denison-Schleswig 37, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7

Des Moines Christian 45, Des Moines, North 8

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 31, Ankeny Centennial 10

Durant-Bennett 7, Wapello 0

Earlham 55, Madrid 15

East Mills 46, Bedford 18

Emmetsburg 35, Cherokee, Washington 33

Epworth, Western Dubuque 21, North Scott, Eldridge 3

Estherville Lincoln Central 17, Sheldon 6

Fort Dodge 36, Carroll 10

Fort Madison 28, Burlington 6

Greene County 28, Gilbert 0

Grinnell 58, Fairfield 20

Harlan 49, Atlantic 13

Harris-Lake Park 60, Ar-We-Va, Westside 6

Hinton 34, Logan-Magnolia 0

IKM-Manning 17, East Sac County 7

Indianola 59, Des Moines, Lincoln 14

Iowa City Liberty High School 33, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 6

Iowa Valley, Marengo 48, Winfield-Mount Union 22

Johnston 14, Muscatine 0

Keokuk 49, Centerville 13

Knoxville 31, Chariton 21

Lamoni 88, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 7

LeMars 62, Sioux City, North 13

Lenox 68, East Union, Afton 22

Lewis Central 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14

Lisbon 20, Highland, Riverside 12

Lone Tree 48, New London 42, OT

Louisa-Muscatine 22, Mediapolis 21

Marshalltown 28, Ames 14

Mount Ayr 49, Clarke, Osceola 7

Mount Pleasant 35, Ottumwa 7

Mount Vernon 26, Maquoketa 13

Murray 26, Moravia 21

Newell-Fonda 45, Kingsley-Pierson 8

Nodaway Valley 62, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

North Cedar, Stanwood 33, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 8

North Polk, Alleman 39, Perry 6

Northeast, Goose Lake 27, Alburnett 0

Norwalk 31, Oskaloosa 7

OA-BCIG 48, Storm Lake 26

Ogden 52, Woodward Academy 7

Okoboji, Milford 41, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

PCM, Monroe 20, Pella Christian 19

Panorama, Panora 37, Central Decatur, Leon 22

Pekin 42, Davis County, Bloomfield 14

Pleasantville 46, Albia 14

Regina, Iowa City 42, Williamsburg 35

Ruthven-Ayrshire 8, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14

Shenandoah 52, Riverside, Oakland 14

Sidney 76, Griswold 46

Sigourney-Keota 53, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14

Sioux Center 21, Spirit Lake 15

Sioux City, East 37, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0

Solon 17, Assumption, Davenport 13

South Central Calhoun 38, Southeast Valley 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 36, Manson Northwest Webster 6

South O'Brien, Paullina 42, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16

Southeast Polk 42, Des Moines, East 0

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 75, Seymour-Moulton Udell 8

Spencer 35, Humboldt 6

St. Mary's, Remsen 63, River Valley, Correctionville 0

Treynor 58, Red Oak 0

Underwood 21, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7

Unity Christian 38, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0

Urbandale 17, Linn-Mar, Marion 16

Valley, West Des Moines 38, Waukee 10

Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0

Wahlert, Dubuque 48, Clinton 0

Washington 42, West Liberty 20

West Bend-Mallard 60, Siouxland Christian 28

West Branch 24, Tipton 14

West Burlington/Notre Dame 27, Central Lee, Donnellson 6

West Lyon, Inwood 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 6

West Monona 20, Akron-Westfield 12

West Sioux 75, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 13

Western Christian 42, Central Lyon 5

Westwood, Sloan 41, Missouri Valley 8

Winterset 28, Ballard 12

Woodbury Central, Moville 55, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0

