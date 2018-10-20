METRO
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Falls 28, Cedar Rapids Prairie 14
Dubuque Hempstead 28, Waterloo West 14
Dubuque Senior 21, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 20
CLASS 3A
District 3
Waverly-Shell Rock 47, Charles City 0
Decorah 45, Independence 8
West Delaware 53, Waterloo East 19
CLASS 2A
District 3
Clear Lake 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
Crestwood 33, Forest City 13
New Hampton 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
District 4
Oelwein 44, Anamosa 35
Waterloo Columbus 27, Monticello 21
Waukon 40, North Fayette Valley 22
District 7
Roland-Story 49, Nevada 34
West Marshall 26, Union Community 16
Benton Community 43, Vinton-Shellsburg 21
CLASS 1A
District 3
Lake Mills 28, Denver 0
Sumner-Fredericksburg 42, North Butler 0
Osage 34, Aplington-Parkersburg 7
District 6
Dike-New Hartford 56, Iowa City Regina 28
Jesup 18, East Marshall 7
North Linn 28, South Hardin 6
CLASS A
District 4
Saint Ansgar 57, Central Springs 14
GMG 2, Starmont 0, Forfeit
Mason City Newman 53, South Winneshiek 39
Nashua-Plainfield 8, Postville 0
District 7
GMG 2, Starmont 0, Forfeit
Hudson 42, East Buchanan 20
North Tama 52, BCLUW 0
Wapsie Valley 14, Grundy Center 7
8-PLAYER
District 2
Don Bosco 50, Riceville 12
Tripoli 46, Dunkerton 22
Janesville 57, North Iowa 13
Rockford 36, Northwood-Kensett 26
District 3
Turkey Valley 60, Central Elkader 8
Easton Valley 76, West Central 16
Midland 46, Kee High 44
Central City 63, Springville 22
District 5
AGWSR 55, Twin Cedars 18
Collins-Maxwell 28, Melcher-Dallas 20
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Colo-NESCO 14
Baxter 76, Meskwaki Settlement 30
STATE
A-H-S-T-W 19, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 14
Akron-Westfield 76, MMCRU 13
Alburnett 12, MFL-Mar-Mac 9
Alta/Aurelia 20, Sioux Central 6
Ankeny 42, Sioux City East 6
Ankeny Centennial 61, S.C. West 0
Ar-We-Va 42, River Valleyu 0
Atlantic 35, Red Oak 14
B-G-M 53, Eldon Cardinal 14
Bedford 60, Griswold 52
Bellevue 19, Cascade 7
Bishop Garrigan 36, Ruthven-Ayrshire 6
Bondurant Farrar 35, Carlisle 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Sioux Center 6
CAM, Anita 34, Audubon 32
Camanche 55, West Burlington 8
Carroll 10, Dallas Center-Grimes 7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Marion 0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 55, Burlington 20
Cedar Rapids Washington 21, Davenport West 10
Center Point-Urbana 28, Wahlert 7
Central Decatur 42, Wayne 14
Central Lyon 63, Sheldon 28
Chariton 49, Clarke 20
Clear Creek-Amana 53, Central Clinton 26
Council Bluffs Jefferson 42, Council Bluffs Lincoln 21
Creston 20, Glenwood 12, OT
Davis County 46, Central Lee 27
Denison-Schleswig 28, LeMars 23
Des Moines Christian 62, Saydel 3
Des Moines East 42, Indianola 16
Des Moines Lincoln 41, Des Moines Hoover 7
Dowling Catholic 74, Sioux City North 20
Durant-Bennett 34, Pekin 7
Earlham 62, Nodaway Valley 14
East Mills 55, Essex 14
East Sac County 41, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 7
East Union 80, Seymour-Moulton Udell 8
Edgewood-Colesburg 41, Clayton Ridge 14
Epworth, Western Dubuque 58, Maquoketa 8
Estherville Lincoln Central 45, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54, Coon Rapids-Bayard 21
Fort Dodge 46, Marshalltown 6
Fort Madison 35, Keokuk 14
Fremont Mills 70, Stanton 18
Glidden-Ralston 62, West Harrison 26
Grand View Christian 35, North Mahaska 0
Greene County 49, OA-BCIG 6
Harlan 28, Winterset 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 44, Gehlen Catholic 26
Highland 33, Belle Plaine 8
Hinton 23, South O'Brien 0
Humboldt 45, Perry 0
Interstate 35 21, Pella Christian 18
Iowa City Liberty 42, Clinton 21
Iowa City West 54, Iowa City High 13
Iowa Valley 32, H-L-V, Victor 30
Kingsley-Pierson 58, Harris-Lake Park 28
Kuemper Catholic 51, Shenandoah 13
Lenox 42, Moravia 20
Lewis Central 52, ADM 7
Lone Tree 55, English Valleys 32
Lynnville-Sully 49, Martensdale-St. Marys 7
MOC-Floyd Valley 55, Okoboji, Milford 21
Maquoketa Valley 33, Lisbon 24
Mediapolis 41, Sigourney-Keota 33
Mid-Prairie 48, Albia 20
Missouri Valley 39, Underwood 34
Mormon Trail 61, Murray 16
Mount Ayr 43, AC/GC 14
Mount Vernon 40, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Muscatine 21, Davenport North 14
New London 69, Montezuma 20
Newell-Fonda 21, West Bend-Mallard 16
Newton 55, Knoxville 12
North Polk 30, Ballard 26
North Scott 48, Assumption, Davenport 14
Northeast, Goose Lake 20, North Cedar 14
Norwalk 35, Gilbert 21
Ogden 62, Madrid 27
Oskaloosa 63, South Tama 21
Ottumwa 21, Mason City 6
PCM 69, Centerville 18
Panorama 29, West Central Valley 8
Pella 43, Grinnell 14
Pleasant Valley 35, Linn-Mar 28
Pleasantville 49, Woodward Academy 7
Ridge View 24, IKM-Manning 19
Riverside 42, Southwest Valley 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21, Storm Lake 12
Sidney 68, Clarinda Academy 24
Solon 57, Fairfield 14
South Central Calhoun 42, PAC-LM 2
South Hamilton def. Eagle Grove, forfeit
Southeast Polk 48, Des Moines Roosevelt 0
Southeast Valley 42, Algona 41
Southeast Warren 65, Lamoni 22
Spencer 32, Bishop Heelan 14
Spirit Lake 50, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 20
St. Edmond 22, Manson Northwest Webster 14, OT
St. Mary's, Remsen 73, Clay Central-Everly 0
Treynor 35, Cherokee 20
Tri-Center 28, Logan-Magnolia 21
Unity Christian 47, Sibley-Ocheyedan 12
Urbandale 21, Ames 10
Valley, West Des Moines 69, Des Moines North 0
Van Meter 49, Clarinda 7
WACO 55, Tri-County 8
Wapello 49, Columbus Community 7
Washington 28, Mount Pleasant 23
Waukee 31, Johnston 30
Webster City 45, Boone 6
West Branch 48, Beckman Catholic 24
West Burlington/Notre Dame 55, Camanche 8
West Fork 46, North Union 38
West Hancock 22, Belmond-Klemme 13
West Liberty 33, Tipton 8
West Lyon 27, Western Christian 6
West Sioux 51, Emmetsburg 20
Westwood 14, Lawton-Bronson 8
Williamsburg 54, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21
Wilton 60, Van Buren 0
Woodbine 50, Boyer Valley 30
Woodbury Central 36, West Monona 30, OT
Woodward-Granger 30, Colfax-Mingo 0
