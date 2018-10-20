Try 1 month for 99¢
CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Falls 28, Cedar Rapids Prairie 14

Dubuque Hempstead 28, Waterloo West 14

Dubuque Senior 21, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 20

CLASS 3A

District 3

Waverly-Shell Rock 47, Charles City 0

Decorah 45, Independence 8

West Delaware 53, Waterloo East 19

CLASS 2A

District 3

Clear Lake 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

Crestwood 33, Forest City 13

New Hampton 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

District 4

Oelwein 44, Anamosa 35

Waterloo Columbus 27, Monticello 21

Waukon 40, North Fayette Valley 22

District 7

Roland-Story 49, Nevada 34

West Marshall 26, Union Community 16

Benton Community 43, Vinton-Shellsburg 21

CLASS 1A

District 3

Lake Mills 28, Denver 0

Sumner-Fredericksburg 42, North Butler 0

Osage 34, Aplington-Parkersburg 7

District 6

Dike-New Hartford 56, Iowa City Regina 28

Jesup 18, East Marshall 7

North Linn 28, South Hardin 6

CLASS A

District 4

Saint Ansgar 57, Central Springs 14

GMG 2, Starmont 0, Forfeit

Mason City Newman 53, South Winneshiek 39

Nashua-Plainfield 8, Postville 0

District 7

GMG 2, Starmont 0, Forfeit

Hudson 42, East Buchanan 20

North Tama 52, BCLUW 0

Wapsie Valley 14, Grundy Center 7

8-PLAYER

District 2

Don Bosco 50, Riceville 12

Tripoli 46, Dunkerton 22

Janesville 57, North Iowa 13

Rockford 36, Northwood-Kensett 26

District 3

Turkey Valley 60, Central Elkader 8

Easton Valley 76, West Central 16

Midland 46, Kee High 44

Central City 63, Springville 22

District 5

AGWSR 55, Twin Cedars 18

Collins-Maxwell 28, Melcher-Dallas 20

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Colo-NESCO 14

Baxter 76, Meskwaki Settlement 30

STATE

A-H-S-T-W 19, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 14

Akron-Westfield 76, MMCRU 13

Alburnett 12, MFL-Mar-Mac 9

Alta/Aurelia 20, Sioux Central 6

Ankeny 42, Sioux City East 6

Ankeny Centennial 61, S.C. West 0

Ar-We-Va 42, River Valleyu 0

Atlantic 35, Red Oak 14

B-G-M 53, Eldon Cardinal 14

Bedford 60, Griswold 52

Bellevue 19, Cascade 7

Bishop Garrigan 36, Ruthven-Ayrshire 6

Bondurant Farrar 35, Carlisle 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Sioux Center 6

CAM, Anita 34, Audubon 32

Camanche 55, West Burlington 8

Carroll 10, Dallas Center-Grimes 7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 51, Marion 0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 55, Burlington 20

Cedar Rapids Washington 21, Davenport West 10

Center Point-Urbana 28, Wahlert 7

Central Decatur 42, Wayne 14

Central Lyon 63, Sheldon 28

Chariton 49, Clarke 20

Clear Creek-Amana 53, Central Clinton 26

Council Bluffs Jefferson 42, Council Bluffs Lincoln 21

Creston 20, Glenwood 12, OT

Davis County 46, Central Lee 27

Denison-Schleswig 28, LeMars 23

Des Moines Christian 62, Saydel 3

Des Moines East 42, Indianola 16

Des Moines Lincoln 41, Des Moines Hoover 7

Dowling Catholic 74, Sioux City North 20

Durant-Bennett 34, Pekin 7

Earlham 62, Nodaway Valley 14

East Mills 55, Essex 14

East Sac County 41, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 7

East Union 80, Seymour-Moulton Udell 8

Edgewood-Colesburg 41, Clayton Ridge 14

Epworth, Western Dubuque 58, Maquoketa 8

Estherville Lincoln Central 45, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54, Coon Rapids-Bayard 21

Fort Dodge 46, Marshalltown 6

Fort Madison 35, Keokuk 14

Fremont Mills 70, Stanton 18

Glidden-Ralston 62, West Harrison 26

Grand View Christian 35, North Mahaska 0

Greene County 49, OA-BCIG 6

Harlan 28, Winterset 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 44, Gehlen Catholic 26

Highland 33, Belle Plaine 8

Hinton 23, South O'Brien 0

Humboldt 45, Perry 0

Interstate 35 21, Pella Christian 18

Iowa City Liberty 42, Clinton 21

Iowa City West 54, Iowa City High 13

Iowa Valley 32, H-L-V, Victor 30

Kingsley-Pierson 58, Harris-Lake Park 28

Kuemper Catholic 51, Shenandoah 13

Lenox 42, Moravia 20

Lewis Central 52, ADM 7

Lone Tree 55, English Valleys 32

Lynnville-Sully 49, Martensdale-St. Marys 7

MOC-Floyd Valley 55, Okoboji, Milford 21

Maquoketa Valley 33, Lisbon 24

Mediapolis 41, Sigourney-Keota 33

Mid-Prairie 48, Albia 20

Missouri Valley 39, Underwood 34

Mormon Trail 61, Murray 16

Mount Ayr 43, AC/GC 14

Mount Vernon 40, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Muscatine 21, Davenport North 14

New London 69, Montezuma 20

Newell-Fonda 21, West Bend-Mallard 16

Newton 55, Knoxville 12

North Polk 30, Ballard 26

North Scott 48, Assumption, Davenport 14

Northeast, Goose Lake 20, North Cedar 14

Norwalk 35, Gilbert 21

Ogden 62, Madrid 27

Oskaloosa 63, South Tama 21

Ottumwa 21, Mason City 6

PCM 69, Centerville 18

Panorama 29, West Central Valley 8

Pella 43, Grinnell 14

Pleasant Valley 35, Linn-Mar 28

Pleasantville 49, Woodward Academy 7

Ridge View 24, IKM-Manning 19

Riverside 42, Southwest Valley 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21, Storm Lake 12

Sidney 68, Clarinda Academy 24

Solon 57, Fairfield 14

South Central Calhoun 42, PAC-LM 2

South Hamilton def. Eagle Grove, forfeit

Southeast Polk 48, Des Moines Roosevelt 0

Southeast Valley 42, Algona 41

Southeast Warren 65, Lamoni 22

Spencer 32, Bishop Heelan 14

Spirit Lake 50, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 20

St. Edmond 22, Manson Northwest Webster 14, OT

St. Mary's, Remsen 73, Clay Central-Everly 0

Treynor 35, Cherokee 20

Tri-Center 28, Logan-Magnolia 21

Unity Christian 47, Sibley-Ocheyedan 12

Urbandale 21, Ames 10

Valley, West Des Moines 69, Des Moines North 0

Van Meter 49, Clarinda 7

WACO 55, Tri-County 8

Wapello 49, Columbus Community 7

Washington 28, Mount Pleasant 23

Waukee 31, Johnston 30

Webster City 45, Boone 6

West Branch 48, Beckman Catholic 24

West Burlington/Notre Dame 55, Camanche 8

West Fork 46, North Union 38

West Hancock 22, Belmond-Klemme 13

West Liberty 33, Tipton 8

West Lyon 27, Western Christian 6

West Sioux 51, Emmetsburg 20

Westwood 14, Lawton-Bronson 8

Williamsburg 54, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21

Wilton 60, Van Buren 0

Woodbine 50, Boyer Valley 30

Woodbury Central 36, West Monona 30, OT

Woodward-Granger 30, Colfax-Mingo 0

