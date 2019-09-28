METRO
CLASS 4A
District 5
Cedar Falls 21, Dubuque Hempstead 17
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 31, Waterloo West 21
Cedar Rapids Prairie 43, Dubuque Senior 60
CLASS 3A
District 3
Decorah 30, Waverly-Shell Rock 7
Independence 33, West Delaware 0
Waterloo East 41, Charles City 13
CLASS 2A
District 3
Clear Lake 42, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
Crestwood 27, Iowa Falls-Alden 14
New Hampton 43, Forest City 7
District 4
North Fayette Valley 28, Anamosa 6
Waterloo Columbus 40, Oelwein 22
Waukon 52, Monticello 7
District 7
Benton Community 41, Union Community 0
Nevada 28, Vinton-Shellsburg 27
West Marshall 31, Roland-Story 0
CLASS 1A
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg 55, North Butler 0
Osage 24, Denver 7
Sumner-Fredericksburg 13, Lake Mills 6
District 6
Iowa City Regina 42, East Marshall 13
Dike-New Hartford 62, North Linn 14
South Hardin 39, Jesup 14
CLASS A
District 4
Postville 43, Central Springs 6
Mason City Newman 42, Starmont 12
South Winneshiek 28, Wapsie Valley 26, OT
St. Ansgar 59, Nashua-Plainfield 0
District 7
Grundy Center 55 GMG 0
Hudson 47, BCLUW 7
North Tama 27, East Buchanan 6
South Winneshiek 28, Wapsie Valley 26 (OT)
8-PLAYER
District 2
Don Bosco 56, Tripoli 0
Dunkerton 10, North Iowa 0
Northwood-Kensett 41, Riceville 30
Janesville 35, Rockford 28
District 3
Easton Valley 68, Springville 30
Kee High 44, West Central 14
Midland 48, Central Elkader 0
Turkey Valley 58, Central City 10
District 5
AGWSR 66, Meskwaki Settlement 16
Collins-Maxwell 52, Colo-NESCO 43
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 66, Baxter 6
Melcher-Dallas 49, Twin Cedars 14
STATE
A-H-S-T-W 17, Riverside 14
Algona 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7
Alta-Aurelia 41, Manson NW Webster 11
Ames 52, Des Moines North 12
Ankeny Centennial 42, Marshalltown 7
Atlantic 20, Kuemper Catholic 18
Audubon 60, Boyer Valley 0
B-G-M 28, Highland 7
Ballard 27, Gilbert 17
Bettendorf 45, Cedar Rapids Washington 7
Bondurant Farrar 35, North Polk 7
CAM 56, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Carroll 28, Webster City 13
Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Maquoketa 20
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 64, Davenport West 0
Center Point-Urbana 7, Marion 0
Central Decatur 50, North Mahaska 12
Central Lyon 41, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14
Clarke 39, Saydel 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 65, West Harrison 13
Dallas Center-Grimes 41, Perry 0
Des Moines Lincoln 63, Sioux City North 30
Des Moines Roosevelt 93, Sioux City West 0
Dowling Catholic 24, Ankeny 14
Earlham 38, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3
East Mills 69, Stanton 46
Edgewood-Colesburg 14, Maquoketa Valley 0
English Valleys 30, Winfield-Mount Union 20
Epworth, Western Dubuque 40, Dubuque Wahlert 7
Estherville Lincoln Central 20, Spirit Lake 14
Fremont Mills 75, Griswold 12
Gehlen Catholic 14, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 8
Glenwood 35, Winterset 28
Greene County 49, Shenandoah 7
H-L-V 34, New London 22
Harlan 41, ADM 28
Harris-Lake Park 58, West Bend-Mallard 20
Hinton 40, Akron-Westfield 0
Humboldt 7, Boone 6
IKM-Manning 34, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 7
Indianola 56, Ottumwa 7
Iowa City High 10, Muscatine 7
Iowa City Liberty 28, Clear Creek-Amana 21
Iowa City West 24, Pleasant Valley 7
Johnston 35, Des Moines East 0
Lamoni 32, Moravia 0
Lawton-Bronson 28, West Monona 12
Lenox 68, Mormon Trail 13
Lewis Central 48, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 8
Linn-Mar 30, Davenport North 7
Lisbon 14, Alburnett 7
Lone Tree 69, Montezuma 63
MFL-Mar-Mac 56, Clayton Ridge 8
Mediapolis 14, Wapello 10
Mid-Prairie 60, Central Lee 7
Missouri Valley 30, Cherokee 14
Mount Pleasant 42, Fairfield 16
Newell-Fonda 41, River Valley 8
Newton 56, South Tama County 21
North Cedar 8, Cascade 7
North Scott 42, Central Clinton 21
Norwalk 41, Carlisle 30
OA-BCIG 64, Red Oak 7
Oskaloosa 35, Grinnell 19
PCM 38, Chariton 14
Panorama 33, Clarinda 3
Pella 24, Knoxville 0
Pella Christian 59, Woodward Academy 16
Pocahontas Area 52, Eagle Grove 8
Ruthven-Ayrshire 30, North Union 18
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29, Bishop Heelan 16
Sheldon 14, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Sigourney-Keota 40, Wilton 6
Sioux Center 50, Okoboji, Milford 8
Sioux Central 35, Ridge View 0
Sioux City East 52, Des Moines Hoover 20
Solon 45, Fort Madison 7
South Central Calhoun 61, Ogden 8
South Hamilton 28, Madrid 6
South O'Brien 28, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 7
Southeast Polk 24, Fort Dodge 21
Southeast Valley 34, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6
Southeast Warren 47, East Union 6
Southwest Valley 22, Nodaway Valley 8
Spencer 34, Denison-Schleswig 12
St. Mary's, Remsen 59, Ar-We-Va 0
Storm Lake 36, LeMars 30
Treynor 35, East Sac County 14
Underwood 62, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 8
Urbandale 56, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0
Valley, West Des Moines 73, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0
Van Meter 42, AC/GC 8
Washington 49, Keokuk 6
Waukee 61, Mason City 0
Wayne 34, Lynnville-Sully 28
West Fork 21, Belmond-Klemme 20, OT
West Hancock 54, Bishop Garrigan 20
West Lyon 43, Emmetsburg 0
West Sioux 58, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Western Christian 34, Unity Christian 6
Westwood 14, Logan-Magnolia 10
Williamsburg 49, Davis County 12
Woodbine 65, Glidden-Ralston 28
Woodbury Central 33, Tri-Center 7
Woodward-Granger 18, Interstate 35 7
Albia vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, ppd.
Centerville vs. Des Moines Christian, ppd.
Columbus Community vs. Van Buren, ppd.
Mount Ayr vs. West Central Valley, Stuart, ppd.
Pekin vs. Eldon Cardinal, ppd.
Seymour-Moulton Udell vs. Murray, ppd.
WACO vs. Iowa Valley, ppd.
