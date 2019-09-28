Clip art football

METRO

CLASS 4A

District 5

CLASS 3A

District 3

Decorah 30, Waverly-Shell Rock 7

Independence 33, West Delaware 0

CLASS 2A

District 3

Clear Lake 42, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

Crestwood 27, Iowa Falls-Alden 14

New Hampton 43, Forest City 7

District 4

North Fayette Valley 28, Anamosa 6

Waukon 52, Monticello 7

District 7

Benton Community 41, Union Community 0

Nevada 28, Vinton-Shellsburg 27

West Marshall 31, Roland-Story 0

CLASS 1A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg 55, North Butler 0

Osage 24, Denver 7

Sumner-Fredericksburg 13, Lake Mills 6

District 6

Iowa City Regina 42, East Marshall 13

Dike-New Hartford 62, North Linn 14

South Hardin 39, Jesup 14

CLASS A

District 4

Postville 43, Central Springs 6

Mason City Newman 42, Starmont 12

South Winneshiek 28, Wapsie Valley 26, OT

St. Ansgar 59, Nashua-Plainfield 0

District 7

Grundy Center 55 GMG 0

Hudson 47, BCLUW 7

North Tama 27, East Buchanan 6

South Winneshiek 28, Wapsie Valley 26 (OT)

8-PLAYER

District 2

Don Bosco 56, Tripoli 0

Dunkerton 10, North Iowa 0

Northwood-Kensett 41, Riceville 30

Janesville 35, Rockford 28

District 3

Easton Valley 68, Springville 30

Kee High 44, West Central 14

Midland 48, Central Elkader 0

Turkey Valley 58, Central City 10

District 5

AGWSR 66, Meskwaki Settlement 16

Collins-Maxwell 52, Colo-NESCO 43

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 66, Baxter 6

Melcher-Dallas 49, Twin Cedars 14

STATE

A-H-S-T-W 17, Riverside 14

Algona 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7

Alta-Aurelia 41, Manson NW Webster 11

Ames 52, Des Moines North 12

Ankeny Centennial 42, Marshalltown 7

Atlantic 20, Kuemper Catholic 18

Audubon 60, Boyer Valley 0

B-G-M 28, Highland 7

Ballard 27, Gilbert 17

Bettendorf 45, Cedar Rapids Washington 7

Bondurant Farrar 35, North Polk 7

CAM 56, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0

Carroll 28, Webster City 13

Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Maquoketa 20

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 64, Davenport West 0

Center Point-Urbana 7, Marion 0

Central Decatur 50, North Mahaska 12

Central Lyon 41, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14

Clarke 39, Saydel 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 65, West Harrison 13

Dallas Center-Grimes 41, Perry 0

Des Moines Lincoln 63, Sioux City North 30

Des Moines Roosevelt 93, Sioux City West 0

Dowling Catholic 24, Ankeny 14

Earlham 38, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3

East Mills 69, Stanton 46

Edgewood-Colesburg 14, Maquoketa Valley 0

English Valleys 30, Winfield-Mount Union 20

Epworth, Western Dubuque 40, Dubuque Wahlert 7

Estherville Lincoln Central 20, Spirit Lake 14

Fremont Mills 75, Griswold 12

Gehlen Catholic 14, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 8

Glenwood 35, Winterset 28

Greene County 49, Shenandoah 7

H-L-V 34, New London 22

Harlan 41, ADM 28

Harris-Lake Park 58, West Bend-Mallard 20

Hinton 40, Akron-Westfield 0

Humboldt 7, Boone 6

IKM-Manning 34, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 7

Indianola 56, Ottumwa 7

Iowa City High 10, Muscatine 7

Iowa City Liberty 28, Clear Creek-Amana 21

Iowa City West 24, Pleasant Valley 7

Johnston 35, Des Moines East 0

Lamoni 32, Moravia 0

Lawton-Bronson 28, West Monona 12

Lenox 68, Mormon Trail 13

Lewis Central 48, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 8

Linn-Mar 30, Davenport North 7

Lisbon 14, Alburnett 7

Lone Tree 69, Montezuma 63

MFL-Mar-Mac 56, Clayton Ridge 8

Mediapolis 14, Wapello 10

Mid-Prairie 60, Central Lee 7

Missouri Valley 30, Cherokee 14

Mount Pleasant 42, Fairfield 16

Newell-Fonda 41, River Valley 8

Newton 56, South Tama County 21

North Cedar 8, Cascade 7

North Scott 42, Central Clinton 21

Norwalk 41, Carlisle 30

OA-BCIG 64, Red Oak 7

Oskaloosa 35, Grinnell 19

PCM 38, Chariton 14

Panorama 33, Clarinda 3

Pella 24, Knoxville 0

Pella Christian 59, Woodward Academy 16

Pocahontas Area 52, Eagle Grove 8

Ruthven-Ayrshire 30, North Union 18

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29, Bishop Heelan 16

Sheldon 14, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Sigourney-Keota 40, Wilton 6

Sioux Center 50, Okoboji, Milford 8

Sioux Central 35, Ridge View 0

Sioux City East 52, Des Moines Hoover 20

Solon 45, Fort Madison 7

South Central Calhoun 61, Ogden 8

South Hamilton 28, Madrid 6

South O'Brien 28, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 7

Southeast Polk 24, Fort Dodge 21

Southeast Valley 34, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6

Southeast Warren 47, East Union 6

Southwest Valley 22, Nodaway Valley 8

Spencer 34, Denison-Schleswig 12

St. Mary's, Remsen 59, Ar-We-Va 0

Storm Lake 36, LeMars 30

Treynor 35, East Sac County 14

Underwood 62, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 8

Urbandale 56, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0

Valley, West Des Moines 73, Council Bluffs Jefferson 0

Van Meter 42, AC/GC 8

Washington 49, Keokuk 6

Waukee 61, Mason City 0

Wayne 34, Lynnville-Sully 28

West Fork 21, Belmond-Klemme 20, OT

West Hancock 54, Bishop Garrigan 20

West Lyon 43, Emmetsburg 0

West Sioux 58, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Western Christian 34, Unity Christian 6

Westwood 14, Logan-Magnolia 10

Williamsburg 49, Davis County 12

Woodbine 65, Glidden-Ralston 28

Woodbury Central 33, Tri-Center 7

Woodward-Granger 18, Interstate 35 7

Albia vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, ppd.

Centerville vs. Des Moines Christian, ppd.

Columbus Community vs. Van Buren, ppd.

Mount Ayr vs. West Central Valley, Stuart, ppd.

Pekin vs. Eldon Cardinal, ppd.

Seymour-Moulton Udell vs. Murray, ppd.

WACO vs. Iowa Valley, ppd.

