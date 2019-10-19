Clip art football

METRO

Cedar Falls 33, Dubuque Senior 10

Cedar Rapids Prairie 62, Waterloo West 13

Columbus 41, North Fayette Valley 15

Decorah 14, Waterloo East 7

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Falls 33, Dubuque Senior 10

Cedar Rapids Prairie 62, Waterloo West 13

Dubuque Hempstead 16, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 14

CLASS 3A

District 3

Decorah 14, Waterloo East 7

Independence 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 18

West Delaware 47, Charles City 7

CLASS 2A

District 3

Clear Lake 21, New Hampton 14

Crestwood 47, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

Iowa Falls-Alden 35, Forest City 6

District 4

Monticello 34, Oelwein 20

Waterloo Columbus 41, North Fayette Valley 15

Waukon 66, Anamosa 0

District 7

Benton Community 28, West Marshall 12

Nevada 35, Union Community 21

Vinton-Shellsburg 25, Roland Story 7

CLASS 1A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg 24, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Denver 28, North Butler 0

Osage 52, Lake Mills 13

District 6

Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 7

Iowa City Regina 35, Jesup 6

North Linn 38, East Marshall 6

CLASS A

District 4

Nashua-Plainfield 14, Starmont 8

North Tama 47, Postville 0

St. Ansgar 57, Mason City Newman 0

South Winneshiek 66, Central Springs 14

District 7

BCLUW 7, GMG 0

Grundy Center 13, Hudson 7

North Tama 47, Postville 0

Wapsie Valley 49, East Buchanan 18

8-PLAYER

District 2

Don Bosco 69, North Iowa 0

Janesville 33, Dunkerton 19

Northwood-Kensett 36, Tripoli 0

Rockford 30, Riceville 28

District 3

Kee High 72, Central Elkader 6

Midland 54, Central City 45

Springville 59, West Central 22

Turkey Valley 72, Easton Valley 62

District 5

Baxter 72, Colo-NESCO 69

Collins-Maxwell 72, Twin Cedars 20

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, AGWSR 0

Meskwaki Settlement at Melcher-Dallas

STATE

A-H-S-T-W 25, Southwest Valley 12

ADM 12, Winterset 9

Algona 34, Spirit Lake 32

Alta-Aurelia 33, St. Edmond 7

Ankeny 90, Sioux City North 0

Ankeny Centennial 28, Des Moines Roosevelt 7

Atlantic 55, Shenandoah 25

Audubon 63, Glidden-Ralston 30

B-G-M 21, Durant-Bennett 14

Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 20

Belmond-Klemme 48, North Union 12

Bettendorf 61, Davenport West 0

Bishop Garrigan 20, West Fork 14

Bishop Heelan 33, Storm Lake 30

Bondurant Farrar 28, Gilbert 7

Boone 41, Perry 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 12

Boyer Valley 30, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15

Carlisle 21, North Polk 7

Carroll 45, Humboldt 6

Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Center Point-Urbana 0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 43, Davenport Central 14

Cedar Rapids Washington 29, Burlington 21, 2 OTs

Centerville 69, Saydel 20

Central Clinton 52, Clinton 14

Central Lee 28, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21

Central Lyon 26, Sioux Center 20, OT

Chariton 41, Des Moines Christian 13

Clarinda 47, West Central Valley 6

Coon Rapids-Bayard 32, CAM, Anita 26

Dallas Center-Grimes 41, Webster City 27

Dowling Catholic 47, Des Moines Hoover 12

Earlham 47, Riverside 21

East Union 18, Moravia 13

Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Marion 13

Fort Dodge 57, Sioux City West 0

Fremont Mills 52, Sidney 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12

Greene County 60, Red Oak 8

Grinnell 52, South Tama 14

H-L-V 48, Winfield-Mount Union 20

Harlan 40, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 60, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 8

Highland 27, Eldon Cardinal 20

Hinton 16, Gehlen Catholic 6

IKM-Manning 35, Sioux Central 12

Iowa City Liberty 14, Assumption, Davenport 7

Iowa City West 31, Muscatine 16

Johnston 40, Mason City 6

Kingsley-Pierson 36, Ar-We-Va 22

Lamoni 50, Lenox 14

LeMars 30, Spencer 28

Lewis Central 21, Glenwood 14

Linn-Mar 62, Iowa City High 14

Lisbon 58, Clayton Ridge 6

Logan-Magnolia 28, West Monona 20

Lone Tree 36, WACO 20

Lynnville-Sully 19, North Mahaska 14

MFL-Mar-Mac 28, Edgewood-Colesburg 23

Manson NW Webster 29, Ridge View 12

Maquoketa 21, Wahlert, Dubuque 6

Maquoketa Valley 20, Alburnett 7

Mediapolis 48, Van Buren 6

Mount Pleasant 35, Fort Madison 10

New London 68, Iowa Valley 32

North Scott 35, Clear Creek-Amana 7

Norwalk 28, Ballard 7

OA-BCIG 41, Kuemper Catholic 0

Oskaloosa 30, Knoxville 14

Ottumwa 37, Des Moines East 34

PCM 35, Clarke, Osceola 0

Panorama 48, AC/GC 8

Pella 42, Newton 14

Pella Christian 14, Woodward-Granger 12

Pocahontas Area 49, Madrid 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Denison-Schleswig 14

Sheldon 40, Okoboji 21

Sigourney-Keota 42, Wapello 6

Solon 42, Keokuk 0

South Central Calhoun 69, Eagle Grove 0

South Hamilton 46, Ogden 20

South O'Brien 35, Akron-Westfield 0

Southeast Polk 49, Marshalltown 21

Southeast Valley 24, Estherville Lincoln Central 8

Southeast Warren 50, Murray 0

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52, Nodaway Valley 0

St. Mary's, Remsen 50, Newell-Fonda 0

Tipton 28, Louisa-Muscatine 14

Treynor 63, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0

Tri-Center 28, Westwood 8

Underwood 60, Cherokee 0

Urbandale 55, Council Bluffs Jefferson 6

Valley, West Des Moines 69, Ames 7

Van Meter 28, Mount Ayr 0

Waukee 42, Indianola 7

Wayne 52, Martensdale-St. Marys 23

West Branch 26, Cascade 7

West Hancock 47, Ruthven-Ayrshire 0

West Sioux 48, Unity Christian 6

Williamsburg 68, Albia 7

Wilton 44, Columbus Community 0

Woodbine 25, West Harrison 20

Woodbury Central 24, Lawton-Bronson 6

