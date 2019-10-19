METRO
Cedar Falls 33, Dubuque Senior 10
Cedar Rapids Prairie 62, Waterloo West 13
Columbus 41, North Fayette Valley 15
Decorah 14, Waterloo East 7
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Falls 33, Dubuque Senior 10
Cedar Rapids Prairie 62, Waterloo West 13
Dubuque Hempstead 16, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 14
CLASS 3A
District 3
Decorah 14, Waterloo East 7
Independence 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 18
West Delaware 47, Charles City 7
CLASS 2A
District 3
Clear Lake 21, New Hampton 14
Crestwood 47, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
Iowa Falls-Alden 35, Forest City 6
District 4
Monticello 34, Oelwein 20
Waterloo Columbus 41, North Fayette Valley 15
Waukon 66, Anamosa 0
District 7
Benton Community 28, West Marshall 12
Nevada 35, Union Community 21
Vinton-Shellsburg 25, Roland Story 7
CLASS 1A
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg 24, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Denver 28, North Butler 0
Osage 52, Lake Mills 13
District 6
Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 7
Iowa City Regina 35, Jesup 6
North Linn 38, East Marshall 6
CLASS A
District 4
Nashua-Plainfield 14, Starmont 8
North Tama 47, Postville 0
St. Ansgar 57, Mason City Newman 0
South Winneshiek 66, Central Springs 14
District 7
BCLUW 7, GMG 0
Grundy Center 13, Hudson 7
North Tama 47, Postville 0
Wapsie Valley 49, East Buchanan 18
8-PLAYER
District 2
Don Bosco 69, North Iowa 0
Janesville 33, Dunkerton 19
Northwood-Kensett 36, Tripoli 0
Rockford 30, Riceville 28
District 3
Kee High 72, Central Elkader 6
Midland 54, Central City 45
Springville 59, West Central 22
Turkey Valley 72, Easton Valley 62
District 5
Baxter 72, Colo-NESCO 69
Collins-Maxwell 72, Twin Cedars 20
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, AGWSR 0
Meskwaki Settlement at Melcher-Dallas
STATE
A-H-S-T-W 25, Southwest Valley 12
ADM 12, Winterset 9
Algona 34, Spirit Lake 32
Alta-Aurelia 33, St. Edmond 7
Ankeny 90, Sioux City North 0
Ankeny Centennial 28, Des Moines Roosevelt 7
Atlantic 55, Shenandoah 25
Audubon 63, Glidden-Ralston 30
B-G-M 21, Durant-Bennett 14
Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 20
Belmond-Klemme 48, North Union 12
Bettendorf 61, Davenport West 0
Bishop Garrigan 20, West Fork 14
Bishop Heelan 33, Storm Lake 30
Bondurant Farrar 28, Gilbert 7
Boone 41, Perry 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 12
Boyer Valley 30, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15
Carlisle 21, North Polk 7
Carroll 45, Humboldt 6
Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Center Point-Urbana 0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 43, Davenport Central 14
Cedar Rapids Washington 29, Burlington 21, 2 OTs
Centerville 69, Saydel 20
Central Clinton 52, Clinton 14
Central Lee 28, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 21
Central Lyon 26, Sioux Center 20, OT
Chariton 41, Des Moines Christian 13
Clarinda 47, West Central Valley 6
Coon Rapids-Bayard 32, CAM, Anita 26
Dallas Center-Grimes 41, Webster City 27
Dowling Catholic 47, Des Moines Hoover 12
Earlham 47, Riverside 21
East Union 18, Moravia 13
Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Marion 13
Fort Dodge 57, Sioux City West 0
Fremont Mills 52, Sidney 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12
Greene County 60, Red Oak 8
Grinnell 52, South Tama 14
H-L-V 48, Winfield-Mount Union 20
Harlan 40, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 60, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 8
Highland 27, Eldon Cardinal 20
Hinton 16, Gehlen Catholic 6
IKM-Manning 35, Sioux Central 12
Iowa City Liberty 14, Assumption, Davenport 7
Iowa City West 31, Muscatine 16
Johnston 40, Mason City 6
Kingsley-Pierson 36, Ar-We-Va 22
Lamoni 50, Lenox 14
LeMars 30, Spencer 28
Lewis Central 21, Glenwood 14
Linn-Mar 62, Iowa City High 14
Lisbon 58, Clayton Ridge 6
Logan-Magnolia 28, West Monona 20
Lone Tree 36, WACO 20
Lynnville-Sully 19, North Mahaska 14
MFL-Mar-Mac 28, Edgewood-Colesburg 23
Manson NW Webster 29, Ridge View 12
Maquoketa 21, Wahlert, Dubuque 6
Maquoketa Valley 20, Alburnett 7
Mediapolis 48, Van Buren 6
Mount Pleasant 35, Fort Madison 10
New London 68, Iowa Valley 32
North Scott 35, Clear Creek-Amana 7
Norwalk 28, Ballard 7
OA-BCIG 41, Kuemper Catholic 0
Oskaloosa 30, Knoxville 14
Ottumwa 37, Des Moines East 34
PCM 35, Clarke, Osceola 0
Panorama 48, AC/GC 8
Pella 42, Newton 14
Pella Christian 14, Woodward-Granger 12
Pocahontas Area 49, Madrid 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Denison-Schleswig 14
Sheldon 40, Okoboji 21
Sigourney-Keota 42, Wapello 6
Solon 42, Keokuk 0
South Central Calhoun 69, Eagle Grove 0
South Hamilton 46, Ogden 20
South O'Brien 35, Akron-Westfield 0
Southeast Polk 49, Marshalltown 21
Southeast Valley 24, Estherville Lincoln Central 8
Southeast Warren 50, Murray 0
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52, Nodaway Valley 0
St. Mary's, Remsen 50, Newell-Fonda 0
Tipton 28, Louisa-Muscatine 14
Treynor 63, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0
Tri-Center 28, Westwood 8
Underwood 60, Cherokee 0
Urbandale 55, Council Bluffs Jefferson 6
Valley, West Des Moines 69, Ames 7
Van Meter 28, Mount Ayr 0
Waukee 42, Indianola 7
Wayne 52, Martensdale-St. Marys 23
West Branch 26, Cascade 7
West Hancock 47, Ruthven-Ayrshire 0
West Sioux 48, Unity Christian 6
Williamsburg 68, Albia 7
Wilton 44, Columbus Community 0
Woodbine 25, West Harrison 20
Woodbury Central 24, Lawton-Bronson 6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.