Clip art football

Algona 41, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8

Dike-New Hartford 49, East Marshall, LeGrand 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 56, Northwood-Kensett 6

Dubuque Senior 28, Waterloo West 14

East Sac County 56, Cherokee, Washington 0

Lewis Central 28, Winterset 0

Madrid 35, Eagle Grove 0

Midland, Wyoming 48, West Central, Maynard 6

PCM, Monroe 53, Saydel 7

Saint Ansgar 56, Hudson 6

Sigourney-Keota 60, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0

South Central Calhoun 21, South Hamilton, Jewell 6

South O'Brien, Paullina 46, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 28, Lenox 8

Spencer 28, Storm Lake 0

Van Meter 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 7

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 54, BCLUW, Conrad 0

Webster City 50, Perry 13

West Hancock, Britt 62, North Union 8

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments