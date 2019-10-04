Algona 41, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8
Dike-New Hartford 49, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 56, Northwood-Kensett 6
Dubuque Senior 28, Waterloo West 14
East Sac County 56, Cherokee, Washington 0
Lewis Central 28, Winterset 0
Madrid 35, Eagle Grove 0
Midland, Wyoming 48, West Central, Maynard 6
PCM, Monroe 53, Saydel 7
Saint Ansgar 56, Hudson 6
Sigourney-Keota 60, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0
South Central Calhoun 21, South Hamilton, Jewell 6
South O'Brien, Paullina 46, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 28, Lenox 8
Spencer 28, Storm Lake 0
Van Meter 48, West Central Valley, Stuart 7
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 54, BCLUW, Conrad 0
Webster City 50, Perry 13
West Hancock, Britt 62, North Union 8
