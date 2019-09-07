METRO
Cedar Falls 52, Iowa City High 7
Waterloo West 54, Mason City 13
Iowa City Liberty 14, Waterloo East 0
Waterloo Columbus 20, Hudson 0
CLASS 4A
District 5
Cedar Rapids Prairie 13, Pleasant Valley 7
Dubuque Senior 28, Davenport North 14
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 23, Muscatine 6
CLASS 3A
District 3
Cedar Rapids Xavier 36, Decorah 14
New Hampton 25, Charles City 23
Clear Lake 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 6
Independence 62, South Tama 14
West Delaware 32, Marion 20
CLASS 2A
District 3
Algona 50, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6
Iowa Falls-Alden 35, South Hardin 6
Spirit Lake 54, Forest City 6
District 4
Iowa City Regina 56, Anamosa 25
Monticello 34, Dyersville Beckman 22 OT
North Fayette Valley 39, Union Community 14
Oelwein 33, Jesup 27
District 7
Benton Community 30, Cascade 0
Greene County 42, Nevada 41
Gilbert 35, Roland-Story 12
Vinton-Shellsburg 36, Tipton 22
West Marshall 14, PCM 7
CLASS 1A
District 3
Dike-New Hartford 27, Aplington Parkersburg 7
Central Springs 6, North Butler 0
Saint Ansgar 42 Osage 32
South Winneshiek 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14
Wapsie Valley 13, Denver 6
Lake Mills 59, West Fork 32
District 6
East Marshall 34, BCLUW 13
North Linn 40, Maquoketa Valley 0
CLASS A
District 4
Algona Garrigan 20, Mason City Newman 13
Edgewood-Colesburg 40, Starmont 0
MFL MarMac 49, Postville 0
Belmond-Klemme 32, Nashua-Plainfield 6
District 7
Columbus Community 20, GMG 12
East Buchanan 26, Clayton Ridge 7
North Tama 14, Lisbon 0
Grundy Center 40, South Hamilton 6
8-PLAYER
District 2
Don Bosco 87, Baxter 8
Midland 72, Dunkerton 45
Harris-Lake Park 35, Northwood-Kensett 10
Janesville 63, WACO 56
Riceville 52, Central Elkader 14
Rockford 22, Kee High 18
Tripoli 72, Central City 47
District 3
Springville 57, HLV 26
Turkey Valley 48, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14
Meskwaki Settlement 56, West Central 30
District 5
AGWSR 52, West Bend-Mallard 26
Montezuma 50, Colo-NESCO 21
Lenox 93, Melcher-Dallas 0
Collins-Maxwell 44, Murray 8
Twin Cedars 46, Seymour-Moulton-Udell 20
STATE
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 35, Shenandoah 27
AC/GC 72, Woodward Academy 33
ADM, Adel 71, Perry 0
Ankeny 20, Johnston 7
Ankeny Centennial 41, Urbandale 21
Assumption, Davenport 42, Wahlert, Dubuque 7
Audubon 23, Fremont Mills, Tabor 0
Bedford 64, Worth County/Northeast Nodaway, Mo. 56
Belle Plaine 62, North Mahaska 0
Bettendorf 42, Iowa City West 15
CAM 60, Stanton 14
Camanche 19, Bellevue 14
Carroll 17, Ballard 14
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 46, Linn-Mar 7
Center Point-Urbana 28, Mount Vernon 16
Centerville 38, Davis County 21
Central Decatur 42, Southwest Valley 22
Chariton 55, Albia 14
Cherokee 46, MMCRU 0
Clarinda 40, Red Oak 0
Clear Creek-Amana 30, Fairfield 22
Coon Rapids-Bayard 29, Newell-Fonda 7
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35, Atlantic 13
Dallas Center-Grimes 27, Norwalk 21, 2 OTs
Denison-Schleswig 56, Council Bluffs Lincoln 28
Des Moines Christian 62, Madrid 0
Des Moines East 35, Des Moines North 22
Des Moines Roosevelt 44, Des Moines Lincoln 0
Earlham 70, West Central Valley 0
East Mills 51, Lamoni 46
East Union, Afton 54, Griswold 26
Easton Valley 44, Lone Tree 12
Eldon Cardinal 38, Wayne, Corydon 14
Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Williamsburg 20
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 46, Sidney 44
Fort Dodge 42, Ames 7
Fort Madison 26, West Burlington/Notre Dame 14
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27, Humboldt 7
Gehlen Catholic 29, West Monona 12
Glenwood 17, Bishop Heelan 0
Glidden-Ralston 36, River Valley 26
Grinnell 30, North Polk 7
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 19, Estherville Lincoln Central 14
Highland, Riverside 32, Alburnett 21
Indianola 35, Des Moines Hoover 7
Iowa Valley 40, Southeast Warren 21
Keokuk 47, Burlington 20
Knoxville 56, Saydel 0
Lawton-Bronson 14, Akron-Westfield 6
Lewis Central 13, Carlisle 3
Logan-Magnolia 21, Missouri Valley 0
Louisa-Muscatine 54, Van Buren 0
Maquoketa 29, Central Clinton 7
Marshalltown 26, Ottumwa 14
Martensdale-St. Marys 27, Colfax-Mingo 21
Mediapolis 82, Central Lee 14
Mid-Prairie 43, Pekin 0
Mount Ayr 3, Interstate 35 0
New London 71, Moravia 12
Newton 19, Boone 13
Nodaway Valley 40, Clarke 21
North Cedar 24, Durant-Bennett 22
North Scott 35, Davenport Central 14
OA-BCIG 57, East Sac County 22
Panorama 31, Manson Northwest Webster 0
Pella 55, Mount Pleasant 20
Pleasantville 45, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, Harlan 27
Sibley-Ocheyedan 28, Okoboji 13
Sigourney-Keota 56, Lynnville-Sully 14
Sioux Central 18, Ruthven-Ayrshire 8
Sioux City East 38, Sioux City West 0
Solon 48, West Liberty 7
South Central Calhoun 30, Kuemper Catholic 6
South O'Brien 34, Sheldon 28
Southeast Polk 38, Waukee 35
Southeast Valley 18, Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 7
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18, North Union 14
St. Mary's, Remsen 73, Boyer Valley 14
Storm Lake 25, Alta-Aurelia 10
Treynor 42, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 14
Tri-Center 48, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0
Twin Cedars 46, Seymour-Moulton Udell 20
Underwood 42, IKM-Manning 0
Unity Christian 20, Hinton 19
Valley, West Des Moines 29, Dowling Catholic 22
Van Meter 40, Pella Christian 6
Washington 62, Oskaloosa 12
Webster City 22, Spencer 20
West Branch 24, Wapello 7
West Hancock 41, Emmetsburg 13
West Harrison 36, Kingsley-Pierson 14
West Lyon 35, Sioux Center 0
West Sioux 43, Central Lyon 21
Western Christian 34, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7
Westwood 34, Riverside, Oakland 0
Wilton 46, Northeast, Goose Lake 7
Winfield-Mount Union 76, River Ridge, Ill. 46
Winterset 36, Bondurant Farrar 35
Woodbine 79, Ar-We-Va 16
Woodbury Central 46, Ridge View 0
Woodward-Granger 32, Ogden 26
