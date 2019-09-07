Clip art prep football

METRO

Cedar Falls 52, Iowa City High 7

Waterloo West 54, Mason City 13

Iowa City Liberty 14, Waterloo East 0

Waterloo Columbus 20, Hudson 0

CLASS 4A

District 5

Cedar Falls 52, Iowa City High 7

Cedar Rapids Prairie 13, Pleasant Valley 7

Dubuque Senior 28, Davenport North 14

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 23, Muscatine 6

Waterloo West 54, Mason City 13

CLASS 3A

District 3

Cedar Rapids Xavier 36, Decorah 14

New Hampton 25, Charles City 23

Clear Lake 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 6

Independence 62, South Tama 14

Iowa City Liberty 14, Waterloo East 0

West Delaware 32, Marion 20

CLASS 2A

District 3

Algona 50, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6

New Hampton 25, Charles City 23

Clear Lake 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 6

Iowa Falls-Alden 35, South Hardin 6

Spirit Lake 54, Forest City 6

Waukon 26, Crestwood 21

District 4

Iowa City Regina 56, Anamosa 25

Monticello 34, Dyersville Beckman 22 OT

North Fayette Valley 39, Union Community 14

Oelwein 33, Jesup 27

Waterloo Columbus 20, Hudson 0

Waukon 26, Crestwood 21

District 7

Benton Community 30, Cascade 0

Greene County 42, Nevada 41

North Fayette Valley 39, Union Community 14

Gilbert 35, Roland-Story 12

Vinton-Shellsburg 36, Tipton 22

West Marshall 14, PCM 7

CLASS 1A

District 3

Dike-New Hartford 27, Aplington Parkersburg 7

Central Springs 6, North Butler 0

Saint Ansgar 42 Osage 32

South Winneshiek 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14

Wapsie Valley 13, Denver 6

Lake Mills 59, West Fork 32

District 6

Iowa City Regina 56, Anamosa 25

Dike-New Hartford 27, Aplington Parkersburg 7

East Marshall 34, BCLUW 13

North Linn 40, Maquoketa Valley 0

Oelwein 33, Jesup 27

Iowa Falls-Alden 35, South Hardin 6

CLASS A

District 4

Algona Garrigan 20, Mason City Newman 13

Edgewood-Colesburg 40, Starmont 0

MFL MarMac 49, Postville 0

Belmond-Klemme 32, Nashua-Plainfield 6

Central Springs 6, North Butler 0

Saint Ansgar 42 Osage 32

South Winneshiek 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14

District 7

Columbus Community 20, GMG 12

East Buchanan 26, Clayton Ridge 7

East Marshall 34, BCLUW 13

North Tama 14, Lisbon 0

Grundy Center 40, South Hamilton 6

Wapsie Valley 13, Denver 6

Waterloo Columbus 20, Hudson 0

8-PLAYER

District 2

Don Bosco 87, Baxter 8

Midland 72, Dunkerton 45

Harris-Lake Park 35, Northwood-Kensett 10

Janesville 63, WACO 56

Riceville 52, Central Elkader 14

Rockford 22, Kee High 18

Tripoli 72, Central City 47

District 3

Springville 57, HLV 26

Midland 44, Dunkerton 31

Turkey Valley 48, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14

Janesville 63, WACO 56

Meskwaki Settlement 56, West Central 30

Riceville 52, Central Elkader 14

Rockford 22, Kee High 18

Tripoli 72, Central City 47

District 5

AGWSR 52, West Bend-Mallard 26

Don Bosco 87, Baxter 8

Montezuma 50, Colo-NESCO 21

Turkey Valley 48, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14

Lenox 93, Melcher-Dallas 0

Meskwaki Settlement 56, West Central 30

Collins-Maxwell 44, Murray 8

Twin Cedars 46, Seymour-Moulton-Udell 20

STATE

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 35, Shenandoah 27

AC/GC 72, Woodward Academy 33

ADM, Adel 71, Perry 0

Ankeny 20, Johnston 7

Ankeny Centennial 41, Urbandale 21

Assumption, Davenport 42, Wahlert, Dubuque 7

Audubon 23, Fremont Mills, Tabor 0

Bedford 64, Worth County/Northeast Nodaway, Mo. 56

Belle Plaine 62, North Mahaska 0

Bettendorf 42, Iowa City West 15

CAM 60, Stanton 14

Camanche 19, Bellevue 14

Carroll 17, Ballard 14

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 46, Linn-Mar 7

Center Point-Urbana 28, Mount Vernon 16

Centerville 38, Davis County 21

Central Decatur 42, Southwest Valley 22

Chariton 55, Albia 14

Cherokee 46, MMCRU 0

Clarinda 40, Red Oak 0

Clear Creek-Amana 30, Fairfield 22

Coon Rapids-Bayard 29, Newell-Fonda 7

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35, Atlantic 13

Dallas Center-Grimes 27, Norwalk 21, 2 OTs

Denison-Schleswig 56, Council Bluffs Lincoln 28

Des Moines Christian 62, Madrid 0

Des Moines East 35, Des Moines North 22

Des Moines Roosevelt 44, Des Moines Lincoln 0

Earlham 70, West Central Valley 0

East Mills 51, Lamoni 46

East Union, Afton 54, Griswold 26

Easton Valley 44, Lone Tree 12

Eldon Cardinal 38, Wayne, Corydon 14

Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Williamsburg 20

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 46, Sidney 44

Fort Dodge 42, Ames 7

Fort Madison 26, West Burlington/Notre Dame 14

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27, Humboldt 7

Gehlen Catholic 29, West Monona 12

Gilbert 35, Roland-Story 12

Glenwood 17, Bishop Heelan 0

Glidden-Ralston 36, River Valley 26

Grinnell 30, North Polk 7

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 19, Estherville Lincoln Central 14

Highland, Riverside 32, Alburnett 21

Indianola 35, Des Moines Hoover 7

Iowa Valley 40, Southeast Warren 21

Keokuk 47, Burlington 20

Knoxville 56, Saydel 0

Lawton-Bronson 14, Akron-Westfield 6

Lewis Central 13, Carlisle 3

Logan-Magnolia 21, Missouri Valley 0

Louisa-Muscatine 54, Van Buren 0

Maquoketa 29, Central Clinton 7

Marshalltown 26, Ottumwa 14

Martensdale-St. Marys 27, Colfax-Mingo 21

Mediapolis 82, Central Lee 14

Mid-Prairie 43, Pekin 0

Mount Ayr 3, Interstate 35 0

New London 71, Moravia 12

Newton 19, Boone 13

Nodaway Valley 40, Clarke 21

North Cedar 24, Durant-Bennett 22

North Scott 35, Davenport Central 14

OA-BCIG 57, East Sac County 22

Panorama 31, Manson Northwest Webster 0

Pella 55, Mount Pleasant 20

Pleasantville 45, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, Harlan 27

Sibley-Ocheyedan 28, Okoboji 13

Sigourney-Keota 56, Lynnville-Sully 14

Sioux Central 18, Ruthven-Ayrshire 8

Sioux City East 38, Sioux City West 0

Solon 48, West Liberty 7

South Central Calhoun 30, Kuemper Catholic 6

South O'Brien 34, Sheldon 28

Southeast Polk 38, Waukee 35

Southeast Valley 18, Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 7

Spirit Lake 54, Forest City 6

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18, North Union 14

St. Mary's, Remsen 73, Boyer Valley 14

Storm Lake 25, Alta-Aurelia 10

Treynor 42, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 14

Tri-Center 48, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0

Twin Cedars 46, Seymour-Moulton Udell 20

Underwood 42, IKM-Manning 0

Unity Christian 20, Hinton 19

Valley, West Des Moines 29, Dowling Catholic 22

Van Meter 40, Pella Christian 6

Washington 62, Oskaloosa 12

Webster City 22, Spencer 20

West Branch 24, Wapello 7

West Hancock 41, Emmetsburg 13

West Harrison 36, Kingsley-Pierson 14

West Lyon 35, Sioux Center 0

West Marshall 14, PCM 7

West Sioux 43, Central Lyon 21

Western Christian 34, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7

Westwood 34, Riverside, Oakland 0

Wilton 46, Northeast, Goose Lake 7

Winfield-Mount Union 76, River Ridge, Ill. 46

Winterset 36, Bondurant Farrar 35

Woodbine 79, Ar-We-Va 16

Woodbury Central 46, Ridge View 0

Woodward-Granger 32, Ogden 26

