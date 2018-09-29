Friday prep football scores
METRO
Cedar Falls 38, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 7
Dubuque Senior 27, Waterloo West 20
Independence 52, Waterloo East 12
Waterloo Columbus 22, Anamosa 16
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Falls 38, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 7
Cedar Rapids Prairie 35, Dubuque Hempstead 0
Dubuque Senior 27, Waterloo West 20
CLASS 3A
District 3
Decorah 49, Charles City 36
Independence 52, Waterloo East 12
Waverly-Shell Rock 30, West Delaware 24
CLASS 2A
District 3
Crestwood 40, Clear Lake 27
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 20, Forest City 0
New Hampton 28, Iowa Falls-Alden 7
District 4
Monticello 28, North Fayette Valley 21
Waterloo Columbus 22, Anamosa 16
Waukon 46, Oelwein 16
District 7
Benton Community 56, Nevada 16
Union Community 44, Roland-Story 8
West Marshall 50, Vinton-Shellsburg 6
CLASS 1A
District 3
Denver 22, Aplington-Parkersburg 13
Lake Mills 37, North Butler 7
Osage 22, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14
District 6
Dike-New Hartford 53, East Marshall 0
Iowa City Regina 22, South Hardin 19
North Linn 23, Jesup 0
CLASS A
District 4
Central Springs 2, Starmont 0 (Forfeit)
Hudson 27, Saint Ansgar 12
Mason City Newman 42, Postville 7
South Winneshiek 38, Nashua-Plainfield 16
District 7
East Buchanan 63, GMG 0
Hudson 27, Saint Ansgar 12
North Tama 34, Grundy Center 26
Wapsie Valley 53, BCLUW 0
8-PLAYER
District 2
Dunkerton 56, Riceville 28
Janesville 46, Tripoli 19
Northwood-Kensett 18, Don Bosco 0
Rockford 64, North Iowa 6
District 3
Central City 78, Easton Valley 44
Midland 60, West Central 21
Springville 57, Central Elkader 0
Turkey Valley 46, Kee High 38
District 5
AGWSR 63, Melcher-Dallas 14
Baxter 50, Twin Cedars 42
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 48, Collins-Maxwell 0
Meskwaki Settlement at Colo-NESCO 58, Meswaki
STATE
A-H-S-T-W 35, Earlham 7
AC/GC 38, Clarinda 20
Akron-Westfield 34, Gehlen Catholic 0
Albia 64, Central Lee 0
Algona 65, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 22
Alta/Aurelia 38, Ridge View 12
Ames 49, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 3
Ankeny 51, Des Moines Hoover 14
Ankeny Centennial 31, Southeast Polk 10
Ar-We-Va 47, Newell-Fonda 14
Audubon 63, Coon Rapids-Bayard 33
B-G-M 28, Belle Plaine 20
Bellevue 42, Beckman Catholic 7
Bettendorf 65, Burlington 0
Bishop Garrigan 22, Belmond-Klemme 20
Bishop Heelan 30, Denison-Schleswig 20
Bondurant Farrar 34, Ballard 10
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 67, Okoboji, Milford 13
Camanche 33, Louisa-Muscatine 22
Carroll 36, Boone 0
Cascade 57, Northeast, Goose Lake 20
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Wahlert, Dubuque 6
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21, Cedar Rapids Washington 11
Central Lyon 23, MOC-Floyd Valley 14
Chariton 63, Centerville 13
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 24, Alburnett 15
Clear Creek-Amana 28, Clinton 0
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 34, Des Moines North 12
Creston 16, ADM 13
Davenport Central 31, Davenport West 7
Davenport North 24, Iowa City High 21, OT
Des Moines Christian 63, Clarke 30
Dowling Catholic 43, Des Moines Lincoln 0
Durant-Bennett 56, Eldon Cardinal 6
East Mills 35, Sidney 34
East Sac County 27, Cherokee 12
East Union 74, Murray 18
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 29, Davis County 21
Edgewood-Colesburg 41, Lisbon 8
Emmetsburg 55, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Epworth, Western Dubuque 35, Center Point-Urbana 7
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51, West Harrison 6
Fairfield 51, Fort Madison 13
Fort Dodge 51, Des Moines Roosevelt 13
Fremont Mills 48, Bedford 0
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 40, Estherville Lincoln Central 21
Gilbert 26, Carlisle 15
Glidden-Ralston 56, Boyer Valley 26
Grinnell 19, Knoxville 7
Griswold 60, Clarinda Academy 42
H-L-V 48, WACO 36
Harlan 42, Glenwood 12
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 21, Hinton 7
Highland, Riverside 23, Pekin 21
Humboldt 28, Dallas Center-Grimes 6
IKM-Manning 39, Manson Northwest Webster 8
Indianola 42, Mason City 0
Interstate 35 51, Colfax-Mingo 13
Iowa City West 41, Linn-Mar 7
Iowa Valley 74, English Valleys 20
Johnston 52, Ottumwa 6
Kuemper Catholic 16, Greene County 8
Lamoni 52, Seymour-Moulton Udell 12
Lawton-Bronson 12, Logan-Magnolia 7
Lewis Central 52, Winterset 14
Lynnville-Sully 32, Central Decatur, 14
MFL-Mar-Mac 26, Maquoketa Valley 21
Madrid def. Eagle Grove, forfeit
Marion 42, Maquoketa 7
Marshalltown 41, S.C. West 14
Mediapolis 55, Columbus Community 40
Missouri Valley 66, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 8
Montezuma 74, Tri-County 0
Mount Ayr 21, Panorama 13
Mount Pleasant 53, Keokuk 0
Mount Vernon 68, Tipton 8
New London 82, Winfield-Mount Union 8
North Mahaska 34, Martensdale-St. Marys 12
North Scott 44, Iowa City Liberty 15
Norwalk 36, North Polk 3
OA-BCIG 39, Atlantic 16
Oskaloosa 56, Newton 20
PAC-LM 22, Ogden 21
PCM 50, Saydel 7
Pella 56, South Tama 6
Pella Christian 35, Pleasantville 0
Pleasant Valley 49, Muscatine 35
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 35, Dubuque Hempstead 0
Red Oak 57, Shenandoah 23
Regina, Iowa City 22, South Hardin 19
River Valley 65, Clay Central-Everly 0
Riverside, Oakland 30, Nodaway Valley 8
Ruthven-Ayrshire 28, West Fork 8
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51, LeMars 6
Sheldon 32, Sioux Center 14
Sigourney-Keota 46, Van Buren 8
Sioux Central 42, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 12
Sioux City East 35, Sioux City North 11
Solon 37, Washington 14
South Central Calhoun 14, South Hamilton 8
South O’Brien 40, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
Southeast Valley 48, Spirit Lake 41
Southeast Warren 28, Lenox 12
Spencer 35, Storm Lake 0
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 50, Southwest Valley 13
St. Mary’s, Remsen 60, Harris-Lake Park 26
Stanton 68, Essex 8
Treynor 28, Underwood 26
Tri-Center 36, West Monona 28
Twin Cedars, Bussey 66, Baxter 64
Valley, West Des Moines 49, Urbandale 10
Van Meter 35, West Central Valley 14
Waukee 27, Des Moines East 19
Wayne 43, Grand View Christian 37
Webster City 42, Perry 14
West Bend-Mallard 40, Kingsley-Pierson 6
West Branch 52, North Cedar 14
West Hancock 47, North Union 8
West Liberty 0, West Burlington/Notre Dame 0
West Lyon 32, Unity Christian 12
West Sioux 45, Western Christian 3
Westwood 26, Woodbury Central 6
Williamsburg 62, Mid-Prairie 28
Wilton 35, Wapello 6
Woodbine 30, CAM 20
Woodward-Granger 70, Woodward Academy 14
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.