Friday prep football scores

METRO

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Falls 38, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 7

Cedar Rapids Prairie 35, Dubuque Hempstead 0

Dubuque Senior 27, Waterloo West 20

CLASS 3A

District 3

Decorah 49, Charles City 36

Independence 52, Waterloo East 12

Waverly-Shell Rock 30, West Delaware 24

CLASS 2A

District 3

Crestwood 40, Clear Lake 27

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 20, Forest City 0

New Hampton 28, Iowa Falls-Alden 7

District 4

Monticello 28, North Fayette Valley 21

Waterloo Columbus 22, Anamosa 16

Waukon 46, Oelwein 16

District 7

Benton Community 56, Nevada 16

Union Community 44, Roland-Story 8

West Marshall 50, Vinton-Shellsburg 6

CLASS 1A

District 3

Denver 22, Aplington-Parkersburg 13

Lake Mills 37, North Butler 7

Osage 22, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14

District 6

Dike-New Hartford 53, East Marshall 0

Iowa City Regina 22, South Hardin 19

North Linn 23, Jesup 0

CLASS A

District 4

Central Springs 2, Starmont 0 (Forfeit)

Hudson 27, Saint Ansgar 12

Mason City Newman 42, Postville 7

South Winneshiek 38, Nashua-Plainfield 16

District 7

East Buchanan 63, GMG 0

North Tama 34, Grundy Center 26

Wapsie Valley 53, BCLUW 0

8-PLAYER

District 2

Dunkerton 56, Riceville 28

Janesville 46, Tripoli 19

Northwood-Kensett 18, Don Bosco 0

Rockford 64, North Iowa 6

District 3

Central City 78, Easton Valley 44

Midland 60, West Central 21

Springville 57, Central Elkader 0

Turkey Valley 46, Kee High 38

District 5

AGWSR 63, Melcher-Dallas 14

Baxter 50, Twin Cedars 42

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 48, Collins-Maxwell 0

Meskwaki Settlement at Colo-NESCO 58, Meswaki

STATE

A-H-S-T-W 35, Earlham 7

AC/GC 38, Clarinda 20

Akron-Westfield 34, Gehlen Catholic 0

Albia 64, Central Lee 0

Algona 65, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 22

Alta/Aurelia 38, Ridge View 12

Ames 49, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 3

Ankeny 51, Des Moines Hoover 14

Ankeny Centennial 31, Southeast Polk 10

Ar-We-Va 47, Newell-Fonda 14

Audubon 63, Coon Rapids-Bayard 33

B-G-M 28, Belle Plaine 20

Bellevue 42, Beckman Catholic 7

Bettendorf 65, Burlington 0

Bishop Garrigan 22, Belmond-Klemme 20

Bishop Heelan 30, Denison-Schleswig 20

Bondurant Farrar 34, Ballard 10

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 67, Okoboji, Milford 13

Camanche 33, Louisa-Muscatine 22

Carroll 36, Boone 0

Cascade 57, Northeast, Goose Lake 20

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Wahlert, Dubuque 6

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21, Cedar Rapids Washington 11

Central Lyon 23, MOC-Floyd Valley 14

Chariton 63, Centerville 13

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 24, Alburnett 15

Clear Creek-Amana 28, Clinton 0

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 34, Des Moines North 12

Creston 16, ADM 13

Davenport Central 31, Davenport West 7

Davenport North 24, Iowa City High 21, OT

Des Moines Christian 63, Clarke 30

Dowling Catholic 43, Des Moines Lincoln 0

Durant-Bennett 56, Eldon Cardinal 6

East Mills 35, Sidney 34

East Sac County 27, Cherokee 12

East Union 74, Murray 18

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 29, Davis County 21

Edgewood-Colesburg 41, Lisbon 8

Emmetsburg 55, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Epworth, Western Dubuque 35, Center Point-Urbana 7

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51, West Harrison 6

Fairfield 51, Fort Madison 13

Fort Dodge 51, Des Moines Roosevelt 13

Fremont Mills 48, Bedford 0

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 40, Estherville Lincoln Central 21

Gilbert 26, Carlisle 15

Glidden-Ralston 56, Boyer Valley 26

Grinnell 19, Knoxville 7

Griswold 60, Clarinda Academy 42

H-L-V 48, WACO 36

Harlan 42, Glenwood 12

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 21, Hinton 7

Highland, Riverside 23, Pekin 21

Humboldt 28, Dallas Center-Grimes 6

IKM-Manning 39, Manson Northwest Webster 8

Indianola 42, Mason City 0

Interstate 35 51, Colfax-Mingo 13

Iowa City West 41, Linn-Mar 7

Iowa Valley 74, English Valleys 20

Johnston 52, Ottumwa 6

Kuemper Catholic 16, Greene County 8

Lamoni 52, Seymour-Moulton Udell 12

Lawton-Bronson 12, Logan-Magnolia 7

Lewis Central 52, Winterset 14

Lynnville-Sully 32, Central Decatur, 14

MFL-Mar-Mac 26, Maquoketa Valley 21

Madrid def. Eagle Grove, forfeit

Marion 42, Maquoketa 7

Marshalltown 41, S.C. West 14

Mediapolis 55, Columbus Community 40

Missouri Valley 66, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 8

Montezuma 74, Tri-County 0

Mount Ayr 21, Panorama 13

Mount Pleasant 53, Keokuk 0

Mount Vernon 68, Tipton 8

New London 82, Winfield-Mount Union 8

North Mahaska 34, Martensdale-St. Marys 12

North Scott 44, Iowa City Liberty 15

Norwalk 36, North Polk 3

OA-BCIG 39, Atlantic 16

Oskaloosa 56, Newton 20

PAC-LM 22, Ogden 21

PCM 50, Saydel 7

Pella 56, South Tama 6

Pella Christian 35, Pleasantville 0

Pleasant Valley 49, Muscatine 35

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 35, Dubuque Hempstead 0

Red Oak 57, Shenandoah 23

Regina, Iowa City 22, South Hardin 19

River Valley 65, Clay Central-Everly 0

Riverside, Oakland 30, Nodaway Valley 8

Ruthven-Ayrshire 28, West Fork 8

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51, LeMars 6

Sheldon 32, Sioux Center 14

Sigourney-Keota 46, Van Buren 8

Sioux Central 42, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 12

Sioux City East 35, Sioux City North 11

Solon 37, Washington 14

South Central Calhoun 14, South Hamilton 8

South O’Brien 40, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

Southeast Valley 48, Spirit Lake 41

Southeast Warren 28, Lenox 12

Spencer 35, Storm Lake 0

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 50, Southwest Valley 13

St. Mary’s, Remsen 60, Harris-Lake Park 26

Stanton 68, Essex 8

Treynor 28, Underwood 26

Tri-Center 36, West Monona 28

Twin Cedars, Bussey 66, Baxter 64

Valley, West Des Moines 49, Urbandale 10

Van Meter 35, West Central Valley 14

Waukee 27, Des Moines East 19

Wayne 43, Grand View Christian 37

Webster City 42, Perry 14

West Bend-Mallard 40, Kingsley-Pierson 6

West Branch 52, North Cedar 14

West Hancock 47, North Union 8

West Liberty 0, West Burlington/Notre Dame 0

West Lyon 32, Unity Christian 12

West Sioux 45, Western Christian 3

Westwood 26, Woodbury Central 6

Williamsburg 62, Mid-Prairie 28

Wilton 35, Wapello 6

Woodbine 30, CAM 20

Woodward-Granger 70, Woodward Academy 14

