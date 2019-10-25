Clip art football

METRO

Cedar Falls 56, Cedar Rapids Prairie 42

Dubuque Hempstead 38, Waterloo West 34

West Delaware 36, Waterloo East 35

Columbus 34, Monticello 21

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Falls 56, Cedar Rapids Prairie 42

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 24, Dubuque Senior 10

Dubuque Hempstead 38, Waterloo West 34

CLASS 3A

District 3

Independence 28, Decorah 21

Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Charles City 27

West Delaware 36, Waterloo East 5

CLASS 2A

District 3

Clear Lake 28, Iowa Falls-Alden 7

Crestwood 7, Forest City 6

New Hampton 21, Hampton-Dumont 6

District 4

Anamosa 35, Oelwein 20

Waterloo Columbus 34, Monticello 21

Waukon 56, North Fayette Valley 36

District 7

Benton Community 31, Vinton-Shellsburg 28

Nevada 27, Roland-Story 14

West Marshall 34, Union Community 6

CLASS 1A

District 3

Osage 30, Aplington-Parkersburg 20

Denver 56, Lake Mills 13

Sumner-Fredericksburg 23, North Butler 6

District 6

Dike-New Hartford 42, Iowa City Regina 10

Jesup 27, East Marshall 6

North Linn 14, South Hardin 6

CLASS A

District 4

GMG 26, Starmont 20

Postville 13, Nashua-Plainfield 0

St. Ansgar 42, Central Springs 0

South Winneshiek 50, Mason City Newman 19

District 7

GMG 26, Starmont 20

Grundy Center 17, Wapsie Valley 14, OT

Hudson 46, East Buchanan 20

North Tama 57, BCLUW 12

8-PLAYER

District 2

Don Bosco 73, Riceville 18

Janesville 43, North Iowa 6

Rockford 44, Northwood-Kensett 12

Tripoli 26, Dunkerton 24

District 3

Easton Valley, West Central 6

Midland 36, Kee High 18

Springville 36, Central City 14

Turkey Valley 78, Central Elkader 0

District 5

AGWSR 58, Twin Cedars 18

Baxter 90, Meskwaki 88

Collins-Maxwell 66, Melcher-Dallas 14

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, Colo-NESCO 14

STATE

Algona 43, Southeast Valley 0

Ankeny 45, Sioux City East 7

Atlantic 54, Red Oak 0

Audubon 19, CAM, Anita 16

B-G-M 41, Eldon Cardinal 0

Bedford 64, Griswold 26

Belle Plaine 50, Highland 14

Bellevue 26, Cascade 14

Bettendorf 55, Davenport Central 20

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 27, Sioux Center 6

Boyer Valley 46, Woodbine 31

Camanche 52, West Burlington/Notre Dame 0

Carlisle 23, Bondurant Farrar 14

Cedar Rapids Washington 45, Davenport West 45

Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Marion 14

Center Point-Urbana 7, Dubuque Wahlert 0

Central Decatur 24, Wayne 8

Central Lee 28, Davis County 6

Central Lyon 50, Sheldon 22

Chariton 49, Clarke, Osceola 6

Clear Creek Amana DeWitt Central 21

Coon Rapids-Bayard 42, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7

Council Bluffs Lincoln 19, Council Bluffs Jefferson 18

Dallas Center-Grimes 14, Carroll 7

Davenport North 23, Muscatine 12

Denison-Schleswig 35, LeMars 24

Des Moines Christian 55, Saydel 0

Des Moines Lincoln 23, Des Moines Hoover 7

Dowling Catholic 77, Sioux City North 0

Durant-Bennett 21, Pekin 14

Earlham 55, Nodaway Valley 25

East Sac County 62, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 6

East Union 54, Seymour-Moulton Udell 34

Estherville Lincoln Central 54, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 22

Fort Dodge 21, Marshalltown 17

Fremont Mills, Tabor 44, Stanton 6

Glenwood 49, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35

Glidden-Ralston 44, West Harrison 28

H-L-V 52, Iowa Valley 6

Harlan 39, Winterset 18

Harris-Lake Park 35, Kingsley-Pierson 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 16, Gehlen Catholic 8

Humboldt 65, Perry 0

IKM-Manning 41, Ridge View 8

Indianola 52, Des Moines East 6

Iowa City Liberty 56, Clinton 0

Iowa City West 36 Iowa City High 32

Keokuk 28, Fort Madison 20

Knoxville 41, Newton 14

Kuemper Catholic 61, Shenandoah 7

Lamoni 50, Southeast Warren 21

Lenox 44, Moravia 14

Lewis Central 28, ADM, Adel 7

Lone Tree 70, English Valleys 0

MFL-Mar-Mac 49, Alburnett 8

MOC-Floyd Valley 47, Okoboji 6

Manson Northwest Webster 36, St. Edmond 0

Maquoketa Valley 30, Lisbon 18

Martensdale-St. Marys 14, Lynnville-Sully 0

Mason City 28, Ottumwa 17

Mediapolis 28, Sigourney-Keota 6

Mid-Prairie 77, Albia 13

Mount Ayr 39, AC/GC 16

Mount Vernon 24, Louisa-Muscatine 6

Murray 40, Mormon Trail 7

New Londaon 94, Montezuma 68

Newell-Fonda 36, West Bend-Mallard 16

North Polk 28, Ballard 0

Northeast 29, North Cedar 28

OA-BCIG 35, Greene County 13

Ogden 47, Madrid 21

Oskaloosa 52, South Tama 7

PCM 46, Centerville 6

Panorama 46, West Central Valley 20

Pella 28, Grinnell 14

Pella Christian 49, Interstate 35 21

Pleasant Valley 29, Linn-Mar 28

River Valley 50, Ar-We-Va 34

Riverside 45, Southwest Valley 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Storm Lake 8

Sioux Central 16, Alta-Aurelia 7

Solon 54, Fairfield 5

South Central Calhoun 34, Pocahontas Area 0

South Hamilton 54, Eagle Grove 6

South O'Brien 22, Hinton 12

Southeast Polk 38, Des Moines Roosevelt 0

Spencer 20, Bishop Heelan 14

Spirit Lake 34, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 29

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48, A-H-S-T-W 21

Treynor 67, Cherokee 0

Tri-Center 35, Logan-Magnolia 14

Underwood 42, Missouri Valley 16

Unity Christian 38, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Urbandale 49, Ames 10

Valley, West Des Moines 92, Des Moines North 0

Van Meter 49, Clarinda 7

Wapello 62, Columbus Community 0

Washington 64, Mount Pleasant 61

Waukee 40, Johnston 17

Webster City 34, Boone 0

West Branch 44, Dyersville Beckman 20

West Fork 13, North Union 12

West Hancock 55, Belmond-Klemme 7

West Liberty 14, Tipton 13

West Lyon 35, Western Christian 0

West Sioux 41, Emmetsburg 19

Western Dubuque 49, Maquoketa 13

Westwood 18, Lawton-Bronson 12

Williamsburg 54, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

Wilton 42, Van Buren 8

Woodbury Central 28, West Monona 6

Woodward-Granger 62, Colfax-Mingo 24

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments