METRO
Cedar Falls 56, Cedar Rapids Prairie 42
Dubuque Hempstead 38, Waterloo West 34
West Delaware 36, Waterloo East 35
Columbus 34, Monticello 21
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Falls 56, Cedar Rapids Prairie 42
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 24, Dubuque Senior 10
Dubuque Hempstead 38, Waterloo West 34
CLASS 3A
District 3
Independence 28, Decorah 21
Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Charles City 27
West Delaware 36, Waterloo East 5
CLASS 2A
District 3
Clear Lake 28, Iowa Falls-Alden 7
Crestwood 7, Forest City 6
New Hampton 21, Hampton-Dumont 6
District 4
Anamosa 35, Oelwein 20
Waterloo Columbus 34, Monticello 21
Waukon 56, North Fayette Valley 36
District 7
Benton Community 31, Vinton-Shellsburg 28
Nevada 27, Roland-Story 14
West Marshall 34, Union Community 6
CLASS 1A
District 3
Osage 30, Aplington-Parkersburg 20
Denver 56, Lake Mills 13
Sumner-Fredericksburg 23, North Butler 6
District 6
Dike-New Hartford 42, Iowa City Regina 10
Jesup 27, East Marshall 6
North Linn 14, South Hardin 6
CLASS A
District 4
GMG 26, Starmont 20
Postville 13, Nashua-Plainfield 0
St. Ansgar 42, Central Springs 0
South Winneshiek 50, Mason City Newman 19
District 7
GMG 26, Starmont 20
Grundy Center 17, Wapsie Valley 14, OT
Hudson 46, East Buchanan 20
North Tama 57, BCLUW 12
8-PLAYER
District 2
Don Bosco 73, Riceville 18
Janesville 43, North Iowa 6
Rockford 44, Northwood-Kensett 12
Tripoli 26, Dunkerton 24
District 3
Easton Valley, West Central 6
Midland 36, Kee High 18
Springville 36, Central City 14
Turkey Valley 78, Central Elkader 0
District 5
AGWSR 58, Twin Cedars 18
Baxter 90, Meskwaki 88
Collins-Maxwell 66, Melcher-Dallas 14
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, Colo-NESCO 14
STATE
Algona 43, Southeast Valley 0
Ankeny 45, Sioux City East 7
Atlantic 54, Red Oak 0
Audubon 19, CAM, Anita 16
B-G-M 41, Eldon Cardinal 0
Bedford 64, Griswold 26
Belle Plaine 50, Highland 14
Bellevue 26, Cascade 14
Bettendorf 55, Davenport Central 20
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 27, Sioux Center 6
Boyer Valley 46, Woodbine 31
Camanche 52, West Burlington/Notre Dame 0
Carlisle 23, Bondurant Farrar 14
Cedar Rapids Washington 45, Davenport West 45
Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Marion 14
Center Point-Urbana 7, Dubuque Wahlert 0
Central Decatur 24, Wayne 8
Central Lee 28, Davis County 6
Central Lyon 50, Sheldon 22
Chariton 49, Clarke, Osceola 6
Clear Creek Amana DeWitt Central 21
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7
Council Bluffs Lincoln 19, Council Bluffs Jefferson 18
Dallas Center-Grimes 14, Carroll 7
Davenport North 23, Muscatine 12
Denison-Schleswig 35, LeMars 24
Des Moines Christian 55, Saydel 0
Des Moines Lincoln 23, Des Moines Hoover 7
Dowling Catholic 77, Sioux City North 0
Durant-Bennett 21, Pekin 14
Earlham 55, Nodaway Valley 25
East Sac County 62, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 6
East Union 54, Seymour-Moulton Udell 34
Estherville Lincoln Central 54, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 22
Fort Dodge 21, Marshalltown 17
Fremont Mills, Tabor 44, Stanton 6
Glenwood 49, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35
Glidden-Ralston 44, West Harrison 28
H-L-V 52, Iowa Valley 6
Harlan 39, Winterset 18
Harris-Lake Park 35, Kingsley-Pierson 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 16, Gehlen Catholic 8
Humboldt 65, Perry 0
IKM-Manning 41, Ridge View 8
Indianola 52, Des Moines East 6
Iowa City Liberty 56, Clinton 0
Iowa City West 36 Iowa City High 32
Keokuk 28, Fort Madison 20
Knoxville 41, Newton 14
Kuemper Catholic 61, Shenandoah 7
Lamoni 50, Southeast Warren 21
Lenox 44, Moravia 14
Lewis Central 28, ADM, Adel 7
Lone Tree 70, English Valleys 0
MFL-Mar-Mac 49, Alburnett 8
MOC-Floyd Valley 47, Okoboji 6
Manson Northwest Webster 36, St. Edmond 0
Maquoketa Valley 30, Lisbon 18
Martensdale-St. Marys 14, Lynnville-Sully 0
Mason City 28, Ottumwa 17
Mediapolis 28, Sigourney-Keota 6
Mid-Prairie 77, Albia 13
Mount Ayr 39, AC/GC 16
Mount Vernon 24, Louisa-Muscatine 6
Murray 40, Mormon Trail 7
New Londaon 94, Montezuma 68
Newell-Fonda 36, West Bend-Mallard 16
North Polk 28, Ballard 0
Northeast 29, North Cedar 28
OA-BCIG 35, Greene County 13
Ogden 47, Madrid 21
Oskaloosa 52, South Tama 7
PCM 46, Centerville 6
Panorama 46, West Central Valley 20
Pella 28, Grinnell 14
Pella Christian 49, Interstate 35 21
Pleasant Valley 29, Linn-Mar 28
River Valley 50, Ar-We-Va 34
Riverside 45, Southwest Valley 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Storm Lake 8
Sioux Central 16, Alta-Aurelia 7
Solon 54, Fairfield 5
South Central Calhoun 34, Pocahontas Area 0
South Hamilton 54, Eagle Grove 6
South O'Brien 22, Hinton 12
Southeast Polk 38, Des Moines Roosevelt 0
Spencer 20, Bishop Heelan 14
Spirit Lake 34, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 29
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48, A-H-S-T-W 21
Treynor 67, Cherokee 0
Tri-Center 35, Logan-Magnolia 14
Underwood 42, Missouri Valley 16
Unity Christian 38, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Urbandale 49, Ames 10
Valley, West Des Moines 92, Des Moines North 0
Van Meter 49, Clarinda 7
Wapello 62, Columbus Community 0
Washington 64, Mount Pleasant 61
Waukee 40, Johnston 17
Webster City 34, Boone 0
West Branch 44, Dyersville Beckman 20
West Fork 13, North Union 12
West Hancock 55, Belmond-Klemme 7
West Liberty 14, Tipton 13
West Lyon 35, Western Christian 0
West Sioux 41, Emmetsburg 19
Western Dubuque 49, Maquoketa 13
Westwood 18, Lawton-Bronson 12
Williamsburg 54, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
Wilton 42, Van Buren 8
Woodbury Central 28, West Monona 6
Woodward-Granger 62, Colfax-Mingo 24
