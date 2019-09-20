Clip art football

AC/GC 52, Tri-Center, Neola 20

AGWSR, Ackley 64, Colo-NESCO 21

Alta-Aurelia 28, PAC-LM 6

B-G-M 21, East Marshall, LeGrand 13

Benton Community 48, Wilton 14

Bishop Garrigan 28, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 15

Central Springs 27, Newman Catholic, Mason City 21

Colfax-Mingo 41, Lynnville-Sully 15

Des Moines Christian 45, Des Moines, North 8

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Janesville 7

Durant-Bennett 7, Wapello 0

Earlham 55, Madrid 15

Emmetsburg 35, Cherokee, Washington 33

Greene County 28, Gilbert 0

Grundy Center 21, East Buchanan, Winthrop 0

Harlan 49, Atlantic 13

Harris-Lake Park 60, Ar-We-Va, Westside 6

Hinton 34, Logan-Magnolia 0

IKM-Manning 17, East Sac County 7

Indianola 59, Des Moines, Lincoln 14

Iowa Falls-Alden 25, Roland-Story, Story City 14

Johnston 14, Muscatine 0

LeMars 62, Sioux City, North 13

Lewis Central 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14

MFL-Mar-Mac 39, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Newell-Fonda 45, Kingsley-Pierson 8

North Polk, Alleman 39, Perry 6

North Tama, Traer 8, Hudson 6

Northeast, Goose Lake 27, Alburnett 0

Ogden 52, Woodward Academy 7

Pekin 42, Davis County, Bloomfield 14

Sioux Center 21, Spirit Lake 15

Sioux City, East 37, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0

South Central Calhoun 38, Southeast Valley 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 36, Manson Northwest Webster 6

South Hardin 67, Eagle Grove 0

South O'Brien, Paullina 42, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16

South Winneshiek, Calmar 43, Starmont 0

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 84, Springville 39

Unity Christian 38, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0

Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 50, GMG, Garwin 0

West Fork, Sheffield 16, Nashua-Plainfield 0

West Hancock, Britt 42, Forest City 7

West Lyon, Inwood 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 6

West Monona 20, Akron-Westfield 12

West Sioux 75, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 13

Western Christian 42, Central Lyon 5

Westwood, Sloan 41, Missouri Valley 8

Woodbury Central, Moville 55, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments