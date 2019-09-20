AC/GC 52, Tri-Center, Neola 20
AGWSR, Ackley 64, Colo-NESCO 21
Alta-Aurelia 28, PAC-LM 6
B-G-M 21, East Marshall, LeGrand 13
Benton Community 48, Wilton 14
Bishop Garrigan 28, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 15
Central Springs 27, Newman Catholic, Mason City 21
Colfax-Mingo 41, Lynnville-Sully 15
Des Moines Christian 45, Des Moines, North 8
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Janesville 7
Durant-Bennett 7, Wapello 0
Earlham 55, Madrid 15
Emmetsburg 35, Cherokee, Washington 33
Greene County 28, Gilbert 0
Grundy Center 21, East Buchanan, Winthrop 0
Harlan 49, Atlantic 13
Harris-Lake Park 60, Ar-We-Va, Westside 6
Hinton 34, Logan-Magnolia 0
IKM-Manning 17, East Sac County 7
Indianola 59, Des Moines, Lincoln 14
Iowa Falls-Alden 25, Roland-Story, Story City 14
Johnston 14, Muscatine 0
LeMars 62, Sioux City, North 13
Lewis Central 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14
MFL-Mar-Mac 39, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Newell-Fonda 45, Kingsley-Pierson 8
North Polk, Alleman 39, Perry 6
North Tama, Traer 8, Hudson 6
Northeast, Goose Lake 27, Alburnett 0
Ogden 52, Woodward Academy 7
Pekin 42, Davis County, Bloomfield 14
Sioux Center 21, Spirit Lake 15
Sioux City, East 37, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0
South Central Calhoun 38, Southeast Valley 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 36, Manson Northwest Webster 6
South Hardin 67, Eagle Grove 0
South O'Brien, Paullina 42, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16
South Winneshiek, Calmar 43, Starmont 0
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 84, Springville 39
Unity Christian 38, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0
Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 50, GMG, Garwin 0
West Fork, Sheffield 16, Nashua-Plainfield 0
West Hancock, Britt 42, Forest City 7
West Lyon, Inwood 54, MOC-Floyd Valley 6
West Monona 20, Akron-Westfield 12
West Sioux 75, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 13
Western Christian 42, Central Lyon 5
Westwood, Sloan 41, Missouri Valley 8
Woodbury Central, Moville 55, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.