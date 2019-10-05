METRO
Waterloo Columbus 42, Anamosa 0
Dubuque Senior 28, Waterloo West 14
Independence 35, Waterloo East 14
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Rapids Prairie 28, Dubuque Hempstead 27
Dubuque Senior 28, Waterloo West 14
CLASS 3A
District 3
Decorah 33, Charles City 6
Independence 35, Waterloo East 14
Waverly-Shell Rock 15, West Delaware 8
CLASS 2A
District 3
Clear Lake 35, Crestwood 0
Forest City 14, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12
Iowa Falls-Alden 33, New Hampton 23
District 4
Monticello 30, North Fayette Valley 14
Waterloo Columbus 42, Anamosa 0
Waukon 55, Oelwein 14
District 7
Nevada 17, Benton Community 3
Union Community 42, Roland-Story 12
West Marshall 27, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
CLASS 1A
District 3
Denver 35, Aplington Parkersburg 13
Lake Mills 21, North Butler 0
Osage 38, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12
District 6
Dike-New Hartford 49, East Marshall 0
Iowa City Regina 30, South Hardin 7
North Linn 20, Jesup 13
CLASS A
District 4
Postville 22, Mason City Newman 21
Saint Ansgar 56, Hudson 6
South Winneshiek 42, Nashua-Plainfield 6
Starmont 8, Central Springs 6
District 7
East Buchanan 60, GMG 0
North Tama 14, Grundy Center 13
Saint Ansgar 56, Hudson 6
Wapsie Valley 54, BCLUW 0
8-PLAYER
District 2
Don Bosco 56, Northwood-Kensett 6
North Iowa 64, Rockford 20
Riceville 26, Dunkerton 18
Tripoli 52, Janesville 21
District 3
Easton Valley 52, Central City 6
Midland 48, West Central 6
Springville 48, Central Elkader14
Turkey Valley 60, Kee High 0
District 5
AGWSR 70, Melcher-Dallas 33
Baxter 70, Twin Cedars 38
Colo-NESCO 36, Meskwaki Settlement 20
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 74, Collins-Maxwell 14
STATE
AC/GC 14, Clarinda 7
ADM, Adel 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 28
Albia 49, Central Lee 18
Alburnett 42, Clayton Ridge 6
Algona 41, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8
Alta-Aurelia 27, Ridge View 14
Ames 58, Council Bluffs Lincoln 21
Ankeny 63, Des Moines Hoover 0
Ankeny Centennial 20, Southeast Polk 17
Assumption, Davenport 17, Central Clinton 14, OT
Audubon 37, Coon Rapids-Bayard 12
Ballard 20, Bondurant Farrar 17
Belle Plaine 18, B-G-M 16
Bellevue 28, Dyersville Beckman 7
Belmond-Klemme 28, Bishop Garrigan 6
Bettendorf 45, Burlington 13
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 59, Okoboji, Milford 0
CAM, Anita 52, Woodbine 12
Camanche 28, Louisa-Muscatine 12
Carlisle 35, Gilbert 7
Carroll 55, Boone 13
Cedar Rapids Xavier 42, Dubuque Wahlert 0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 42, Cedar Rapids Washington 14
Centerville 14, Chariton 13
Central Decatur 44, Lynnville-Sully 14
Central Lyon 31, MOC-Floyd Valley 8
Clear Creek-Amana 43, Clinton 0
Council Bluffs Jefferson 41, Des Moines North 12
Dallas Center-Grimes 17, Humboldt 12
Davenport Central 38, Davenport West 30
Denison-Schleswig 20, Bishop Heelan 14, 2 OTs
Des Moines Christian 56, Clarke 0
Des Moines, Roosevelt 16, Fort Dodge 14
Dowling Catholic 61, Des Moines Lincoln 7
Durant-Bennett 33, Eldon Cardinal 21
Earlham 47, A-H-S-T-W 10
East Mills 63, Sidney 22
East Sac County 56, Cherokee 0
East Union, Afton 30, Murray 18
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14, Davis County 7
Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Lisbon 26
Emmetsburg 35, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Epworth, Western Dubuque 41, Center Point-Urbana 7
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50, West Harrison 14
Fort Madison 23, Fairfield 16, OT
Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Bedford 42
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Estherville Lincoln Central 6
Gehlen Catholic 35, Akron-Westfield 0
Glenwood 28, Harlan 21
Glidden-Ralston 50, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 6
Greene County 45, Kuemper Catholic 22
Grinnell 38, Knoxville 10
H-L-V 45, WACO 42
Highland 25, Pekin 24
Hinton 43, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0
IKM-Manning 35, NW Webster 16
Indianola 50, Mason City 7
Interstate 35 49, Colfax-Mingo 14
Iowa Valley 52, Montezuma 31
Johnston 45, Ottumwa 7
Kingsley-Pierson 32, West Bend-Mallard 14
Lawton-Bronson 20, Logan-Magnolia 14
Lewis Central 28, Winterset 0
Linn-Mar 28, Iowa City West 12
Lone Tree 62, Winfield-Mount Union 32
MFL-Mar-Mac 31, Maquoketa Valley 16
Madrid 35, Eagle Grove 0
Maquoketa 35, Marion 10
Marshalltown 57, Sioux City West 12
Martensdale-St. Marys 35, North Mahaska 0
Mediapolis 69, Columbus Community 6
Moravia 51, Mormon Trail 13
Mount Pleasant 47, Keokuk 7
New London 78, English Valleys 20
Newell-Fonda 32, Ar-We-Va 8
North Scott 24, Iowa City Liberty 10
Norwalk 45, North Polk 7
OA-BCIG 28, Atlantic 7
Oskaloosa 28, Newton 21
PCM, Monroe 53, Saydel 7
Panorama 14, Mount Ayr 6
Pella 63, South Tama 12
Pella Christian 54, Pleasantville 13
Pleasant Valley 30, Muscatine 27
Pocahontas Area 34, Ogden 26
Regina, Iowa City 30, South Hardin 7
River Valley 68, Siouxland Community 24
Riverside 24, Nodaway Valley 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38, LeMars 18
Shenandoah 42, Red Oak 0
Sigourney-Keota 60, Van Buren 0
Sioux Center 54, Sheldon 14
Sioux Central 37, St. Edmond 18
Solon 35, Washington 20
South Central Calhoun 21, South Hamilton 6
South O'Brien 46, MMCRU 0
SE Warren 28, Lenox 8
Spencer 28, Storm Lake 0
Spirit Lake 45, Southeast Valley 0
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 28, Southwest Valley 7
St. Mary's, Remsen 54, Harris-Lake Park 34
Tipton 14, Mount Vernon 7
Treynor 24, Underwood 20
Tri-Center 56, West Monona 12
Valley, West Des Moines 52, Urbandale 13
Van Meter 48, West Central Valley 7
Wapello 21, Wilton 14
Waukee 46, Des Moines East 7
Webster City 50, Perry 13
West Branch 42, North Cedar 21
West Hancock 62, North Union 8
West Liberty 40, West Burlington/Notre Dame 13
West Lyon 62, Unity Christian 14
Western Christian 25, West Sioux 21
Williamsburg 28, Mid-Prairie 6
Woodbury Central 36, Westwood 16
Woodward-Granger 60, Woodward Academy 6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.