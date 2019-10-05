Clip art football

METRO

Waterloo Columbus 42, Anamosa 0

Dubuque Senior 28, Waterloo West 14

Independence 35, Waterloo East 14

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Rapids Prairie 28, Dubuque Hempstead 27

Dubuque Senior 28, Waterloo West 14

CLASS 3A

District 3

Decorah 33, Charles City 6

Independence 35, Waterloo East 14

Waverly-Shell Rock 15, West Delaware 8

CLASS 2A

District 3

Clear Lake 35, Crestwood 0

Forest City 14, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12

Iowa Falls-Alden 33, New Hampton 23

District 4

Monticello 30, North Fayette Valley 14

Waterloo Columbus 42, Anamosa 0

Waukon 55, Oelwein 14

District 7

Nevada 17, Benton Community 3

Union Community 42, Roland-Story 12

West Marshall 27, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

CLASS 1A

District 3

Denver 35, Aplington Parkersburg 13

Lake Mills 21, North Butler 0

Osage 38, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12

District 6

Dike-New Hartford 49, East Marshall 0

Iowa City Regina 30, South Hardin 7

North Linn 20, Jesup 13

CLASS A

District 4

Postville 22, Mason City Newman 21

Saint Ansgar 56, Hudson 6

South Winneshiek 42, Nashua-Plainfield 6

Starmont 8, Central Springs 6

District 7

East Buchanan 60, GMG 0 

North Tama 14, Grundy Center 13

Saint Ansgar 56, Hudson 6

Wapsie Valley 54, BCLUW 0

8-PLAYER

District 2

Don Bosco 56, Northwood-Kensett 6

North Iowa 64, Rockford 20

Riceville 26, Dunkerton 18

Tripoli 52, Janesville 21

District 3

Easton Valley 52, Central City 6

Midland 48, West Central 6

Springville 48, Central Elkader14

Turkey Valley 60, Kee High 0

District 5

AGWSR 70, Melcher-Dallas 33 

Baxter 70, Twin Cedars 38

Colo-NESCO 36, Meskwaki Settlement 20

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 74, Collins-Maxwell 14 

STATE

AC/GC 14, Clarinda 7

ADM, Adel 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 28

Albia 49, Central Lee 18

Alburnett 42, Clayton Ridge 6

Algona 41, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8

Alta-Aurelia 27, Ridge View 14

Ames 58, Council Bluffs Lincoln 21

Ankeny 63, Des Moines Hoover 0

Ankeny Centennial 20, Southeast Polk 17

Assumption, Davenport 17, Central Clinton 14, OT

Audubon 37, Coon Rapids-Bayard 12

Ballard 20, Bondurant Farrar 17

Belle Plaine 18, B-G-M 16

Bellevue 28, Dyersville Beckman 7

Belmond-Klemme 28, Bishop Garrigan 6

Bettendorf 45, Burlington 13

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 59, Okoboji, Milford 0

CAM, Anita 52, Woodbine 12

Camanche 28, Louisa-Muscatine 12

Carlisle 35, Gilbert 7

Carroll 55, Boone 13

Cedar Rapids Xavier 42, Dubuque Wahlert 0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 42, Cedar Rapids Washington 14

Centerville 14, Chariton 13

Central Decatur 44, Lynnville-Sully 14

Central Lyon 31, MOC-Floyd Valley 8

Clear Creek-Amana 43, Clinton 0

Council Bluffs Jefferson 41, Des Moines North 12

Dallas Center-Grimes 17, Humboldt 12

Davenport Central 38, Davenport West 30

Denison-Schleswig 20, Bishop Heelan 14, 2 OTs

Des Moines Christian 56, Clarke 0

Des Moines, Roosevelt 16, Fort Dodge 14

Dowling Catholic 61, Des Moines Lincoln 7

Durant-Bennett 33, Eldon Cardinal 21

Earlham 47, A-H-S-T-W 10

East Mills 63, Sidney 22

East Sac County 56, Cherokee 0

East Union, Afton 30, Murray 18

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14, Davis County 7

Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Lisbon 26

Emmetsburg 35, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Epworth, Western Dubuque 41, Center Point-Urbana 7

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50, West Harrison 14

Fort Madison 23, Fairfield 16, OT

Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Bedford 42

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Estherville Lincoln Central 6

Gehlen Catholic 35, Akron-Westfield 0

Glenwood 28, Harlan 21

Glidden-Ralston 50, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 6

Greene County 45, Kuemper Catholic 22

Grinnell 38, Knoxville 10

H-L-V 45, WACO 42

Highland 25, Pekin 24

Hinton 43, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0

IKM-Manning 35, NW Webster 16

Indianola 50, Mason City 7

Interstate 35 49, Colfax-Mingo 14

Iowa Valley 52, Montezuma 31

Johnston 45, Ottumwa 7

Kingsley-Pierson 32, West Bend-Mallard 14

Lawton-Bronson 20, Logan-Magnolia 14

Lewis Central 28, Winterset 0

Linn-Mar 28, Iowa City West 12

Lone Tree 62, Winfield-Mount Union 32

MFL-Mar-Mac 31, Maquoketa Valley 16

Madrid 35, Eagle Grove 0

Maquoketa 35, Marion 10

Marshalltown 57, Sioux City West 12

Martensdale-St. Marys 35, North Mahaska 0

Mediapolis 69, Columbus Community 6

Moravia 51, Mormon Trail 13

Mount Pleasant 47, Keokuk 7

New London 78, English Valleys 20

Newell-Fonda 32, Ar-We-Va 8

North Scott 24, Iowa City Liberty 10

Norwalk 45, North Polk 7

OA-BCIG 28, Atlantic 7

Oskaloosa 28, Newton 21

PCM, Monroe 53, Saydel 7

Panorama 14, Mount Ayr 6

Pella 63, South Tama 12

Pella Christian 54, Pleasantville 13

Pleasant Valley 30, Muscatine 27

Pocahontas Area 34, Ogden 26

Regina, Iowa City 30, South Hardin 7

River Valley 68, Siouxland Community 24

Riverside 24, Nodaway Valley 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38, LeMars 18

Shenandoah 42, Red Oak 0

Sigourney-Keota 60, Van Buren 0

Sioux Center 54, Sheldon 14

Sioux Central 37, St. Edmond 18

Solon 35, Washington 20

South Central Calhoun 21, South Hamilton 6

South O'Brien 46, MMCRU 0

SE Warren 28, Lenox 8

Spencer 28, Storm Lake 0

Spirit Lake 45, Southeast Valley 0

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 28, Southwest Valley 7

St. Mary's, Remsen 54, Harris-Lake Park 34

Tipton 14, Mount Vernon 7

Treynor 24, Underwood 20

Tri-Center 56, West Monona 12

Valley, West Des Moines 52, Urbandale 13

Van Meter 48, West Central Valley 7

Wapello 21, Wilton 14

Waukee 46, Des Moines East 7

Webster City 50, Perry 13

West Branch 42, North Cedar 21

West Hancock 62, North Union 8

West Liberty 40, West Burlington/Notre Dame 13

West Lyon 62, Unity Christian 14

Western Christian 25, West Sioux 21

Williamsburg 28, Mid-Prairie 6

Woodbury Central 36, Westwood 16

Woodward-Granger 60, Woodward Academy 6

