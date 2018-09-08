METRO
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny 7
Bettendorf 29, Dubuque Hempstead 21
Cedar Rapids Washington 10, Dubuque Senior 0
Waukee 33, Cedar Rapids Prairie 6
Ankeny Centennial 49, Waterloo West 7
Linn-Mar 33, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 14
CLASS 3A
District 3
Charles City 21, Union Community 20
Independence 55, Maquoketa 19
Mount Vernon 35, West Delaware 33
Waverly-Shell Rock 7, Crestwood 0
Webster City 45, Waterloo East 36
Western Dubuque 19, Decorah 3
CLASS 2A
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg 21, Iowa Falls-Alden 17
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 22, Forest City 7
Clear Lake 55, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25, South Hardin 12
Waukon 46, New Hampton 21
Waverly-Shell Rock 7, Crestwood 0
District 4
Bellevue 36, Monticello 7
Oelwein 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Sumner-Fredericksburg 26, North Fayette Valley 22
Waterloo Columbus 45, East Marshall 0
Waukon 46, New Hampton 21
West Liberty 28, Anamosa 27, OT
District 7
Benton Community 33, Center Point-Urbana 14
Charles City 21, Union Community 20
Nevada 41, Perry 13
Oelwein 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
PCM Monroe 54,Roland-Story 14
West Marshall 34, Denver 20
CLASS 1A
District 3
Algona Garrigan 48, Lake Mills 28
Dike-New Hartford 56, North Butler 0
Aplington-Parkersburg 21, Iowa Falls-Alden 17
Sumner-Fredericksburg 26, North Fayette Valley 22
West Hancock 48, Osage 28
West Marshall 34, Denver 20
District 6
Dike-New Hartford 56, North Butler 0
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25, South Hardin 12
MFL MarMac 48, Jesup 20
North Linn 14, Alburnett 9
Pella Christian 24, Iowa City Regina 21
Waterloo Columbus 45, East Marshall 0
CLASS A
District 4
Mason City Newman 41, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Saint Ansgar 54, Starmont 6
South Winneshiek 60, Postville 14
West Fork 34, Central Springs 25
District 7
Edgewood-Colesburg 33, East Buchanan 0
Grundy Center 56, BCLUW 6
Hudson 35, GMG 0
North Tama 33, Wapsie Valley 26
8-PLAYER
District 2
Don Bosco 80, Rockford 6
Janesville 38, Riceville 0
Northwood-Kensett 42, Dunkerton 8
Tripoli 30, North Iowa 8
District 3
Central City 55, West Central 10
Easton Valley 74, Central Elkader 8
Springville 55, Kee High 36
Turkey Valley 46, Midland 36
District 5
AGWSR 43, Collins-Maxwell 22
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, Meskwaki Settlement 12
Melcher-Dallas 52, Baxter 0
Twin Cedars 28, Colo-NESCO 20
STATE
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, Westwood, Sloan 27
AC/GC 14, Nodaway Valley 8, OT
ADM, Adel 15, Grinnell 12
Akron-Westfield 30, Sioux Central 14
Algona 41, Emmetsburg 21
Alta/Aurelia 22, South O'Brien 9
Ames 35, Iowa City High 0
Ar-We-Va 38, West Bend-Mallard 22
Atlantic 21, Clarinda 20, OT
B-G-M 56, North Mahaska 0
Ballard 15, Dallas Center-Grimes 7
Beckman Catholic 28, Clayton Ridge 6
Belle Plaine 46, Lisbon 8
Bellevue 36, Monticello 7
Belmond-Klemme 43, Southeast Valley 36, 2OT
Bishop Heelan 19, Western Christian, Hull 0
Bondurant Farrar 42, South Tama 21
Boone 31, Gilbert 22
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 41, West Lyon 7
Boyer Valley 54, West Harrison 26
Camanche 26, North Cedar 24
Carlisle 36, Creston 7
Cascade 49, Maquoketa Valley 7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 48, Assumption, Davenport 0
Central DeWitt 35, Dubuque Wahlert 13
Chariton 22, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7
Clear Creek-Amana 38, Fort Madison 0
Clinton 27, Burlington 14
Colfax-Mingo 27, Wayne 22
Davenport Central 42, Davenport North 15
Davis County 42, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0
Denison-Schleswig 17, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 12
Des Moines East 27, Des Moines Roosevelt 0
Dowling Catholic 27, Johnston 0
East Mills 51, Griswold 22
East Sac County 34, Ridge View 26
East Union 38, Mormon Trail 0
Eldon Cardinal 32, Grand View Christian 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 34, Audubon 28
Fremont Mills 68, Clarinda Academy 0
Glenwood 14, Kuemper Catholic 13
Glidden-Ralston 40, CAM 24
Greene County 68, Saydel 0
H-L-V 40, Lone Tree 26
Harlan 35, Carroll 6
Harris-Lake Park 44, River Valley 6
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Highland, Riverside 25, Lynnville-Sully 22
Hinton 42, Lawton-Bronson 0
Humboldt 28, Storm Lake 6
Indianola 27, Fort Dodge 21
Interstate 35 34, Panorama 13
Iowa City West 31, Southeast Polk 17
Iowa Valley 64, Tri-County 6
Keokuk 14, West Burlington/Notre Dame 6
Knoxville 27, Centerville 12
LeMars 45, Sheldon 20
Lenox 55, Seymour-Moulton Udell 8
Lewis Central 59, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 7
Logan-Magnolia 21, St. Albert Council Bluffs 14
Louisa-Muscatine 42, Columbus Community 0
Marshalltown 45, Mason City 13
Mediapolis 28, Pekin 21
Melcher-Dallas 52, Baxter 0
Missouri Valley 24, Riverside, Oakland 14
Montezuma 34, Winfield-Mount Union 20
Mount Ayr 20, Central Decatur 12
Mount Pleasant 50, Central Lee 0
New London 71, WACO 12
Newell-Fonda 59, Clay Central-Everly 13
Newton 35, Ottumwa 14
North Scott, 21, Pleasant Valley 14
North Union 42, MMCRU 21
OA-BCIG 32, Cherokee 18
Ogden 34, Des Moines Christian 26
Oskaloosa 28, Fairfield 14
PAC-LM 15, Manson Northwest Webster 6
Pella 31, Norwalk 17
Pella Christian 24, Regina, Iowa City 21
Pleasantville 20, Earlham 17
Red Oak 17, Clarke, Osceola 3
Ruthven-Ayrshire 30, Okoboji, Milford 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 33, Sioux City East 0
Sidney 62, Essex 24
Sigourney-Keota 22, Albia 14
Solon 47, Marion 10
South Central Calhoun 38, IKM-Manning 0
Southeast Warren 46, Moravia 8
Southwest Valley 20, West Central Valley 18
Spencer 30, MOC-Floyd Valley 12
Spirit Lake 35, Central Lyon 14
St. Edmond 60, Eagle Grove 16
St. Mary's, Remsen 30, Kingsley-Pierson 26
Stanton 40, Bedford 36
Tipton 28, Durant-Bennett 14
Treynor 33, Shenandoah 7
Twin Cedars 28, Colo-NESCO 20
Underwood 41, Tri-Center, Neola 7
Unity Christian 14, Estherville Lincoln Central 0
Urbandale 56, Des Moines Lincoln 33
Valley, West Des Moines 42, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0
Van Meter 53, Madrid 0
Wapello 32, Northeast Goose Lake 24
Washington 35, Iowa City Liberty 19
Waverly-Shell Rock 7, Crestwood 0
West Branch 31, Williamsburg 7
West Monona 58, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 32
West Sioux 42, Sioux Center 21
Wilton 22, Mid-Prairie 6
Winterset 32, North Polk 20
Woodbine 42, Coon Rapids-Bayard 35
Woodbury Central 26, Gehlen Catholic 0
Woodward Academy 48, Martensdale-St. Marys 13
Woodward-Granger 11, South Hamilton 8
