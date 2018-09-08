Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art football

METRO

Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny 7

Ankeny Centennial 49, Waterloo West 7

Sophs: Centennial 44, West 18

Webster City 45, Waterloo East 36

Waterloo Columbus 45, East Marshall 0

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Falls 28, Ankeny 7

Bettendorf 29, Dubuque Hempstead 21

Cedar Rapids Washington 10, Dubuque Senior 0

Waukee 33, Cedar Rapids Prairie 6

Ankeny Centennial 49, Waterloo West 7

Linn-Mar 33, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 14

CLASS 3A

District 3

Charles City 21, Union Community 20

Independence 55, Maquoketa 19

Mount Vernon 35, West Delaware 33

Waverly-Shell Rock 7, Crestwood 0

Webster City 45, Waterloo East 36

Western Dubuque 19, Decorah 3

CLASS 2A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg 21, Iowa Falls-Alden 17

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 22, Forest City 7

Clear Lake 55, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 14

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25, South Hardin 12

Waukon 46, New Hampton 21

Waverly-Shell Rock 7, Crestwood 0

District 4

Bellevue 36, Monticello 7

Oelwein 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

Sumner-Fredericksburg 26, North Fayette Valley 22

Waterloo Columbus 45, East Marshall 0

Waukon 46, New Hampton 21

West Liberty 28, Anamosa 27, OT

District 7

Benton Community 33, Center Point-Urbana 14

Charles City 21, Union Community 20

Nevada 41, Perry 13

Oelwein 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 7

PCM Monroe 54,Roland-Story 14

West Marshall 34, Denver 20

CLASS 1A

District 3

Algona Garrigan 48, Lake Mills 28

Dike-New Hartford 56, North Butler 0

Aplington-Parkersburg 21, Iowa Falls-Alden 17

Sumner-Fredericksburg 26, North Fayette Valley 22

West Hancock 48, Osage 28

West Marshall 34, Denver 20

District 6

Dike-New Hartford 56, North Butler 0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25, South Hardin 12

MFL MarMac 48, Jesup 20

North Linn 14, Alburnett 9

Pella Christian 24, Iowa City Regina 21

Waterloo Columbus 45, East Marshall 0

CLASS A

District 4

Mason City Newman 41, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Saint Ansgar 54, Starmont 6

South Winneshiek 60, Postville 14

West Fork 34, Central Springs 25

District 7

Edgewood-Colesburg 33, East Buchanan 0

Grundy Center 56, BCLUW 6

Hudson 35, GMG 0

North Tama 33, Wapsie Valley 26

8-PLAYER

District 2

Don Bosco 80, Rockford 6

Janesville 38, Riceville 0

Northwood-Kensett 42, Dunkerton 8

Tripoli 30, North Iowa 8

District 3

Central City 55, West Central 10

Easton Valley 74, Central Elkader 8

Springville 55, Kee High 36

Turkey Valley 46, Midland 36

District 5

AGWSR 43, Collins-Maxwell 22

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, Meskwaki Settlement 12

Melcher-Dallas 52, Baxter 0

Twin Cedars 28, Colo-NESCO 20

STATE

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, Westwood, Sloan 27

AC/GC 14, Nodaway Valley 8, OT

ADM, Adel 15, Grinnell 12

Akron-Westfield 30, Sioux Central 14

Algona 41, Emmetsburg 21

Alta/Aurelia 22, South O'Brien 9

Ames 35, Iowa City High 0

Ar-We-Va 38, West Bend-Mallard 22

Atlantic 21, Clarinda 20, OT

B-G-M 56, North Mahaska 0

Ballard 15, Dallas Center-Grimes 7

Beckman Catholic 28, Clayton Ridge 6

Belle Plaine 46, Lisbon 8

Bellevue 36, Monticello 7

Belmond-Klemme 43, Southeast Valley 36, 2OT

Bishop Heelan 19, Western Christian, Hull 0

Bondurant Farrar 42, South Tama 21

Boone 31, Gilbert 22

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 41, West Lyon 7

Boyer Valley 54, West Harrison 26

Camanche 26, North Cedar 24

Carlisle 36, Creston 7

Cascade 49, Maquoketa Valley 7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 48, Assumption, Davenport 0

Central DeWitt 35, Dubuque Wahlert 13

Chariton 22, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7

Clear Creek-Amana 38, Fort Madison 0

Clinton 27, Burlington 14

Colfax-Mingo 27, Wayne 22

Davenport Central 42, Davenport North 15

Davis County 42, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0

Denison-Schleswig 17, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 12

Des Moines East 27, Des Moines Roosevelt 0

Dowling Catholic 27, Johnston 0

East Mills 51, Griswold 22

East Sac County 34, Ridge View 26

East Union 38, Mormon Trail 0

Eldon Cardinal 32, Grand View Christian 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 34, Audubon 28

Fremont Mills 68, Clarinda Academy 0

Glenwood 14, Kuemper Catholic 13

Glidden-Ralston 40, CAM 24

Greene County 68, Saydel 0

H-L-V 40, Lone Tree 26

Harlan 35, Carroll 6

Harris-Lake Park 44, River Valley 6

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Highland, Riverside 25, Lynnville-Sully 22

Hinton 42, Lawton-Bronson 0

Humboldt 28, Storm Lake 6

Indianola 27, Fort Dodge 21

Interstate 35 34, Panorama 13

Iowa City West 31, Southeast Polk 17

Iowa Valley 64, Tri-County 6

Keokuk 14, West Burlington/Notre Dame 6

Knoxville 27, Centerville 12

LeMars 45, Sheldon 20

Lenox 55, Seymour-Moulton Udell 8

Lewis Central 59, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 7

Logan-Magnolia 21, St. Albert Council Bluffs 14

Louisa-Muscatine 42, Columbus Community 0

Marshalltown 45, Mason City 13

Mediapolis 28, Pekin 21

Melcher-Dallas 52, Baxter 0

Missouri Valley 24, Riverside, Oakland 14

Montezuma 34, Winfield-Mount Union 20

Mount Ayr 20, Central Decatur 12

Mount Pleasant 50, Central Lee 0

New London 71, WACO 12

Newell-Fonda 59, Clay Central-Everly 13

Newton 35, Ottumwa 14

North Scott, 21, Pleasant Valley 14

North Union 42, MMCRU 21

OA-BCIG 32, Cherokee 18

Ogden 34, Des Moines Christian 26

Oskaloosa 28, Fairfield 14

PAC-LM 15, Manson Northwest Webster 6

Pella 31, Norwalk 17

Pella Christian 24, Regina, Iowa City 21

Pleasantville 20, Earlham 17

Red Oak 17, Clarke, Osceola 3

Ruthven-Ayrshire 30, Okoboji, Milford 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 33, Sioux City East 0

Sidney 62, Essex 24

Sigourney-Keota 22, Albia 14

Solon 47, Marion 10

South Central Calhoun 38, IKM-Manning 0

Southeast Warren 46, Moravia 8

Southwest Valley 20, West Central Valley 18

Spencer 30, MOC-Floyd Valley 12

Spirit Lake 35, Central Lyon 14

St. Edmond 60, Eagle Grove 16

St. Mary's, Remsen 30, Kingsley-Pierson 26

Stanton 40, Bedford 36

Tipton 28, Durant-Bennett 14

Treynor 33, Shenandoah 7

Twin Cedars 28, Colo-NESCO 20

Underwood 41, Tri-Center, Neola 7

Unity Christian 14, Estherville Lincoln Central 0

Urbandale 56, Des Moines Lincoln 33

Valley, West Des Moines 42, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

Van Meter 53, Madrid 0

Wapello 32, Northeast Goose Lake 24

Washington 35, Iowa City Liberty 19

Waverly-Shell Rock 7, Crestwood 0

West Branch 31, Williamsburg 7

West Monona 58, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 32

West Sioux 42, Sioux Center 21

Wilton 22, Mid-Prairie 6

Winterset 32, North Polk 20

Woodbine 42, Coon Rapids-Bayard 35

Woodbury Central 26, Gehlen Catholic 0

Woodward Academy 48, Martensdale-St. Marys 13

Woodward-Granger 11, South Hamilton 8

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments