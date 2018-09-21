Subscribe for 33¢ / day
FRIDAY'S RESULTS

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, Riverside, Oakland 3

Ankeny Centennial 49, Marshalltown 7

Ar-We-Va 49, St. Mary's, Remsen 12

Audubon 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 8

Belmond-Klemme 21, West Fork, Sheffield 14

Bettendorf 35, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0

Bishop Garrigan 28, West Hancock, Britt 14

Bondurant Farrar 47, North Polk, Alleman 19

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Central Lyon 10

Cedar Rapids Xavier 41, Maquoketa 0

Central City 56, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42

Central Decatur, Leon 66, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12

Central Springs 20, Postville 7

Clarke, Osceola 47, Saydel 18

Colfax-Mingo 13, Pleasantville 12

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 64, Tripoli 6

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42, Ankeny 0

Durant-Bennett 38, Belle Plaine 16

Edgewood-Colesburg 21, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 7

Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Griswold 12

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Baxter 4

Greene County 62, Shenandoah 0

Hinton 17, Akron-Westfield 16

Hudson 49, BCLUW, Conrad 0

IKM-Manning 41, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 8

Indianola 42, Ottumwa 7

Kingsley-Pierson 58, Clay Central-Everly 8

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 45, Atlantic 14

Lawton-Bronson 20, West Monona, Onawa 14

Louisa-Muscatine 20, West Burlington 0

Lynnville-Sully 28, Wayne, Corydon 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 21, Sheldon 7

Mediapolis 34, Wapello 7

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 56, Central Lee, Donnellson 21

Mount Ayr 54, West Central Valley, Stuart 29

New Hampton 35, Forest City 0

Newell-Fonda 52, River Valley, Correctionville 8

North Tama, Traer 7, East Buchanan, Winthrop 6

Northwood-Kensett 41, Riceville 0

PAC-LM def. Eagle Grove, forfeit

Pekin 53, Eldon Cardinal 0

Pella 57, Knoxville 0

Pella Christian 51, Woodward Academy 18

Red Oak 24, OA-BCIG 19

Regina, Iowa City 28, East Marshall, LeGrand 0

Rock Valley 42, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 10

Saint Ansgar 51, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 23, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 9

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 20, Ridge View 6

Solon 49, Fort Madison 6

South Central Calhoun 54, Ogden 0

South Hamilton, Jewell 44, Madrid 14

South O'Brien, Paullina 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13

Southeast Polk 22, Fort Dodge 21

Southwest Valley 28, Nodaway Valley 6

Spencer 48, Denison-Schleswig 10

Spirit Lake 42, Estherville Lincoln Central 0

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 36, Earlham 14

Sumner-Fredericksburg 32, Lake Mills 7

Union Community, LaPorte City 34, Benton Community 6

Urbandale 49, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6

Valley, West Des Moines 56, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0

Van Meter 63, AC/GC 6

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 15, South Winneshiek, Calmar 12

Waukee 63, Mason City 7

West Lyon, Inwood 42, Emmetsburg 21

West Sioux, Hawarden 62, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Western Christian, Hull 28, Unity Christian, Orange City 21, OT

Williamsburg 50, Davis County, Bloomfield 7

Wilton 35, Sigourney-Keota 0

Winterset 21, Glenwood 7

