FRIDAY'S RESULTS
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, Riverside, Oakland 3
Ankeny Centennial 49, Marshalltown 7
Ar-We-Va 49, St. Mary's, Remsen 12
Audubon 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 8
Belmond-Klemme 21, West Fork, Sheffield 14
Bettendorf 35, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0
Bishop Garrigan 28, West Hancock, Britt 14
Bondurant Farrar 47, North Polk, Alleman 19
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Central Lyon 10
Cedar Rapids Xavier 41, Maquoketa 0
Central City 56, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42
Central Decatur, Leon 66, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12
Central Springs 20, Postville 7
Clarke, Osceola 47, Saydel 18
Colfax-Mingo 13, Pleasantville 12
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 64, Tripoli 6
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42, Ankeny 0
Durant-Bennett 38, Belle Plaine 16
Edgewood-Colesburg 21, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 7
Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Griswold 12
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Baxter 4
Greene County 62, Shenandoah 0
Hinton 17, Akron-Westfield 16
Hudson 49, BCLUW, Conrad 0
IKM-Manning 41, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 8
Indianola 42, Ottumwa 7
Kingsley-Pierson 58, Clay Central-Everly 8
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 45, Atlantic 14
Lawton-Bronson 20, West Monona, Onawa 14
Louisa-Muscatine 20, West Burlington 0
Lynnville-Sully 28, Wayne, Corydon 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 21, Sheldon 7
Mediapolis 34, Wapello 7
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 56, Central Lee, Donnellson 21
Mount Ayr 54, West Central Valley, Stuart 29
New Hampton 35, Forest City 0
Newell-Fonda 52, River Valley, Correctionville 8
North Tama, Traer 7, East Buchanan, Winthrop 6
Northwood-Kensett 41, Riceville 0
PAC-LM def. Eagle Grove, forfeit
Pekin 53, Eldon Cardinal 0
Pella 57, Knoxville 0
Pella Christian 51, Woodward Academy 18
Red Oak 24, OA-BCIG 19
Regina, Iowa City 28, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Rock Valley 42, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 10
Saint Ansgar 51, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 23, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 9
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 20, Ridge View 6
Solon 49, Fort Madison 6
South Central Calhoun 54, Ogden 0
South Hamilton, Jewell 44, Madrid 14
South O'Brien, Paullina 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13
Southeast Polk 22, Fort Dodge 21
Southwest Valley 28, Nodaway Valley 6
Spencer 48, Denison-Schleswig 10
Spirit Lake 42, Estherville Lincoln Central 0
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 36, Earlham 14
Sumner-Fredericksburg 32, Lake Mills 7
Union Community, LaPorte City 34, Benton Community 6
Urbandale 49, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6
Valley, West Des Moines 56, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
Van Meter 63, AC/GC 6
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 15, South Winneshiek, Calmar 12
Waukee 63, Mason City 7
West Lyon, Inwood 42, Emmetsburg 21
West Sioux, Hawarden 62, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Western Christian, Hull 28, Unity Christian, Orange City 21, OT
Williamsburg 50, Davis County, Bloomfield 7
Wilton 35, Sigourney-Keota 0
Winterset 21, Glenwood 7
