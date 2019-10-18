PREP FOOTBALL=
Algona 34, Spirit Lake 32
Alta-Aurelia 33, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 7
Ankeny Centennial 28, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 24, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Audubon 63, Glidden-Ralston 30
B-G-M 21, Durant-Bennett 14
Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 20
Belmond-Klemme 48, North Union 12
Bettendorf 61, Davenport, West 0
Bishop Garrigan 20, West Fork, Sheffield 14
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 12
Centerville 69, Saydel 20
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 41, North Fayette Valley 15
Coon Rapids-Bayard 32, CAM, Anita 26
Denver 28, North Butler, Greene 0
Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 7
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 69, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 0
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 47, Des Moines, Hoover 12
Earlham 47, Riverside, Oakland 21
East Union, Afton 18, Moravia 13
Fort Dodge 57, Sioux City, West 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, AGWSR, Ackley 0
Greene County 60, Red Oak 8
Grundy Center 13, Hudson 7
Harlan 40, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0
Highland, Riverside 27, Eldon Cardinal 20
Hinton 16, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 6
IKM-Manning 35, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 12
Iowa City Liberty High School 14, Assumption, Davenport 7
Johnston 40, Mason City 6
Logan-Magnolia 28, West Monona 20
Lynnville-Sully 19, North Mahaska, New Sharon 14
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 20, Alburnett 7
Monticello 34, Oelwein 20
Nashua-Plainfield 14, Starmont 8
New London 68, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32
North Tama, Traer 47, Postville 0
Northwood-Kensett 36, Tripoli 0
OA-BCIG 41, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0
PCM, Monroe 35, Clarke, Osceola 0
Panorama, Panora 48, AC/GC 8
Pella Christian 14, Woodward-Granger 12
Pendleton County, W.Va. 26, Aplington-Parkersburg 20
Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 49, Madrid 7
Regina, Iowa City 35, Jesup 6
Saint Ansgar 57, Newman Catholic, Mason City 0
Sigourney-Keota 42, Wapello 6
South Central Calhoun 69, Eagle Grove 0
South O'Brien, Paullina 35, Akron-Westfield 0
Southeast Valley 24, Estherville Lincoln Central 8
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50, Murray 0
St. Mary's, Remsen 50, Newell-Fonda 0
Tipton 28, Louisa-Muscatine 14
Treynor 63, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0
Tri-Center, Neola 28, Westwood, Sloan 8
Urbandale 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 6
Van Meter 28, Mount Ayr 0
Waukee 42, Indianola 7
Wayne, Corydon 52, Martensdale-St. Marys 23
West Hancock, Britt 47, Ruthven-Ayrshire 0
West Sioux 48, Unity Christian 6
Wilton 44, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.