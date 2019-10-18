Clip art football

PREP FOOTBALL=

Algona 34, Spirit Lake 32

Alta-Aurelia 33, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 7

Ankeny Centennial 28, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 24, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Audubon 63, Glidden-Ralston 30

B-G-M 21, Durant-Bennett 14

Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 20

Belmond-Klemme 48, North Union 12

Bettendorf 61, Davenport, West 0

Bishop Garrigan 20, West Fork, Sheffield 14

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 12

Centerville 69, Saydel 20

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 41, North Fayette Valley 15

Coon Rapids-Bayard 32, CAM, Anita 26

Denver 28, North Butler, Greene 0

Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hardin 7

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 69, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 0

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 47, Des Moines, Hoover 12

Earlham 47, Riverside, Oakland 21

East Union, Afton 18, Moravia 13

Fort Dodge 57, Sioux City, West 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 40, AGWSR, Ackley 0

Greene County 60, Red Oak 8

Grundy Center 13, Hudson 7

Harlan 40, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0

Highland, Riverside 27, Eldon Cardinal 20

Hinton 16, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 6

IKM-Manning 35, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 12

Iowa City Liberty High School 14, Assumption, Davenport 7

Johnston 40, Mason City 6

Logan-Magnolia 28, West Monona 20

Lynnville-Sully 19, North Mahaska, New Sharon 14

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 20, Alburnett 7

Monticello 34, Oelwein 20

Nashua-Plainfield 14, Starmont 8

New London 68, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32

North Tama, Traer 47, Postville 0

Northwood-Kensett 36, Tripoli 0

OA-BCIG 41, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0

PCM, Monroe 35, Clarke, Osceola 0

Panorama, Panora 48, AC/GC 8

Pella Christian 14, Woodward-Granger 12

Pendleton County, W.Va. 26, Aplington-Parkersburg 20

Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 49, Madrid 7

Regina, Iowa City 35, Jesup 6

Saint Ansgar 57, Newman Catholic, Mason City 0

Sigourney-Keota 42, Wapello 6

South Central Calhoun 69, Eagle Grove 0

South O'Brien, Paullina 35, Akron-Westfield 0

Southeast Valley 24, Estherville Lincoln Central 8

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50, Murray 0

St. Mary's, Remsen 50, Newell-Fonda 0

Tipton 28, Louisa-Muscatine 14

Treynor 63, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0

Tri-Center, Neola 28, Westwood, Sloan 8

Urbandale 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 6

Van Meter 28, Mount Ayr 0

Waukee 42, Indianola 7

Wayne, Corydon 52, Martensdale-St. Marys 23

West Hancock, Britt 47, Ruthven-Ayrshire 0

West Sioux 48, Unity Christian 6

Wilton 44, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 0

