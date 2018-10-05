Try 1 month for 99¢
Ar-We-Va 58, Clay Central-Everly 12

Audubon 40, West Harrison, Mondamin 0

CAM, Anita 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 14

Cedar Falls 55, Waterloo, West 0

Earlham 32, Southwest Valley 0

Greene County 35, Atlantic 21

Ogden def. Eagle Grove, forfeit

Postville def. Starmont, forfeit

South Hardin 38, East Marshall, LeGrand 14

Tipton 37, West Burlington 16

Tipton 37, West Burlington/Notre Dame 24

Valley, West Des Moines 77, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0

Van Meter 36, Panorama, Panora 6

Waukee 50, Ottumwa 0

West Branch 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 0

Winterset 35, Creston 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. New London, ppd. to Oct 6th.

