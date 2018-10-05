Ar-We-Va 58, Clay Central-Everly 12
Audubon 40, West Harrison, Mondamin 0
CAM, Anita 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 14
Cedar Falls 55, Waterloo, West 0
Earlham 32, Southwest Valley 0
Greene County 35, Atlantic 21
Ogden def. Eagle Grove, forfeit
Postville def. Starmont, forfeit
South Hardin 38, East Marshall, LeGrand 14
Tipton 37, West Burlington 16
Tipton 37, West Burlington/Notre Dame 24
Valley, West Des Moines 77, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0
Van Meter 36, Panorama, Panora 6
Waukee 50, Ottumwa 0
West Branch 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 0
Winterset 35, Creston 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. New London, ppd. to Oct 6th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.