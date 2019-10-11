AC/GC 50, West Central Valley, Stuart 14
AGWSR, Ackley 64, Baxter 18
Algona 48, Estherville Lincoln Central 7
Ames 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7
Ankeny Centennial 56, Fort Dodge 29
Aplington-Parkersburg 26, Lake Mills 7
Audubon 55, West Harrison, Mondamin 14
B-G-M 27, Pekin 14
Belle Plaine 52, Eldon Cardinal 20
Bellevue 21, North Cedar, Stanwood 6
Belmond-Klemme 14, Ruthven-Ayrshire 6
Bishop Garrigan 38, North Union 12
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 36, Sheldon 8
CAM, Anita 68, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 14
Camanche 45, Mount Vernon 10
Carroll 49, Perry 0
Cedar Falls 48, Waterloo, West 17
Center Point-Urbana 7, Maquoketa 0
Centerville 43, Clarke, Osceola 13
Central Decatur, Leon 44, Martensdale-St. Marys 14
Central Springs 20, Nashua-Plainfield 10
Des Moines Christian 38, PCM, Monroe 13
Des Moines, East 17, Mason City 13
Des Moines, Roosevelt 31, Marshalltown 15
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 57, Dunkerton 7
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Sioux City, East 7
Durant-Bennett 34, Highland, Riverside 13
East Buchanan, Winthrop 20, BCLUW, Conrad 0
Edgewood-Colesburg 39, Alburnett 0
Epworth, Western Dubuque 20, Cedar Rapids Xavier 14
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 28, Woodbine 12
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Southeast Valley 0
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0
Glenwood 54, ADM, Adel 18
Greene County 26, Atlantic 0
Harris-Lake Park 33, Newell-Fonda 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, Akron-Westfield 0
Hinton 47, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 0
Hinton 47, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
Hudson 14, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7
IKM-Manning 21, Alta-Aurelia 7
Indianola 17, Johnston 7
Iowa Valley, Marengo 44, Lone Tree 12
Kingsley-Pierson 18, River Valley, Correctionville 8
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 45, Red Oak 0
Lamoni 44, East Union, Afton 6
LeMars 8, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7
Lenox 70, Murray 6
Linn-Mar, Marion 35, Muscatine 19
Mediapolis 60, Wilton 6
Mount Ayr 35, Clarinda 3
New London 52, Winfield-Mount Union 14
North Tama, Traer def. GMG, Garwin, forfeit
Northwood-Kensett 41, Janesville 19
OA-BCIG 54, Shenandoah 7
Ogden 59, Eagle Grove 0
Pella Christian 56, Colfax-Mingo 14
Ridge View 21, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 14
Rockford 38, Tripoli 20
Saint Ansgar 49, South Winneshiek, Calmar 14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Spencer 13
Sigourney-Keota 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6
Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 8
Solon 35, Mount Pleasant 14
South Central Calhoun 39, Madrid 7
South Hardin 18, East Marshall, LeGrand 12
Southeast Polk 75, Sioux City, West 0
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 60, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 7
Spirit Lake 57, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8
Storm Lake 24, Denison-Schleswig 0
Tipton 48, West Burlington/Notre Dame 6
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 68, West Central, Maynard 0
Underwood 20, East Sac County 0
Union Community, LaPorte City 13, Vinton-Shellsburg 0
Unity Christian 2, Emmetsburg 0
Urbandale 47, Des Moines, North 12
Valley, West Des Moines 49, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6
Van Meter 20, Panorama, Panora 0
Wahlert, Dubuque 30, Marion 0
Washington 36, Fort Madison 7
Waukon 20, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 7
Wayne, Corydon 40, North Mahaska, New Sharon 6
West Branch 42, Northeast, Goose Lake 0
West Delaware, Manchester 26, Decorah 20
West Marshall, State Center 28, Nevada 7
West Sioux 35, West Lyon, Inwood 28
Western Christian 21, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Westwood, Sloan 21, West Monona 0
Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Logan-Magnolia 0
