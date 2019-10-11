Clip art football

AC/GC 50, West Central Valley, Stuart 14

AGWSR, Ackley 64, Baxter 18

Algona 48, Estherville Lincoln Central 7

Ames 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7

Ankeny Centennial 56, Fort Dodge 29

Aplington-Parkersburg 26, Lake Mills 7

Audubon 55, West Harrison, Mondamin 14

B-G-M 27, Pekin 14

Belle Plaine 52, Eldon Cardinal 20

Bellevue 21, North Cedar, Stanwood 6

Belmond-Klemme 14, Ruthven-Ayrshire 6

Bishop Garrigan 38, North Union 12

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 36, Sheldon 8

CAM, Anita 68, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 14

Camanche 45, Mount Vernon 10

Carroll 49, Perry 0

Cedar Falls 48, Waterloo, West 17

Center Point-Urbana 7, Maquoketa 0

Centerville 43, Clarke, Osceola 13

Central Decatur, Leon 44, Martensdale-St. Marys 14

Central Springs 20, Nashua-Plainfield 10

Des Moines Christian 38, PCM, Monroe 13

Des Moines, East 17, Mason City 13

Des Moines, Roosevelt 31, Marshalltown 15

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 57, Dunkerton 7

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Sioux City, East 7

Durant-Bennett 34, Highland, Riverside 13

East Buchanan, Winthrop 20, BCLUW, Conrad 0

Edgewood-Colesburg 39, Alburnett 0

Epworth, Western Dubuque 20, Cedar Rapids Xavier 14

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 28, Woodbine 12

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Southeast Valley 0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0

Glenwood 54, ADM, Adel 18

Greene County 26, Atlantic 0

Harris-Lake Park 33, Newell-Fonda 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, Akron-Westfield 0

Hinton 47, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

Hudson 14, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7

IKM-Manning 21, Alta-Aurelia 7

Indianola 17, Johnston 7

Iowa Valley, Marengo 44, Lone Tree 12

Kingsley-Pierson 18, River Valley, Correctionville 8

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 45, Red Oak 0

Lamoni 44, East Union, Afton 6

LeMars 8, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7

Lenox 70, Murray 6

Linn-Mar, Marion 35, Muscatine 19

Mediapolis 60, Wilton 6

Mount Ayr 35, Clarinda 3

New London 52, Winfield-Mount Union 14

North Tama, Traer def. GMG, Garwin, forfeit

Northwood-Kensett 41, Janesville 19

OA-BCIG 54, Shenandoah 7

Ogden 59, Eagle Grove 0

Pella Christian 56, Colfax-Mingo 14

Ridge View 21, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 14

Rockford 38, Tripoli 20

Saint Ansgar 49, South Winneshiek, Calmar 14

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Spencer 13

Sigourney-Keota 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6

Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 8

Solon 35, Mount Pleasant 14

South Central Calhoun 39, Madrid 7

South Hardin 18, East Marshall, LeGrand 12

Southeast Polk 75, Sioux City, West 0

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 60, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 7

Spirit Lake 57, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8

Storm Lake 24, Denison-Schleswig 0

Tipton 48, West Burlington/Notre Dame 6

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 68, West Central, Maynard 0

Underwood 20, East Sac County 0

Union Community, LaPorte City 13, Vinton-Shellsburg 0

Unity Christian 2, Emmetsburg 0

Urbandale 47, Des Moines, North 12

Valley, West Des Moines 49, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 6

Van Meter 20, Panorama, Panora 0

Wahlert, Dubuque 30, Marion 0

Washington 36, Fort Madison 7

Waukon 20, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 7

Wayne, Corydon 40, North Mahaska, New Sharon 6

West Branch 42, Northeast, Goose Lake 0

West Delaware, Manchester 26, Decorah 20

West Marshall, State Center 28, Nevada 7

West Sioux 35, West Lyon, Inwood 28

Western Christian 21, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Westwood, Sloan 21, West Monona 0

Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Logan-Magnolia 0

