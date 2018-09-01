METRO
Cedar Falls, 47, Iowa City High 0
Waterloo West 34, Mason City 0
Iowa City Liberty 18, Waterloo East 16
Hudson 14, Columbus 0
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Rapids Prairie 49, Pleasant Valley 42
Davenport North 20, Dubuque 7
Dubuque Hempstead 55, Cedar Rapids Washington 10
Muscatine 40, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 37, 2 OTs
CLASS 3A
District 3
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Decorah 3
Central Springs 28, North Butler 21
Charles City 21, New Hampton 9
Dike-New Hartford 40, Aplington-Parkersburg 6
Independence 54, South Tama 0
West Delaware 25, Marion 21
CLASS 2A
District 3
Algona 35, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7
Iowa Falls-Alden 19, South Hardin 14
Spirit Lake 42, Forest City 0
Waukon 22, Crestwood 7
Waverly-Shell Rock 35, Clear Lake 7
District 4
Monticello 27, Dyersville Beckman 13
Oelwein 40, Jesup 27
Union Community 22, North Fayette Valley 15
District 7
Benton Community 30, Cascade 12
Gilbert 28, Roland-Story 26
Greene County 38, Nevada 10
PCM 29, West Marshall 6
Tipton 27, Vinton-Shellsburg 17
CLASS 1A
District 3
Central Springs 28, North Butler 21
Osage 36, Saint Ansgar 31
Sumner-Fredericksburg 44, South Winneshiek 8
Wapsie Valley 31, Denver 16
West Fork 14, Lake Mills 12
District 6
BCLUW 14, East Marshall 0
Iowa City Regina 34, Anamosa 15
North Linn 37, Maquoketa Valley 6
CLASS A
District 4
Belmond-Klemme 55, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Algona Garrigan 28, Mason City Newman 21
MFL MarMac 42, Postville 7
Edgewood-Colesburg 58, Starmont 0
District 7
East Buchanan 42, Clayton Ridge 6
GMG 32, Columbus Community 0
South Hamilton 26, Grundy Center 14
North Tama 49, Lisbon 0
8-PLAYER
District 2
Central City 61, Tripoli 16
Riceville 50, Central Elkader 0
Don Bosco 84, Baxter 6
Easton Valley 47, Janesville 34
Rockford 70, Kee High 14
Midland 48, Dunkerton 3
North Iowa 34, Clay Central-Everly 0
Northwood-Kensett 26, Harris-Lake Park 0
District 3
Springville 48, Colo-NESCO 0
Turkey Valley 48, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12
West Central at Meskwaki Settlement
District 5
Murray 44, Collins-Maxwell 6
Lenox 59, Melcher-Dallas 20
Twin Rivers 50, Seymour-Moulton-Udell 6
West Bend-Mallard 42, AGWSR 19
State
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 45, Shenandoah 0
ADM, Adel 13, Perry 10
Ankeny Centennial 41, Urbandale 0
Ar-We-Va 68, Woodbine 6
B-G-M, Brooklyn 58, Grand View Christian 0
Belle Plaine 62, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0
Bellevue 51, Camanche 12
Bettendorf 10, Iowa City West 7
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 21, Glenwood 7
Bondurant Farrar 40, Winterset 39, 3OT
Boone 25, Newton 21
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 40, Western Christian, Hull 7
Burlington 31, Keokuk 6
CAM, Anita 54, Stanton 28
Carroll 9, Ballard 7
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 33, Linn-Mar, Marion 7
Center Point-Urbana 21, Mount Vernon 16
Centerville 33, Davis County, Bloomfield 25
Central Clinton, DeWitt 46, Maquoketa 27
Chariton 31, Albia 14
Cherokee, Washington 57, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0
Clarke, Osceola 38, Nodaway Valley 12
Clear Creek-Amana 29, Fairfield 0
Clinton 34, Davenport, West 9
Colfax-Mingo 41, Martensdale-St. Marys 23
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 99, Sioux City, North 81
Creston 43, Atlantic 20
Denison-Schleswig 42, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7
Des Moines Christian 63, Madrid 28
Des Moines, East 44, Des Moines, North 0
Des Moines, Lincoln 21, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7
Durant-Bennett 49, North Cedar, Stanwood 18
Earlham 25, West Central Valley, Stuart 22
East Mills 62, Lamoni 50
East Union, Afton 28, Griswold 12
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 17, Pleasantville 13
Eldon Cardinal 40, Wayne, Corydon 26
Epworth, Western Dubuque 53, Williamsburg 13
Estherville Lincoln Central 29, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 20
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43, Sidney 8
Fort Dodge 52, Ames 24
Fort Madison 46, West Burlington 0
Fremont Mills, Tabor 39, Audubon 21
Gilbert 28, Roland-Story, Story City 26
Glidden-Ralston 44, River Valley, Correctionville 21
Greene County 38, Nevada 10
H-L-V, Victor 58, Montezuma 20
Highland, Riverside 18, Alburnett 8
Hinton 28, Unity Christian, Orange City 14
Humboldt 7, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 0
IKM-Manning 28, Underwood 26
Indianola 44, Des Moines, Hoover 13
Interstate 35,Truro 28, Mount Ayr 13
Iowa Valley, Marengo 56, Lone Tree 17
Johnston 14, Ankeny 9
Kingsley-Pierson 63, West Harrison, Mondamin 12
Knoxville 19, Saydel 13
LeMars 26, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Lenox 59, Melcher-Dallas 20
Lewis Central 42, Carlisle 7
Louisa-Muscatine 41, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6
Marshalltown 36, Ottumwa 6
Mediapolis 52, Central Lee, Donnellson 0
Missouri Valley 14, Logan-Magnolia 7
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 60, Essex 40
Murray 44, Collins-Maxwell 6
New London 42, Moravia 0
Newell-Fonda 37, Coon Rapids-Bayard 26
North Polk, Alleman 39, Grinnell 14
North Scott, Eldridge 54, Davenport, Central 0
Norwalk 34, Dallas Center-Grimes 14
OA-BCIG 28, East Sac County 13
Okoboji, Milford 16, Sibley-Ocheyedan 14
Oskaloosa 30, Washington 20
Panorama, Panora 53, Manson Northwest Webster 8
Pekin 35, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 7
Pella 35, Mount Pleasant 6
Red Oak 28, Clarinda 21
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34, Harlan 32
Sheldon 27, South O'Brien, Paullina 14
Sigourney-Keota 44, Lynnville-Sully 18
Sioux City, East 17, S.C. West 6
Solon 7, West Liberty 0, OT
South Central Calhoun 36, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 6
Southeast Valley 48, PAC-LM 14
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58, Clarinda Academy 8
Southwest Valley 25, Central Decatur, Leon 14
Spencer 28, Webster City 14
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 30, Treynor 20
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18, North Union 12
St. Mary's, Remsen 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 14
Storm Lake 14, Alta/Aurelia 6
Tri-Center, Neola 37, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0
Twin Cedars, Bussey 50, Seymour-Moulton Udell 6
Valley, West Des Moines 20, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 6
Van Meter 27, Pella Christian 7
WACO, Wayland 59, English Valleys, North English 40
Waukee 21, Southeast Polk 14
West Branch 49, Wapello 14
West Hancock, Britt 20, Emmetsburg 14
West Lyon, Inwood 26, Sioux Center 7
West Monona, Onawa 30, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 14
West Sioux, Hawarden 42, Central Lyon 14
Westwood, Sloan 55, Riverside, Oakland 8
Winfield-Mount Union 72, Tri-County, Thornburg 0
Woodbury Central, Moville 26, Ridge View 22
Woodward Academy 13, AC/GC 8
Woodward-Granger 46, Ogden 7
Worth County, Mo. 70, Bedford 12
