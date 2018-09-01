Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art football

METRO

Cedar Falls, 47, Iowa City High 0

Waterloo West 34, Mason City 0

Iowa City Liberty 18, Waterloo East 16

Hudson 14, Columbus 0

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Rapids Prairie 49, Pleasant Valley 42

Davenport North 20, Dubuque 7

Dubuque Hempstead 55, Cedar Rapids Washington 10

Cedar Falls, 47, Iowa City High 0

Muscatine 40, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 37, 2 OTs

Waterloo West 34, Mason City 0

CLASS 3A

District 3

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Decorah 3

Central Springs 28, North Butler 21

Charles City 21, New Hampton 9

Dike-New Hartford 40, Aplington-Parkersburg 6

Independence 54, South Tama 0

West Delaware 25, Marion 21

CLASS 2A

District 3

Algona 35, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7

Charles City 21, New Hampton 9

Iowa Falls-Alden 19, South Hardin 14

Spirit Lake 42, Forest City 0

Waukon 22, Crestwood 7

Waverly-Shell Rock 35, Clear Lake 7

District 4

Hudson 14, Waterloo Columbus 0

Monticello 27, Dyersville Beckman 13

Oelwein 40, Jesup 27

Union Community 22, North Fayette Valley 15

Waukon 22, Crestwood 7

District 7

Benton Community 30, Cascade 12

Gilbert 28, Roland-Story 26

Greene County 38, Nevada 10

PCM 29, West Marshall 6

Tipton 27, Vinton-Shellsburg 17

Union Community 21, North Fayette Valley 15

CLASS 1A

District 3

Central Springs 28, North Butler 21

Dike-New Hartford 40, Aplington-Parkersburg 6

Osage 36, Saint Ansgar 31

Sumner-Fredericksburg 44, South Winneshiek 8

Wapsie Valley 31, Denver 16

West Fork 14, Lake Mills 12

District 6

Dike-New Hartford 40, Aplington-Parkersburg 6

BCLUW 14, East Marshall 0

Iowa City Regina 34, Anamosa 15

Iowa Falls-Alden 19, South Hardin 14

Oelwein 40, Jesup 27

North Linn 37, Maquoketa Valley 6

CLASS A

District 4

Belmond-Klemme 55, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Central Springs 28, North Butler 21

Algona Garrigan 28, Mason City Newman 21

Osage 36, Saint Ansgar 31

MFL MarMac 42, Postville 7

Sumner-Fredericksburg 44, South Winneshiek 8

Edgewood-Colesburg 58, Starmont 0

District 7

BCLUW 14, East Marshall 0

East Buchanan 42, Clayton Ridge 6

Wapsie Valley 31, Denver 16

GMG 32, Columbus Community 0

South Hamilton 26, Grundy Center 14

Hudson 14, Waterloo Columbus 0

North Tama 49, Lisbon 0

8-PLAYER

District 2

Central City 61, Tripoli 16

Riceville 50, Central Elkader 0

Don Bosco 84, Baxter 6

Easton Valley 47, Janesville 34

Rockford 70, Kee High 14

Midland 48, Dunkerton 3

North Iowa 34, Clay Central-Everly 0

Northwood-Kensett 26, Harris-Lake Park 0

District 3

Central City 61, Tripoli 16

Riceville 50, Central Elkader 0

Easton Valley 47, Janesville 34

Rockford 70, Kee High 14

Midland 48, Dunkerton 3

Springville 48, Colo-NESCO 0

Turkey Valley 48, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12

West Central at Meskwaki Settlement

District 5

Murray 44, Collins-Maxwell 6

Don Bosco 84, Baxter 6

Lenox 59, Melcher-Dallas 20

Twin Rivers 50, Seymour-Moulton-Udell 6

Springville 48, Colo-NESCO 0

Turkey Valley 48, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12

West Bend-Mallard 42, AGWSR 19

West Central at Meskwaki Settlement

State

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 45, Shenandoah 0

ADM, Adel 13, Perry 10

Algona 35, Hampton-Dumont 7

Ankeny Centennial 41, Urbandale 0

Ar-We-Va 68, Woodbine 6

B-G-M, Brooklyn 58, Grand View Christian 0

Belle Plaine 62, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0

Bellevue 51, Camanche 12

Bettendorf 10, Iowa City West 7

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 21, Glenwood 7

Bondurant Farrar 40, Winterset 39, 3OT

Boone 25, Newton 21

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 40, Western Christian, Hull 7

Burlington 31, Keokuk 6

CAM, Anita 54, Stanton 28

Carroll 9, Ballard 7

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 33, Linn-Mar, Marion 7

Center Point-Urbana 21, Mount Vernon 16

Centerville 33, Davis County, Bloomfield 25

Central Clinton, DeWitt 46, Maquoketa 27

Chariton 31, Albia 14

Cherokee, Washington 57, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

Clarke, Osceola 38, Nodaway Valley 12

Clear Creek-Amana 29, Fairfield 0

Clinton 34, Davenport, West 9

Colfax-Mingo 41, Martensdale-St. Marys 23

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 99, Sioux City, North 81

Creston 43, Atlantic 20

Denison-Schleswig 42, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7

Des Moines Christian 63, Madrid 28

Des Moines, East 44, Des Moines, North 0

Des Moines, Lincoln 21, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7

Durant-Bennett 49, North Cedar, Stanwood 18

Earlham 25, West Central Valley, Stuart 22

East Mills 62, Lamoni 50

East Union, Afton 28, Griswold 12

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 17, Pleasantville 13

Eldon Cardinal 40, Wayne, Corydon 26

Epworth, Western Dubuque 53, Williamsburg 13

Estherville Lincoln Central 29, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 20

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 43, Sidney 8

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Fort Dodge 52, Ames 24

Fort Madison 46, West Burlington 0

Fremont Mills, Tabor 39, Audubon 21

Gilbert 28, Roland-Story, Story City 26

Glidden-Ralston 44, River Valley, Correctionville 21

Greene County 38, Nevada 10

H-L-V, Victor 58, Montezuma 20

Highland, Riverside 18, Alburnett 8

Hinton 28, Unity Christian, Orange City 14

Humboldt 7, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 0

IKM-Manning 28, Underwood 26

Indianola 44, Des Moines, Hoover 13

Interstate 35,Truro 28, Mount Ayr 13

Iowa Valley, Marengo 56, Lone Tree 17

Johnston 14, Ankeny 9

Kingsley-Pierson 63, West Harrison, Mondamin 12

Knoxville 19, Saydel 13

LeMars 26, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Lenox 59, Melcher-Dallas 20

Lewis Central 42, Carlisle 7

Louisa-Muscatine 41, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6

Marshalltown 36, Ottumwa 6

Mediapolis 52, Central Lee, Donnellson 0

Missouri Valley 14, Logan-Magnolia 7

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 60, Essex 40

Murray 44, Collins-Maxwell 6

Muscatine 40, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 37, 2OT

New London 42, Moravia 0

Newell-Fonda 37, Coon Rapids-Bayard 26

North Polk, Alleman 39, Grinnell 14

North Scott, Eldridge 54, Davenport, Central 0

Norwalk 34, Dallas Center-Grimes 14

OA-BCIG 28, East Sac County 13

Okoboji, Milford 16, Sibley-Ocheyedan 14

Oskaloosa 30, Washington 20

Panorama, Panora 53, Manson Northwest Webster 8

Pekin 35, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 7

Pella 35, Mount Pleasant 6

Red Oak 28, Clarinda 21

Regina, Iowa City 34, Anamosa 15

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 34, Harlan 32

Sheldon 27, South O'Brien, Paullina 14

Sigourney-Keota 44, Lynnville-Sully 18

Sioux City, East 17, S.C. West 6

Solon 7, West Liberty 0, OT

South Central Calhoun 36, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 6

Southeast Valley 48, PAC-LM 14

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 58, Clarinda Academy 8

Southwest Valley 25, Central Decatur, Leon 14

Spencer 28, Webster City 14

Spirit Lake 42, Forest City 0

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 30, Treynor 20

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 18, North Union 12

St. Mary's, Remsen 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 14

Storm Lake 14, Alta/Aurelia 6

Tri-Center, Neola 37, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0

Twin Cedars, Bussey 50, Seymour-Moulton Udell 6

Valley, West Des Moines 20, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 6

Van Meter 27, Pella Christian 7

WACO, Wayland 59, English Valleys, North English 40

Waukee 21, Southeast Polk 14

West Branch 49, Wapello 14

West Hancock, Britt 20, Emmetsburg 14

West Lyon, Inwood 26, Sioux Center 7

West Monona, Onawa 30, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 14

West Sioux, Hawarden 42, Central Lyon 14

Westwood, Sloan 55, Riverside, Oakland 8

Winfield-Mount Union 72, Tri-County, Thornburg 0

Woodbury Central, Moville 26, Ridge View 22

Woodward Academy 13, AC/GC 8

Woodward-Granger 46, Ogden 7

Worth County, Mo. 70, Bedford 12

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments