METRO

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Rapids Prairie 42, Dubuque Senior 20

CLASS 3A

District 3

Decorah 30, Waverly-Shell Rock 14

Independence 31, West Delaware 14

CLASS 2A

District 3

Clear Lake 46, Hampton-Dumont 0

Crestwood 47, Iowa Falls-Alden 17

New Hampton 35, Forest City 0

District 4

North Fayette Valley 28, Anamosa 21

Waukon 40, Monticello 12

District 7

Nevada 28, Vinton-Shellsburg 21

Union Community 34, Benton Community 6

West Marshall 34, Roland-Story 19

CLASS 1A

District 3

Osage 32, Denver 20

Aplington-Parkersburg 42, North Butler 7

Sumner-Fredericksburg 32, Lake Mills 7

District 6

Dike-New Hartford 49, North Linn 6

Iowa City Regina 28, East Marshall 0

South Hardin 34, Jesup 20

CLASS A

District 4

Central Springs 20, Postville 7

Mason City Newman 2, Starmont 0 (Forfeit)

St. Ansgar 51, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Wapsie Valley 15, South Winneshiek 12

District 7

Grundy Center 38, GMG 0

Hudson 49, BCLUW 0

North Tama 7, East Buchanan 6

8-PLAYER

District 2

Don Bosco 64, Tripoli 6

Dunkerton 66, North Iowa 42

Northwood-Kensett 41, Riceville 0

Rockford 48, Janesville 41

District 3

Easton Valley 49, Springville 22

Kee High 36, West Central 6

Midland 92, Central Elkader 34

Central City 56, Turkey Valley 42

District 5

AGWSR 58, Meskwaki Settlement 0

Collins-Maxwell 42, Colo-NESCO 20

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Baxter 4

Melcher-Dallas 60, Twin Cedars 56

State

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, Riverside, Oakland 3

Albia 27, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7

Alburnett 35, Lisbon 21

Algona 66, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 32

Alta/Aurelia 26, Manson Northwest Webster 8

Ames 40, Des Moines, North 6

Ankeny Centennial 49, Marshalltown 7

Ar-We-Va 49, St. Mary's, Remsen 12

Assumption, Davenport 40, Clinton 7

Audubon 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 8

B-G-M, Brooklyn 31, Highland, Riverside 22

Ballard 48, Gilbert 23

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 41, Northeast, Goose Lake 14

Bellevue 28, West Branch 20

Belmond-Klemme 21, West Fork 14

Bettendorf 35, Cedar Rapids Washington 0

Bishop Garrigan 28, West Hancock 14

Bondurant Farrar 47, North Polk 19

Boone 10, Humboldt 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Central Lyon 10

Carroll 28, Webster City 14

Cascade 47, North Cedar 19

Cedar Rapids Xavier 41, Maquoketa 0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 47, Davenport, West 7

Central Decatur 66, North Mahaska 12

Clarinda 28, Panorama 27

Clarke, Osceola 47, Saydel 18

Clayton Ridge 33, MFL-Mar-Mac 29

Clear Creek-Amana 37, Iowa City Liberty  7

Colfax-Mingo 13, Pleasantville 12

Coon Rapids-Bayard 63, West Harrison 16

Dallas Center-Grimes 14, Perry 13

Davenport Central 44, Burlington 7

Des Moines Christian 48, Centerville 14

Des Moines Lincoln 61, Sioux City North 24

Des Moines Roosevelt 25, S.C. West 20

Dowling Catholic 42, Ankeny 0

Durant-Bennett 38, Belle Plaine 16

Edgewood-Colesburg 21, Maquoketa Valley 7

English Valleys 80, Montezuma 46

Epworth, Western Dubuque 63, Dubuque Wahlert 27

Essex 68, Clarinda Academy 26

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52, CAM 34

Fort Dodge 22, Southeast Polk 21

Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Griswold 12

Gehlen Catholic 62, MMCRU 32

Glidden-Ralston 50, Woodbine 48

Grand View Christian 42, Martensdale-St. Marys 14

Greene County 62, Shenandoah 0

H-L-V, Victor 72, Winfield-Mount Union 22

Harlan 28, ADM, Adel 10

Hinton 17, Akron-Westfield 16

IKM-Manning 41, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 8

Indianola 42, Ottumwa 7

Interstate 35 24, Woodward-Granger 20

Iowa City West 20, Pleasant Valley 14

Johnston 31, Des Moines East 14

Kingsley-Pierson 58, Clay Central-Everly 8

Kuemper Catholic 45, Atlantic 14

Lamoni 52, Moravia 22

Lawton-Bronson 20, West Monona 14

Lenox 108, Mormon Trail 60

Lewis Central 56, Creston 7

Louisa-Muscatine 20, West Burlington 0

Lynnville-Sully 28, Wayne, Corydon 0

MOC-Floyd Valley 21, Sheldon 7

Marion 24, Center Point-Urbana 22

Mediapolis 34, Wapello 7

Mid-Prairie 56, Central Lee 21

Missouri Valley 36, Cherokee 29

Mount Ayr 54, West Central Valleyt 29

Mount Pleasant 35, Fairfield 17

Murray 46, Seymour-Moulton Udell 20

Muscatine 46, Iowa City High 17

Nevada 28, Vinton-Shellsburg 21

New London 81, Tri-County 8

Newell-Fonda 52, River Valley 8

Newton 49, South Tama 7

North Scott 35, Central Clinton 7

North Union 20, Ruthven-Ayrshire 14, OT

Norwalk 32, Carlisle 7

Oskaloosa 44, Grinnell 7

PAC-LM def. Eagle Grove, forfeit

PCM, Monroe 42, Chariton 0

Pekin 53, Eldon Cardinal 0

Pella 57, Knoxville 0

Pella Christian 51, Woodward Academy 18

Red Oak 24, OA-BCIG 19

Rock Valley 42, Central Lyon 10

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 23, Bishop Heelan 9

Sidney 68, Bedford 26

Sioux Center 41, Okoboji, Milford 0

Sioux Central 20, Ridge View 6

Solon 49, Fort Madison 6

South Central Calhoun 54, Ogden 0

South Hamilton 44, Madrid 14

South O'Brien, 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13

Southeast Valley 36, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13

Southeast Warren 48, East Union 8

Southwest Valley 28, Nodaway Valley 6

Spencer 48, Denison-Schleswig 10

Spirit Lake 42, Estherville Lincoln Central 0

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 36, Earlham 14

Stanton 40, East Mills 20

Storm Lake 28, LeMars 12

Tipton 61, Camanche 34

Treynor 21, East Sac County 20

Tri-Center 19, Woodbury Central 2

Underwood 37, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0

Urbandale 49, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 6

Valley, West Des Moines 56, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 0

Van Buren 24, Columbus Junction 6

Van Meter 63, AC/GC 6

WACO 49, Lone Tree 38

Washington 28, Keokuk 6

Waukee 63, Mason City 7

West Bend-Mallard 56, Harris-Lake Park 18

West Liberty 27, Mount Vernon 9

West Lyon 42, Emmetsburg 21

West Sioux 62, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Western Christian, Hull 28, Unity Christian 21, OT

Westwood, Sloan 21, Logan-Magnolia 14

Williamsburg 50, Davis County 7

Wilton 35, Sigourney-Keota 0

Winterset 21, Glenwood 7

