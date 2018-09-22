METRO
Cedar Falls 39, Dubuque Hempstead 0
Charles City 61, Waterloo East 34
Waterloo Columbus 54, Oelwein 0
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Falls 39, Dubuque Hempstead 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 42, Dubuque Senior 20
CLASS 3A
District 3
Charles City 61, Waterloo East 34
Decorah 30, Waverly-Shell Rock 14
Independence 31, West Delaware 14
CLASS 2A
District 3
Clear Lake 46, Hampton-Dumont 0
Crestwood 47, Iowa Falls-Alden 17
New Hampton 35, Forest City 0
District 4
North Fayette Valley 28, Anamosa 21
Waterloo Columbus 54, Oelwein 0
Waukon 40, Monticello 12
District 7
Nevada 28, Vinton-Shellsburg 21
Union Community 34, Benton Community 6
West Marshall 34, Roland-Story 19
CLASS 1A
District 3
Osage 32, Denver 20
Aplington-Parkersburg 42, North Butler 7
Sumner-Fredericksburg 32, Lake Mills 7
District 6
Dike-New Hartford 49, North Linn 6
Iowa City Regina 28, East Marshall 0
South Hardin 34, Jesup 20
CLASS A
District 4
Central Springs 20, Postville 7
Mason City Newman 2, Starmont 0 (Forfeit)
St. Ansgar 51, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Wapsie Valley 15, South Winneshiek 12
District 7
Grundy Center 38, GMG 0
Hudson 49, BCLUW 0
North Tama 7, East Buchanan 6
Wapsie Valley 15, South Winneshiek 12
8-PLAYER
District 2
Don Bosco 64, Tripoli 6
Dunkerton 66, North Iowa 42
Northwood-Kensett 41, Riceville 0
Rockford 48, Janesville 41
District 3
Easton Valley 49, Springville 22
Kee High 36, West Central 6
Midland 92, Central Elkader 34
Central City 56, Turkey Valley 42
District 5
AGWSR 58, Meskwaki Settlement 0
Collins-Maxwell 42, Colo-NESCO 20
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Baxter 4
Melcher-Dallas 60, Twin Cedars 56
State
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, Riverside, Oakland 3
Albia 27, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7
Alburnett 35, Lisbon 21
Algona 66, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 32
Alta/Aurelia 26, Manson Northwest Webster 8
Ames 40, Des Moines, North 6
Ankeny Centennial 49, Marshalltown 7
Ar-We-Va 49, St. Mary's, Remsen 12
Assumption, Davenport 40, Clinton 7
Audubon 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 8
B-G-M, Brooklyn 31, Highland, Riverside 22
Ballard 48, Gilbert 23
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 41, Northeast, Goose Lake 14
Bellevue 28, West Branch 20
Belmond-Klemme 21, West Fork 14
Bettendorf 35, Cedar Rapids Washington 0
Bishop Garrigan 28, West Hancock 14
Bondurant Farrar 47, North Polk 19
Boone 10, Humboldt 0
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, Central Lyon 10
Carroll 28, Webster City 14
Cascade 47, North Cedar 19
Cedar Rapids Xavier 41, Maquoketa 0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 47, Davenport, West 7
Central Decatur 66, North Mahaska 12
Clarinda 28, Panorama 27
Clarke, Osceola 47, Saydel 18
Clayton Ridge 33, MFL-Mar-Mac 29
Clear Creek-Amana 37, Iowa City Liberty 7
Colfax-Mingo 13, Pleasantville 12
Coon Rapids-Bayard 63, West Harrison 16
Dallas Center-Grimes 14, Perry 13
Davenport Central 44, Burlington 7
Des Moines Christian 48, Centerville 14
Des Moines Lincoln 61, Sioux City North 24
Des Moines Roosevelt 25, S.C. West 20
Dowling Catholic 42, Ankeny 0
Durant-Bennett 38, Belle Plaine 16
Edgewood-Colesburg 21, Maquoketa Valley 7
English Valleys 80, Montezuma 46
Epworth, Western Dubuque 63, Dubuque Wahlert 27
Essex 68, Clarinda Academy 26
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52, CAM 34
Fort Dodge 22, Southeast Polk 21
Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Griswold 12
Gehlen Catholic 62, MMCRU 32
Glidden-Ralston 50, Woodbine 48
Grand View Christian 42, Martensdale-St. Marys 14
Greene County 62, Shenandoah 0
H-L-V, Victor 72, Winfield-Mount Union 22
Harlan 28, ADM, Adel 10
Hinton 17, Akron-Westfield 16
IKM-Manning 41, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 8
Indianola 42, Ottumwa 7
Interstate 35 24, Woodward-Granger 20
Iowa City West 20, Pleasant Valley 14
Johnston 31, Des Moines East 14
Kingsley-Pierson 58, Clay Central-Everly 8
Kuemper Catholic 45, Atlantic 14
Lamoni 52, Moravia 22
Lawton-Bronson 20, West Monona 14
Lenox 108, Mormon Trail 60
Lewis Central 56, Creston 7
Louisa-Muscatine 20, West Burlington 0
Lynnville-Sully 28, Wayne, Corydon 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 21, Sheldon 7
Marion 24, Center Point-Urbana 22
Mediapolis 34, Wapello 7
Mid-Prairie 56, Central Lee 21
Missouri Valley 36, Cherokee 29
Mount Ayr 54, West Central Valleyt 29
Mount Pleasant 35, Fairfield 17
Murray 46, Seymour-Moulton Udell 20
Muscatine 46, Iowa City High 17
Nevada 28, Vinton-Shellsburg 21
New London 81, Tri-County 8
Newell-Fonda 52, River Valley 8
Newton 49, South Tama 7
North Scott 35, Central Clinton 7
North Union 20, Ruthven-Ayrshire 14, OT
Norwalk 32, Carlisle 7
Oskaloosa 44, Grinnell 7
PAC-LM def. Eagle Grove, forfeit
PCM, Monroe 42, Chariton 0
Pekin 53, Eldon Cardinal 0
Pella 57, Knoxville 0
Pella Christian 51, Woodward Academy 18
Red Oak 24, OA-BCIG 19
Rock Valley 42, Central Lyon 10
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 23, Bishop Heelan 9
Sidney 68, Bedford 26
Sioux Center 41, Okoboji, Milford 0
Sioux Central 20, Ridge View 6
Solon 49, Fort Madison 6
South Central Calhoun 54, Ogden 0
South Hamilton 44, Madrid 14
South O'Brien, 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 13
Southeast Valley 36, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13
Southeast Warren 48, East Union 8
Southwest Valley 28, Nodaway Valley 6
Spencer 48, Denison-Schleswig 10
Spirit Lake 42, Estherville Lincoln Central 0
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 36, Earlham 14
Stanton 40, East Mills 20
Storm Lake 28, LeMars 12
Tipton 61, Camanche 34
Treynor 21, East Sac County 20
Tri-Center 19, Woodbury Central 2
Underwood 37, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 0
Urbandale 49, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 6
Valley, West Des Moines 56, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 0
Van Buren 24, Columbus Junction 6
Van Meter 63, AC/GC 6
WACO 49, Lone Tree 38
Washington 28, Keokuk 6
Waukee 63, Mason City 7
West Bend-Mallard 56, Harris-Lake Park 18
West Liberty 27, Mount Vernon 9
West Lyon 42, Emmetsburg 21
West Sioux 62, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Western Christian, Hull 28, Unity Christian 21, OT
Westwood, Sloan 21, Logan-Magnolia 14
Williamsburg 50, Davis County 7
Wilton 35, Sigourney-Keota 0
Winterset 21, Glenwood 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.