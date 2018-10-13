Try 1 month for 99¢
METRO

Cedar Falls 41, Dubuque Senior 0

Columbus 35. North Fayette Valley 34

Cedar Rapids Prairie 70, Waterloo West 14

Decorah 48, Waterloo East 0

CLASS 4A

District 3

Dubuque Hempstead 35, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

CLASS 3A

District 3

Waverly-Shell Rock 27, Independence 0

West Delaware 69, Charles City 28

CLASS 2A

District 3

Clear Lake 42, New Hampton 7

Crestwood 41, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 13

Iowa Falls-Alden 42, Forest City 15

District 4

Monticello 50, Oelwein 14

Waterloo Columbus 35, North Fayette Valley 34

Waukon 44, Anamosa 24

District 7

Benton Community 34, West Marshall 13

Roland-Story 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 14

Union Community 23, Nevada 20

CLASS 1A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg 21, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6

Denver 43, North Butler 14

Osage 42, Lake Mills 30

District 6

Dike-New Hartford 54, South Hardin 0

North Linn 26, East Marshall 6

Iowa City Regina 42, Jesup 22

CLASS A

District 4

Central Springs 30, South Winneshiek 29

Mason City Newman 41, St. Ansgar 26

Nashua-Plainfield 2, Starmont 0, Forfeit

North Tama 53, Postville 0

District 7

BCLUW 19, GMG 14

Hudson 55, Grundy Center 21

Wapsie Valley 21, East Buchanan 18

8-PLAYER

District 2

Don Bosco 52, North Iowa 0

Janesville 51, Dunkerton 8

Northwood-Kensett 49, Tripoli 0

Rockford 50, Riceville 40

District 3

Kee High 54, Central Elkader 8

Midland 40, Central City 28

Springville 24, West Central 23

Turkey Valley 60, Easton Valley 34

District 5

Baxter 56, Colo-NESCO 40

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 44, AGWSR 19

Melcher-Dallas 74, Meskwaki Settlement 14

Collins-Maxwell 54, Twin Cedars 14

STATE

A-H-S-T-W 32, Southwest Valley 13

ADM, Adel 42, Winterset 21

Akron-Westfield 38, South O'Brien 13

Alburnett 22, Maquoketa Valley14

Algona 30, Spirit Lake 24

Alta/Aurelia 50, St. Edmond 22

Ankeny Centennial 56, Des Moines Roosevelt 6

Ar-We-Va 64, Kingsley-Pierson 42

Atlantic 28, Shenandoah 7

Audubon 42, Glidden-Ralston 0

Bedford 56, Essex 16

Bellevue 49, Northeast, Goose Lake 12

Belmond-Klemme 39, North Union 14

Bettendorf 48, Davenport West 3

Bishop Heelan 31, Storm Lake 6

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35, MOC-Floyd Valley 7

Carlisle 35, North Polk 21

Carroll 27, Humboldt 24

Cedar Rapids Xavier 41, Center Point-Urbana 0

Centerville 62, Saydel 13

Central Decatur 46, Grand View Christian 8

Central Lyon 14, Sioux Center 7

Chariton 40, Des Moines Christian 28

Clarinda 41, West Central Valley 6

Colfax-Mingo 68, Woodward Academy 50

Council Bluffs Lincoln 30, Des Moines North 16

Des Moines East 40, Ottumwa 18

Durant-Bennett 28, B-G-M 7

East Mills 54, Clarinda Academy 0

East Sac County 41, Missouri Valley 0

East Union 34, Moravia 8

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 27, Central Lee 14

Edgewood-Colesburg 40, MFL-Mar-Mac 6

Emmetsburg 20, Western Christian 14, OT

Epworth, Western Dubuque 62, Marion 28

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 45, Boyer Valley 6

Fort Dodge 68, S.C. West 13

Fremont Mills 35, Sidney 0

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 36, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0

Gilbert 21, Bondurant Farrar 17

Greene County 35, Red Oak 14

Grinnell 48, South Tama 13

Harlan 48, Creston 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 76, MMCRU 0

Highland 46, Eldon Cardinal 0

Hinton 17, Gehlen Catholic 14

Iowa City West 58, Muscatine 14

Iowa Valley 46, Montezuma 12

Johnston 52, Mason City 0

Lenox 40, Lamoni 12

Lewis Central 42, Glenwood 14

Linn-Mar 49, Iowa City High 14

Mediapolis 46, Van Buren 6

Mid-Prairie 33, Davis County 6

Mount Vernon 41, West Burlington/Notre Dame 8

Newell-Fonda 24, St. Mary's, Remsen 22

North Scott 45, Clear Creek-Amana 7

OA-BCIG 47, Kuemper Catholic 19

Oskaloosa 42, Knoxville 6

PAC-LM 35, Madrid 8

Pekin 62, Belle Plaine 22

Pella 49, Newton 17

Pella Christian 45, Woodward-Granger 22

Pleasant Valley 44, Davenport, North 6

Riverside 31, Earlham 28

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49, Denison-Schleswig 14

Sheldon 33, Okoboji, Milford 14

Sioux Central 26, IKM-Manning 7

Solon 57, Keokuk 6

South Hamilton 37, Ogden 8

Southeast Polk 56, Marshalltown 7

Southeast Valley 28, Estherville Lincoln Central 6

Southeast Warren 77, Murray 12

Spencer 41, LeMars 6

Stanton 70, Griswold 50

Treynor 55, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 14

Underwood 28, Cherokee 12

Valley, West Des Moines 45, Ames 0

Van Meter 35, Mount Ayr 6

Wapello 24, Sigourney-Keota 14

Waukee 42, Indianola 14

Wayne 76, Martensdale-St. Marys 6

Webster City 35, Dallas Center-Grimes 21

West Branch 26, Cascade 6

West Hancock 41, Ruthven-Ayrshire 0

West Lyon 40, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

West Sioux 36, Unity Christian 0

Westwood 14, Tri-Center 6

Williamsburg 41, Albia 0

Wilton 34, Columbus Community 8

Woodbury Central 14, Lawton-Bronson 0

