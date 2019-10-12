METRO
Cedar Falls 48, Waterloo West 17
Waterloo East 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 10
Waukon 20, Waterloo Columbus 7
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Falls 48, Waterloo West 17
Cedar Rapids Prairie 46, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 19
Dubuque Senior 36, Dubuque Hempstead 28
CLASS 3A
District 3
Independence 30, Charles City 7
Waterloo East 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 10
West Delaware 26, Decorah 20
CLASS 2A
District 3
Clear Lake 35, Forest City 0
Crestwood 13, New Hampton 7
Iowa Falls-Alden 21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
District 4
Anamosa 31, Monticello 13
North Fayette Valley 42, Oelwein 22
Waukon 20, Waterloo Columbus 7
District 7
Benton Community 42, Roland-Story 7
Union Community 13, Vinton-Shellsburg 0
West Marshall 28, Nevada 7
CLASS 1A
District 3
Aplington-Parkersburg 26, Lake Mills 7
Denver 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6
Osage 27, North Butler 0
District 6
Dike-New Hartford 50, Jesup 16
Iowa City Regina 37, North Linn 28
South Hardin 18, East Marshall 12
CLASS A
District 4
Central Springs 20, Nashua-Plainfield 10
Grundy Center 43, Mason City Newman 0
Postville 52, Starmont 0
St. Ansgar 49, South Winneshiek 14
District 7
East Buchanan 20, BCLUW 0
Grundy Center 43, Mason City Newman 0
Hudson 14, Wapsie Valley 7
North Tama 2, GMG 0, forfeit
8-PLAYER
District 2
Don Bosco 57, Dunkerton 7
Northwood-Kensett 41, Janesville 19
Riceville 38, North Iowa 6
Rockford 38, Tripoli 20
District 3
Central City 51, Central Elkader 26
Easton Valley 67, Kee High 14
Midland 24, Springville 22
Turkey Valley 68, West Central 0
District 5
AGWSR 64, Baxter 18
Colo-NESCO 58, Melcher-Dallas 12
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, Twin Cedars 0
Collins-Maxwell 44, Meskwaki Settlement 20
STATE
A-H-S-T-W 34, Nodaway Valley 14
AC/GC 50, West Central Valley 14
Algona 48, Estherville Lincoln Central 7
Ames 48, Council Bluffs Jefferson 7
Ankeny 42, Des Moines Lincoln 0
Ankeny Centennial 56, Fort Dodge 29
Audubon 55, West Harrison 14
B-G-M 27, Pekin 14
Belle Plaine 52, Eldon Cardinal 20
Bellevue 21, North Cedar 6
Belmond-Klemme 14, Ruthven-Ayrshire 6
Bishop Garrigan 38, North Union 12
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 36, Sheldon 8
Burlington 35, Davenport West 28
CAM 68, Boyer Valley 14
Camanche 45, Mount Vernon 10
Carlisle 30, Ballard 27
Carroll 49, Perry 0
Cascadee 36, Beckman, Dyersville 20
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 28, Bettendorf 18
Center Point-Urbana 7, Maquoketa 0
Centerville 43, Clarke 13
Central Decatur 44, Martensdale-St. Marys 14
Central Lyon 39, Okoboji 0
Cherokee 44, MVAO-CO-U 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 33, Glidden-Ralston 14
Dallas Center-Grimes 30, Boone 6
Davis County 59, Albia 49
Des Moines Christian 38, PCM 13
Des Moines East 17, Mason City 13
Des Moines Hoover 46, Sioux City North 27
Des Moines Roosevelt 31, Marshalltown 15
Dowling Catholic 61, Sioux City East 7
Durant-Bennett 34, Highland 13
Earlham 42, Southwest Valley 6
Edgewood-Colesburg 39, Alburnett 0
Epworth, Western Dubuque 20, Cedar Rapids Xavier 14
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 28, Woodbine 12
Fremont Mills 58, East Mills 21
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Southeast Valley 0
Gehlen Catholic 14, South O'Brien 7
Glenwood 54, ADM 18
Greene County 26, Atlantic 0
Grinnell 35, Newton 14
Harlan 14, Lewis Central 6
Harris-Lake Park 33, Newell-Fonda 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, Akron-Westfield 0
Hinton 47, MMCRU 0
IKM-Manning 21, Alta-Aurelia 7
Indianola 17, Johnston 7
Interstate 35 41, Woodward Academy 0
Iowa City Liberty 14, Central Clinton 12
Iowa City West 21, Davenport North 14
Iowa Valley 44, Lone Tree 12
Keokuk 61, Fairfield 0
Kingsley-Pierson 18, River Valley 8
Knoxville 22, South Tama 6
Kuemper Catholic 45, Red Oak 0
Lamoni 44, East Union 6
LeMars 8, Bishop Heelan 7
Lenox 70, Murray 6
Linn-Mar 35, Muscatine 19
MFL-Mar-Mac 25, Lisbon 16
Maquoketa Valley 50, Clayton Ridge 0
Mediapolis 60, Wilton 6
Mid-Prairie 62, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7
Montezuma 56, H-L-V 44
Moravia 52, Seymour-Moulton Udell 12
Mount Ayr 35, Clarinda 3
New London 52, Winfield-Mount Union 14
North Polk 17, Gilbert 10
North Scott 45, Clinton 0
Norwalk 24, Bondurant Farrar 3
OA-BCIG 54, Shenandoah 7
Ogden 59, Eagle Grove 0
Pella 35, Oskaloosa 3
Pella Christian 56, Colfax-Mingo 14
Pleasant Valley 38, Iowa City High 14
Ridge View 21, St. Edmond 14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Spencer 13
Sigourney-Keota 59, Columbus Community 6
Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 8
Sioux Central 8, NW Webster 0
Solon 35, Mount Pleasant 14
South Central Calhoun 39, Madrid 7
South Hamilton 28, Pocahontas Area 26, OT
SE Polk 75, Sioux City West 0
SE Warren 60, Mormon Trail 7
Spirit Lake 57, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 27, Riverside 6
St. Mary's, Remsen 57, West Bend-Mallard 0
Stanton 42, Sidney 28
Storm Lake 24, Denison-Schleswig 0
Tipton 48, West Burlington/Notre Dame 6
Treynor 36, Missouri Valley 6
Tri-Center 35, Lawton-Bronson 12
Underwood 20, East Sac County 0
Unity Christian 2, Emmetsburg 0
Urbandale 47, Des Moines North 12
Valley, West Des Moines 49, Council Bluffs Lincoln 6
Van Meter 20, Panorama 0
WACO 56, English Valleys 46
Wahlert, Dubuque 30, Marion 0
Wapello 57, Van Buren 14
Washington 36, Fort Madison 7
Waukee 74, Ottumwa 12
Wayne 40, North Mahaska 6
Webster City 27, Humboldt 21
West Branch 42, NE Goose Lake 0
West Hancock 62, West Fork 0
West Liberty 27, Louisa-Muscatine 14
West Sioux 35, West Lyon 28
Western Christian 21, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Westwood 21, West Monona 0
Williamsburg 49, Central Lee 7
Winterset 41, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 32
Woodbury Central 27, Logan-Magnolia 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.