METRO

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Falls 48, Waterloo West 17

Cedar Rapids Prairie 46, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 19

Dubuque Senior 36, Dubuque Hempstead 28

CLASS 3A

District 3

Independence 30, Charles City 7

Waterloo East 14, Waverly-Shell Rock 10

West Delaware 26, Decorah 20

CLASS 2A

District 3

Clear Lake 35, Forest City 0

Crestwood 13, New Hampton 7

Iowa Falls-Alden 21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

District 4

Anamosa 31, Monticello 13

North Fayette Valley 42, Oelwein 22

Waukon 20, Waterloo Columbus 7

District 7

Benton Community 42, Roland-Story 7

Union Community 13, Vinton-Shellsburg 0

West Marshall 28, Nevada 7

CLASS 1A

District 3

Aplington-Parkersburg 26, Lake Mills 7

Denver 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6

Osage 27, North Butler 0

District 6

Dike-New Hartford 50, Jesup 16

Iowa City Regina 37, North Linn 28

South Hardin 18, East Marshall 12

CLASS A

District 4

Central Springs 20, Nashua-Plainfield 10

Grundy Center 43, Mason City Newman 0

Postville 52, Starmont 0

St. Ansgar 49, South Winneshiek 14

District 7

East Buchanan 20, BCLUW 0

Grundy Center 43, Mason City Newman 0

Hudson 14, Wapsie Valley 7

North Tama 2, GMG 0, forfeit

8-PLAYER

District 2

Don Bosco 57, Dunkerton 7

Northwood-Kensett 41, Janesville 19

Riceville 38, North Iowa 6

Rockford 38, Tripoli 20

District 3

Central City 51, Central Elkader 26

Easton Valley 67, Kee High 14

Midland 24, Springville 22

Turkey Valley 68, West Central 0

District 5

AGWSR 64, Baxter 18

Colo-NESCO 58, Melcher-Dallas 12

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, Twin Cedars 0

Collins-Maxwell 44, Meskwaki Settlement 20

STATE

A-H-S-T-W 34, Nodaway Valley 14

AC/GC 50, West Central Valley 14

Algona 48, Estherville Lincoln Central 7

Ames 48, Council Bluffs Jefferson 7

Ankeny 42, Des Moines Lincoln 0

Ankeny Centennial 56, Fort Dodge 29

Audubon 55, West Harrison 14

B-G-M 27, Pekin 14

Belle Plaine 52, Eldon Cardinal 20

Bellevue 21, North Cedar 6

Belmond-Klemme 14, Ruthven-Ayrshire 6

Bishop Garrigan 38, North Union 12

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 36, Sheldon 8

Burlington 35, Davenport West 28

CAM 68, Boyer Valley 14

Camanche 45, Mount Vernon 10

Carlisle 30, Ballard 27

Carroll 49, Perry 0

Cascadee 36, Beckman, Dyersville 20

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 28, Bettendorf 18

Center Point-Urbana 7, Maquoketa 0

Centerville 43, Clarke 13

Central Decatur 44, Martensdale-St. Marys 14

Central Lyon 39, Okoboji 0

Cherokee 44, MVAO-CO-U 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 33, Glidden-Ralston 14

Dallas Center-Grimes 30, Boone 6

Davis County 59, Albia 49

Des Moines Christian 38, PCM 13

Des Moines East 17, Mason City 13

Des Moines Hoover 46, Sioux City North 27

Des Moines Roosevelt 31, Marshalltown 15

Dowling Catholic 61, Sioux City East 7

Durant-Bennett 34, Highland 13

Earlham 42, Southwest Valley 6

Edgewood-Colesburg 39, Alburnett 0

Epworth, Western Dubuque 20, Cedar Rapids Xavier 14

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 28, Woodbine 12

Fremont Mills 58, East Mills 21

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Southeast Valley 0

Gehlen Catholic 14, South O'Brien 7

Glenwood 54, ADM 18

Greene County 26, Atlantic 0

Grinnell 35, Newton 14

Harlan 14, Lewis Central 6

Harris-Lake Park 33, Newell-Fonda 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 38, Akron-Westfield 0

Hinton 47, MMCRU 0

IKM-Manning 21, Alta-Aurelia 7

Indianola 17, Johnston 7

Interstate 35 41, Woodward Academy 0

Iowa City Liberty 14, Central Clinton 12

Iowa City West 21, Davenport North 14

Iowa Valley 44, Lone Tree 12

Keokuk 61, Fairfield 0

Kingsley-Pierson 18, River Valley 8

Knoxville 22, South Tama 6

Kuemper Catholic 45, Red Oak 0

Lamoni 44, East Union 6

LeMars 8, Bishop Heelan 7

Lenox 70, Murray 6

Linn-Mar 35, Muscatine 19

MFL-Mar-Mac 25, Lisbon 16

Maquoketa Valley 50, Clayton Ridge 0

Mediapolis 60, Wilton 6

Mid-Prairie 62, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7

Montezuma 56, H-L-V 44

Moravia 52, Seymour-Moulton Udell 12

Mount Ayr 35, Clarinda 3

New London 52, Winfield-Mount Union 14

North Polk 17, Gilbert 10

North Scott 45, Clinton 0

Norwalk 24, Bondurant Farrar 3

OA-BCIG 54, Shenandoah 7

Ogden 59, Eagle Grove 0

Pella 35, Oskaloosa 3

Pella Christian 56, Colfax-Mingo 14

Pleasant Valley 38, Iowa City High 14

Ridge View 21, St. Edmond 14

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Spencer 13

Sigourney-Keota 59, Columbus Community 6

Sioux Center 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 8

Sioux Central 8, NW Webster 0

Solon 35, Mount Pleasant 14

South Central Calhoun 39, Madrid 7

South Hamilton 28, Pocahontas Area 26, OT

SE Polk 75, Sioux City West 0

SE Warren 60, Mormon Trail 7

Spirit Lake 57, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 27, Riverside 6

St. Mary's, Remsen 57, West Bend-Mallard 0

Stanton 42, Sidney 28

Storm Lake 24, Denison-Schleswig 0

Tipton 48, West Burlington/Notre Dame 6

Treynor 36, Missouri Valley 6

Tri-Center 35, Lawton-Bronson 12

Underwood 20, East Sac County 0

Unity Christian 2, Emmetsburg 0

Urbandale 47, Des Moines North 12

Valley, West Des Moines 49, Council Bluffs Lincoln 6

Van Meter 20, Panorama 0

WACO 56, English Valleys 46

Wahlert, Dubuque 30, Marion 0

Wapello 57, Van Buren 14

Washington 36, Fort Madison 7

Waukee 74, Ottumwa 12

Wayne 40, North Mahaska 6

Webster City 27, Humboldt 21

West Branch 42, NE Goose Lake 0

West Hancock 62, West Fork 0

West Liberty 27, Louisa-Muscatine 14

West Sioux 35, West Lyon 28

Western Christian 21, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Westwood 21, West Monona 0

Williamsburg 49, Central Lee 7

Winterset 41, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 32

Woodbury Central 27, Logan-Magnolia 0

