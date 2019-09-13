Clip art football

PREP FOOTBALL=

B-G-M 61, North Mahaska, New Sharon 6

Central City 54, West Central, Maynard 0

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 0

Dike-New Hartford 69, North Butler, Greene 0

East Mills 52, Griswold 0

Hudson 38, GMG, Garwin 0

Newman Catholic, Mason City 20, Nashua-Plainfield 14

North Cedar, Stanwood 21, Camanche 7

North Tama, Traer 13, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7

Northwood-Kensett 41, Dunkerton 0

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 29, Akron-Westfield 0

South Central Calhoun 31, IKM-Manning 0

Spencer 28, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 38, Logan-Magnolia 7

St. Mary's, Remsen 61, Kingsley-Pierson 2

West Fork, Sheffield 35, Central Springs 0

Woodbury Central, Moville 14, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 2

