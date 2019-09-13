PREP FOOTBALL=
B-G-M 61, North Mahaska, New Sharon 6
Central City 54, West Central, Maynard 0
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 48, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Dike-New Hartford 69, North Butler, Greene 0
East Mills 52, Griswold 0
Hudson 38, GMG, Garwin 0
Newman Catholic, Mason City 20, Nashua-Plainfield 14
North Cedar, Stanwood 21, Camanche 7
North Tama, Traer 13, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7
Northwood-Kensett 41, Dunkerton 0
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 29, Akron-Westfield 0
South Central Calhoun 31, IKM-Manning 0
Spencer 28, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 38, Logan-Magnolia 7
St. Mary's, Remsen 61, Kingsley-Pierson 2
West Fork, Sheffield 35, Central Springs 0
Woodbury Central, Moville 14, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 2
