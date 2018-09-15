Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Friday's results

METRO

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Falls 29, Bettendorf 23

Cedar Rapids Washington 34, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 14

Iowa City High 23, Dubuque Hempstead 22

Iowa City West 48, Dubuque Senior 14

Waterloo West 60, Des Moines Hoover 28

CLASS 3A

District 3

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, West Delaware (Manchester) 12

Center Point-Urbana 34, Independence 14

Newton 55, Waterloo East 33

CLASS 2A

District 3

Clear Lake 49, Mason City 21

Decorah 23, Crestwood (Cresco) 6

West Hancock 50, Forest City 13

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26

Waverly-Shell Rock 13, New Hampton 6

District 4

Dyersville Beckman 27, Anamosa 20

Monticello 43, Maquoketa Valley 7

North Fayette Valley 48, Denver 12

Charles City 12, Oelwein 6

Waukon 40, Cascade 21

District 7

West Marshall 48, Aplington-Parkersburg 28

Benton Community 26, Wilton 13

Nevada 45, South Tama 27

Roland-Story 34, Iowa Falls-Alden 28

Waterloo Columbus 51, Vinton-Shellsburg 33

CLASS 1A

District 3

Lake Mills 20, North Union 12

Sumner-Fredericksburg 44, MFL/MarMac 0

Belmond-Klemme 49, North Butler 6

North Fayette Valley 48, Denver 12

Osage 52, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26

District 6

B-G-M 41, East Marshall 0

Williamsburg 37, Iowa City Regina 17

Edgewood-Colesburg 26, North Linn 22

South Hardin 35, Eagle Grove 8

Dike-New Hartford 35, Union (La Porte City) 22

CLASS A

District 4

Mason City Newman 55, Central Springs 28

St. Ansgar 48, Postville 7

South Winneshiek (Calmar) 49, Starmont (Arlington) 0

West Fork 34, Nashua-Plainfield 0

District 7

Jesup 35, BCLUW (Conrad) 6

Grundy Center 42, East Buchanan (Winthrop) 22

Hudson 24, North Tama (Traer) 21, OT

Wapsie Valley 39, GMG 0

8-PLAYER

District 2

Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 46, Janesville 34

Northwood-Kensett 54, North Iowa 0

Tripoli 48, Riceville 14

Rockford 54, Dunkerton 36

District 3

Central City 60, Kee (Lansing) 12

Central Elkader 58, West Central (Maynard) 46

Midland 70, Easton Valley 40

Turkey Valley 54, Springville 7

District 5

Baxter 42, Collins-Maxwell 22

AGWSR 70, Colo-Nesco 36

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 93, Melcher-Dallas 6

Meskwaki Settlement 52, Twin Cedars 22

STATE

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 65, Martensdale-St. Marys 8

ADM, Adel 49, Boone 13

Akron-Westfield 42, West Monona, Onawa 6

Albia 29, Pleasantville 6

Alburnett 49, Northeast, Goose Lake 38

Algona 34, Webster City 21

Alta/Aurelia 21, PAC-LM 13

Ames 21, Marshalltown 13

Ankeny 42, Des Moines, Roosevelt 0

Ankeny Centennial 14, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 7

Ar-We-Va 39, Harris-Lake Park 6

Audubon 104, Woodbine 50

Ballard 32, Winterset 31, OT

Belle Plaine 52, Grand View Christian 6

Bellevue 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 7

Bishop Garrigan 52, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 37, S.C. West 20

Bondurant Farrar 21, Creston 13

Burlington 31, Fort Madison 0

CAM, Anita 52, West Harrison, Mondamin 8

Centerville 49, Keokuk 12

Central Clinton, DeWitt 41, Camanche 21

Central Lyon 28, Western Christian, Hull 6

Chariton 21, Knoxville 7

Clear Creek-Amana 17, Marion 15

Clinton 41, Wahlert, Dubuque 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 48, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30

Denison-Schleswig 40, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 32

Des Moines Christian 53, Des Moines, North 40

Durant-Bennett 19, Wapello 6

Earlham 56, Madrid 38

East Mills 36, Bedford 6

East Sac County 16, IKM-Manning 14

Eldon Cardinal 40, North Mahaska, New Sharon 26

Emmetsburg 50, Cherokee, Washington 32

English Valleys, North English 66, Tri-County, Thornburg 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51, Glidden-Ralston 20

Fairfield 61, Grinnell 44

Fort Dodge 35, Carroll 7

Fremont Mills, Tabor 66, Essex 8

Glenwood 35, Dallas Center-Grimes 14

Greene County 46, Gilbert 7

Harlan 56, Atlantic 14

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 36, Unity Christian, Orange City 35

Hinton 31, Logan-Magnolia 14

Indianola 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 6

Interstate 35,Truro 49, Saydel 6

Iowa City Liberty High School 27, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 22

Iowa Valley, Marengo 84, Winfield-Mount Union 22

Johnston 42, Muscatine 7

Lamoni 68, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 21

Lawton-Bronson 35, Ridge View 6

Lenox 57, East Union, Afton 20

Lewis Central 56, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0

Lisbon 32, Highland, Riverside 7

Mediapolis 39, Louisa-Muscatine 21

Moravia 52, Murray 14

Mount Ayr 16, Clarke, Osceola 14

Mount Pleasant 21, Ottumwa 0

Mount Vernon 42, Maquoketa 7

Nevada 45, South Tama County, Tama 27

New London 53, Lone Tree 6

Newell-Fonda 27, Kingsley-Pierson 26

North Cedar, Stanwood 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24

North Polk, Alleman 8, Perry 6

North Scott, Eldridge 7, Epworth, Western Dubuque 6

OA-BCIG 32, Storm Lake 22

Ogden 40, Woodward Academy 33

Oskaloosa 35, Norwalk 14

PCM, Monroe 40, Pella Christian 0

Panorama, Panora 49, Central Decatur, Leon 40

Pekin 56, Davis County, Bloomfield 27

Pella 35, Carlisle 22

Pleasant Valley 27, Davenport, Central 7

Riverside, Oakland 21, Shenandoah 9

Roland-Story, Story City 34, Iowa Falls-Alden 28

Saint Ansgar 48, Postville 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 21

Sheldon 45, Estherville Lincoln Central 35

Sibley-Ocheyedan 7, Ruthven-Ayrshire 6

Sigourney-Keota 48, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 34

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 31, South O'Brien, Paullina 6

Sioux City, East 49, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0

South Central Calhoun 49, Southeast Valley 6

South Hardin 34, Eagle Grove 8

South Winneshiek, Calmar 49, Starmont 0

Southeast Polk 40, Des Moines, East 25

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 82, Seymour-Moulton Udell 12

Southwest Valley 20, Clarinda 16

Spencer 24, Humboldt 12

Spirit Lake 58, Sioux Center 13

St. Mary's, Remsen 53, River Valley, Correctionville 14

Stanton 62, Clarinda Academy 38

Treynor 21, Red Oak 0

Tri-Center, Neola 14, AC/GC 6

Underwood 32, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 14

Urbandale 17, Linn-Mar, Marion 16

Valley, West Des Moines 28, Waukee 27

Van Meter 41, Woodward-Granger 0

WACO, Wayland 37, Montezuma 34

Washington 34, West Liberty 27, OT

Wayne, Corydon 35, Van Buren, Keosauqua 12

West Bend-Mallard 72, Clay Central-Everly 0

West Branch 56, Tipton 13

West Burlington 36, Central Lee, Donnellson 31

West Burlington/Notre Dame 36, Central Lee, Donnellson 31

West Central Valley, Stuart 62, Nodaway Valley 12

West Lyon, Inwood 39, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

West Sioux, Hawarden 61, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 0

Westwood, Sloan 43, Missouri Valley 34

Woodbury Central, Moville 36, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 6

