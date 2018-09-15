Friday's results
METRO
Cedar Falls 29, Bettendorf 23
Waterloo West 60, Des Moines Hoover 28
Waterloo Columbus 51, Vinton-Shellsburg 33
Newton 55, Waterloo East 33
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Rapids Washington 34, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 14
Iowa City High 23, Dubuque Hempstead 22
Iowa City West 48, Dubuque Senior 14
CLASS 3A
District 3
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, West Delaware (Manchester) 12
Decorah 23, Crestwood (Cresco) 6
Center Point-Urbana 34, Independence 14
Waverly-Shell Rock 13, New Hampton 6
Charles City 12, Oelwein 6
CLASS 2A
District 3
Clear Lake 49, Mason City 21
West Hancock 50, Forest City 13
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 33, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26
Roland-Story 34, Iowa Falls-Alden 28
District 4
Dyersville Beckman 27, Anamosa 20
Monticello 43, Maquoketa Valley 7
North Fayette Valley 48, Denver 12
Waukon 40, Cascade 21
District 7
West Marshall 48, Aplington-Parkersburg 28
Benton Community 26, Wilton 13
Nevada 45, South Tama 27
Dike-New Hartford 35, Union (La Porte City) 22
CLASS 1A
District 3
Lake Mills 20, North Union 12
Sumner-Fredericksburg 44, MFL/MarMac 0
Belmond-Klemme 49, North Butler 6
Osage 52, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26
District 6
Jesup 35, BCLUW (Conrad) 6
B-G-M 41, East Marshall 0
Williamsburg 37, Iowa City Regina 17
Edgewood-Colesburg 26, North Linn 22
South Hardin 35, Eagle Grove 8
CLASS A
District 4
Mason City Newman 55, Central Springs 28
St. Ansgar 48, Postville 7
South Winneshiek (Calmar) 49, Starmont (Arlington) 0
West Fork 34, Nashua-Plainfield 0
District 7
Grundy Center 42, East Buchanan (Winthrop) 22
Hudson 24, North Tama (Traer) 21, OT
Wapsie Valley 39, GMG 0
8-PLAYER
District 2
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 46, Janesville 34
Northwood-Kensett 54, North Iowa 0
Tripoli 48, Riceville 14
Rockford 54, Dunkerton 36
District 3
Central City 60, Kee (Lansing) 12
Central Elkader 58, West Central (Maynard) 46
Midland 70, Easton Valley 40
Turkey Valley 54, Springville 7
District 5
Baxter 42, Collins-Maxwell 22
AGWSR 70, Colo-Nesco 36
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 93, Melcher-Dallas 6
Meskwaki Settlement 52, Twin Cedars 22
STATE
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 65, Martensdale-St. Marys 8
ADM, Adel 49, Boone 13
Akron-Westfield 42, West Monona, Onawa 6
Albia 29, Pleasantville 6
Alburnett 49, Northeast, Goose Lake 38
Algona 34, Webster City 21
Alta/Aurelia 21, PAC-LM 13
Ames 21, Marshalltown 13
Ankeny 42, Des Moines, Roosevelt 0
Ankeny Centennial 14, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 7
Ar-We-Va 39, Harris-Lake Park 6
Audubon 104, Woodbine 50
Ballard 32, Winterset 31, OT
Belle Plaine 52, Grand View Christian 6
Bellevue 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 7
Bishop Garrigan 52, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 37, S.C. West 20
Bondurant Farrar 21, Creston 13
Burlington 31, Fort Madison 0
CAM, Anita 52, West Harrison, Mondamin 8
Centerville 49, Keokuk 12
Central Clinton, DeWitt 41, Camanche 21
Central Lyon 28, Western Christian, Hull 6
Chariton 21, Knoxville 7
Clear Creek-Amana 17, Marion 15
Clinton 41, Wahlert, Dubuque 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 48, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30
Denison-Schleswig 40, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 32
Des Moines Christian 53, Des Moines, North 40
Durant-Bennett 19, Wapello 6
Earlham 56, Madrid 38
East Mills 36, Bedford 6
East Sac County 16, IKM-Manning 14
Eldon Cardinal 40, North Mahaska, New Sharon 26
Emmetsburg 50, Cherokee, Washington 32
English Valleys, North English 66, Tri-County, Thornburg 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51, Glidden-Ralston 20
Fairfield 61, Grinnell 44
Fort Dodge 35, Carroll 7
Fremont Mills, Tabor 66, Essex 8
Glenwood 35, Dallas Center-Grimes 14
Greene County 46, Gilbert 7
Harlan 56, Atlantic 14
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 36, Unity Christian, Orange City 35
Hinton 31, Logan-Magnolia 14
Indianola 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 6
Interstate 35,Truro 49, Saydel 6
Iowa City Liberty High School 27, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 22
Iowa Valley, Marengo 84, Winfield-Mount Union 22
Johnston 42, Muscatine 7
Lamoni 68, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 21
Lawton-Bronson 35, Ridge View 6
Lenox 57, East Union, Afton 20
Lewis Central 56, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 0
Lisbon 32, Highland, Riverside 7
Mediapolis 39, Louisa-Muscatine 21
Moravia 52, Murray 14
Mount Ayr 16, Clarke, Osceola 14
Mount Pleasant 21, Ottumwa 0
Mount Vernon 42, Maquoketa 7
Nevada 45, South Tama County, Tama 27
New London 53, Lone Tree 6
Newell-Fonda 27, Kingsley-Pierson 26
North Cedar, Stanwood 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24
North Polk, Alleman 8, Perry 6
North Scott, Eldridge 7, Epworth, Western Dubuque 6
OA-BCIG 32, Storm Lake 22
Ogden 40, Woodward Academy 33
Oskaloosa 35, Norwalk 14
PCM, Monroe 40, Pella Christian 0
Panorama, Panora 49, Central Decatur, Leon 40
Pekin 56, Davis County, Bloomfield 27
Pella 35, Carlisle 22
Pleasant Valley 27, Davenport, Central 7
Riverside, Oakland 21, Shenandoah 9
Roland-Story, Story City 34, Iowa Falls-Alden 28
Saint Ansgar 48, Postville 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 21
Sheldon 45, Estherville Lincoln Central 35
Sibley-Ocheyedan 7, Ruthven-Ayrshire 6
Sigourney-Keota 48, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 34
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 31, South O'Brien, Paullina 6
Sioux City, East 49, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0
South Central Calhoun 49, Southeast Valley 6
South Hardin 34, Eagle Grove 8
South Winneshiek, Calmar 49, Starmont 0
Southeast Polk 40, Des Moines, East 25
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 82, Seymour-Moulton Udell 12
Southwest Valley 20, Clarinda 16
Spencer 24, Humboldt 12
Spirit Lake 58, Sioux Center 13
St. Mary's, Remsen 53, River Valley, Correctionville 14
Stanton 62, Clarinda Academy 38
Treynor 21, Red Oak 0
Tri-Center, Neola 14, AC/GC 6
Underwood 32, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 14
Urbandale 17, Linn-Mar, Marion 16
Valley, West Des Moines 28, Waukee 27
Van Meter 41, Woodward-Granger 0
WACO, Wayland 37, Montezuma 34
Washington 34, West Liberty 27, OT
Wayne, Corydon 35, Van Buren, Keosauqua 12
West Bend-Mallard 72, Clay Central-Everly 0
West Branch 56, Tipton 13
West Burlington 36, Central Lee, Donnellson 31
West Burlington/Notre Dame 36, Central Lee, Donnellson 31
West Central Valley, Stuart 62, Nodaway Valley 12
West Lyon, Inwood 39, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
West Sioux, Hawarden 61, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 0
Westwood, Sloan 43, Missouri Valley 34
Woodbury Central, Moville 36, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 6
