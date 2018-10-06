Try 1 month for 99¢
METRO

Cedar Falls 55, Waterloo West 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 38, Waterloo East 14

Waukon 38, Columbus 12

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Rapids Prairie 41, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6

Dubuque Hempstead 26, Dubuque Senior 20

CLASS 3A

District 3

Decorah 28, West Delaware 13

Independence 38, Charles City 13

CLASS 2A

District 3

Clear Lake 36, Forest City 0

Crestwood 27, New Hampton 21, OT

Iowa Falls-Alden 14, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10

District 4

Monticello 50, Anamosa 48

North Fayette Valley 24, Oelwein 6

District 7

Benton Community 21, Roland-Story 7

Union Community 45, Vinton-Shellsburg 13

West Marshall 35, Nevada 3

CLASS 1A

District 3

Lake Mills 31, Aplington-Parkersburg 14

Osage 60, North Butler 0

District 6

Dike-New Hartford 59, Jesup 0

Iowa City Regina 35, North Linn 12

South Hardin 38, East Marshall 14

CLASS A

District 4

Central Springs 20, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Grundy Center 21, Mason City Newman 20

Saint Ansgar 40, South Winneshiek 39

Postville 2, Starmont 0 (Forfeit)

District 7

East Buchanan 51, BCLUW 13

Hudson 34, Wapsie Valley 20

8-PLAYER

District 2

Don Bosco 66, Dunkerton 6

Northwood-Kensett 28, Janesville 11

Riceville 54, North Iowa 20

Rockford 34, Tripoli 32

District 3

Central City 57, Central Elkader 0

Easton Valley 34, Kee High 0

Midland at Springville, ppd. to Oct. 6

Turkey Valley 52, West Central 6

District 5

AGWSR 69, Baxter 14

Collins-Maxwell 48, Meskwaki Settlement 12

Melcher-Dallas 34, Colo-NESCO 22

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, Twin Cedars 6

State

A-H-S-T-W 50, Nodaway Valley 0

AC/GC 26, West Central Valley, Stuart 8

Akron-Westfield 40, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 21

Albia 33, Davis County 32, 3OT

Algona 49, Estherville Lincoln Central 22

Ames 41, Council Bluffs Jefferson 29

Ankeny 47, Des Moines Lincoln 0

Ankeny Centennial 49, Fort Dodge 44

Ar-We-Va 58, Clay Central-Everly 12

Audubon 40, West Harrison 0

Bedford 56, Clarinda 32

Belle Plaine 40, Eldon Cardinal 12

Belmond-Klemme 23, Ruthven-Ayrshire 0

Bettendorf 41, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14

Bishop Garrigan 12, North Union 6

Bishop Heelan 31, LeMars 13

Boone 19, Dallas Center-Grimes 10

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Sheldon 0

CAM, Anita 58, Boyer Valley 14

Carlisle 49, Ballard 21

Carroll 27, Perry 14

Cascade 21, Beckman Catholic 20

Cedar Rapids Xavier 35, Western Dubuque 0

Centerville 49, Clarke, Osceola 30

Central Clinton 35, Iowa City Liberty 0

Central Lyon 51, Okoboji, Milford 0

Chariton 42, Saydel 7

Cherokee 38, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 12

Clear Creek-Amana 17, Assumption, Davenport 7

Coon Rapids-Bayard 37, Glidden-Ralston 28

Davenport West 28, Burlington 27

Denison-Schleswig 28, Storm Lake 14

Des Moines East 55, Mason City 14

Des Moines Roosevelt 20, Marshalltown 15

Dowling Catholic 52, Sioux City East 0

Durant-Bennett 14, Highland, Riverside 0

Earlham 32, Southwest Valley 0

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 13, Mid-Prairie 6

Edgewood-Colesburg 35, Alburnett 7

Emmetsburg 42, Unity Christian 20

Fairfield 19, Keokuk 6

Fremont Mills, Tabor 62, East Mills 3

Glenwood 14, ADM, Adel 6

Greene County 35, Atlantic 21

Griswold 90, Essex 54

H-L-V, Victor 46, English Valleys 0

Hinton 50, MMCRU 0

Humboldt 21, Webster City 0

IKM-Manning 20, Alta/Aurelia 19

Interstate 35 41, Woodward Academy 0

Johnston 28, Indianola 0

Kuemper Catholic 23, Red Oak 7

Lawton-Bronson 28, Tri-Center 13

Lenox 34, Murray 22

Lewis Central 49, Harlan 14

Lone Tree 50, Tri-County 0

Lynnville-Sully 45, Grand View Christian 6

MFL-Mar-Mac 21, Lisbon 0

Maquoketa Valley 15, Clayton Ridge 14

Marion 56, Wahlert, Dubuque 28

Moravia 30, Seymour-Moulton Udell 22

Mount Ayr 28, Clarinda 6

Mount Vernon 53, Camanche 21

Newell-Fonda 52, Harris-Lake Park 8

Newton 50, Grinnell 39

North Polk 22, Gilbert 16

North Scott 37, Clinton 7

Norwalk 19, Bondurant Farrar 7

OA-BCIG 35, Shenandoah 6

Ogden def. Eagle Grove, forfeit

Oskaloosa 36, Pella 35, OT

PCM 49, Des Moines Christian 12

Pekin 28, B-G-M, Brooklyn 13

Pella Christian 42, Colfax-Mingo 0

Pleasantville 27, Woodward-Granger 7

Ridge View 26, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0

River Valley, Correctionville 44, Kingsley-Pierson 18

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24, Spencer 20

Sigourney-Keota 48, Columbus Community 12

Sioux Center 7, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Sioux Central 36, Manson Northwest Webster 14

Sioux City North 48, Des Moines Hoover 23

South Central Calhoun 49, Madrid 8

South Hamilton 20, PAC-LM 0

South O'Brien 35, Gehlen Catholic 0

Southeast Valley 42, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 22

Southeast Warren 61, Mormon Trail 0

Spirit Lake 59, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45, Riverside, Oakland 27

St. Mary's, Remsen 36, West Bend-Mallard 34, OT

Stanton 48, Sidney 26

Tipton 37, West Burlington/Notre Dame 24

Treynor 47, Missouri Valley 6

Underwood 27, East Sac County 12

Urbandale 49, Des Moines North 13

Valley, West Des Moines 77, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0

Van Meter 36, Panorama 6

WACO 50, Winfield-Mount Union 6

Wapello 35, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0

Washington 32, Fort Madison 7

Waukee 50, Ottumwa 0

Wayne 44, North Mahaska 0

West Branch 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 0

West Hancock 47, West Fork 6

West Liberty 29, Louisa-Muscatine 6

West Sioux 41, West Lyon 14

Western Christian, Hull 28, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Westwood 20, West Monona 8

Wilton 20, Mediapolis 3

Winterset 35, Creston 19

Woodbine 49, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 45

Woodbury Central 30, Logan-Magnolia 13

