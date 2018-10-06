METRO
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Falls 55, Waterloo West 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 41, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6
Dubuque Hempstead 26, Dubuque Senior 20
CLASS 3A
District 3
Decorah 28, West Delaware 13
Independence 38, Charles City 13
Waverly-Shell Rock 38, Waterloo East 14
CLASS 2A
District 3
Clear Lake 36, Forest City 0
Crestwood 27, New Hampton 21, OT
Iowa Falls-Alden 14, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10
District 4
Monticello 50, Anamosa 48
North Fayette Valley 24, Oelwein 6
Waukon 38, Waterloo Columbus 12
District 7
Benton Community 21, Roland-Story 7
Union Community 45, Vinton-Shellsburg 13
West Marshall 35, Nevada 3
CLASS 1A
District 3
Lake Mills 31, Aplington-Parkersburg 14
Osage 60, North Butler 0
District 6
Dike-New Hartford 59, Jesup 0
Iowa City Regina 35, North Linn 12
South Hardin 38, East Marshall 14
CLASS A
District 4
Central Springs 20, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Grundy Center 21, Mason City Newman 20
Saint Ansgar 40, South Winneshiek 39
Postville 2, Starmont 0 (Forfeit)
District 7
East Buchanan 51, BCLUW 13
Grundy Center 21, Mason City Newman 20
Hudson 34, Wapsie Valley 20
8-PLAYER
District 2
Don Bosco 66, Dunkerton 6
Northwood-Kensett 28, Janesville 11
Riceville 54, North Iowa 20
Rockford 34, Tripoli 32
District 3
Central City 57, Central Elkader 0
Easton Valley 34, Kee High 0
Midland at Springville, ppd. to Oct. 6
Turkey Valley 52, West Central 6
District 5
AGWSR 69, Baxter 14
Collins-Maxwell 48, Meskwaki Settlement 12
Melcher-Dallas 34, Colo-NESCO 22
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, Twin Cedars 6
State
A-H-S-T-W 50, Nodaway Valley 0
AC/GC 26, West Central Valley, Stuart 8
Akron-Westfield 40, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 21
Albia 33, Davis County 32, 3OT
Algona 49, Estherville Lincoln Central 22
Ames 41, Council Bluffs Jefferson 29
Ankeny 47, Des Moines Lincoln 0
Ankeny Centennial 49, Fort Dodge 44
Ar-We-Va 58, Clay Central-Everly 12
Audubon 40, West Harrison 0
Bedford 56, Clarinda 32
Belle Plaine 40, Eldon Cardinal 12
Belmond-Klemme 23, Ruthven-Ayrshire 0
Bettendorf 41, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14
Bishop Garrigan 12, North Union 6
Bishop Heelan 31, LeMars 13
Boone 19, Dallas Center-Grimes 10
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 48, Sheldon 0
CAM, Anita 58, Boyer Valley 14
Carlisle 49, Ballard 21
Carroll 27, Perry 14
Cascade 21, Beckman Catholic 20
Cedar Rapids Xavier 35, Western Dubuque 0
Centerville 49, Clarke, Osceola 30
Central Clinton 35, Iowa City Liberty 0
Central Lyon 51, Okoboji, Milford 0
Chariton 42, Saydel 7
Cherokee 38, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 12
Clear Creek-Amana 17, Assumption, Davenport 7
Coon Rapids-Bayard 37, Glidden-Ralston 28
Davenport West 28, Burlington 27
Denison-Schleswig 28, Storm Lake 14
Des Moines East 55, Mason City 14
Des Moines Roosevelt 20, Marshalltown 15
Dowling Catholic 52, Sioux City East 0
Durant-Bennett 14, Highland, Riverside 0
Earlham 32, Southwest Valley 0
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 13, Mid-Prairie 6
Edgewood-Colesburg 35, Alburnett 7
Emmetsburg 42, Unity Christian 20
Fairfield 19, Keokuk 6
Fremont Mills, Tabor 62, East Mills 3
Glenwood 14, ADM, Adel 6
Greene County 35, Atlantic 21
Griswold 90, Essex 54
H-L-V, Victor 46, English Valleys 0
Hinton 50, MMCRU 0
Humboldt 21, Webster City 0
IKM-Manning 20, Alta/Aurelia 19
Interstate 35 41, Woodward Academy 0
Johnston 28, Indianola 0
Kuemper Catholic 23, Red Oak 7
Lawton-Bronson 28, Tri-Center 13
Lenox 34, Murray 22
Lewis Central 49, Harlan 14
Lone Tree 50, Tri-County 0
Lynnville-Sully 45, Grand View Christian 6
MFL-Mar-Mac 21, Lisbon 0
Maquoketa Valley 15, Clayton Ridge 14
Marion 56, Wahlert, Dubuque 28
Moravia 30, Seymour-Moulton Udell 22
Mount Ayr 28, Clarinda 6
Mount Vernon 53, Camanche 21
Newell-Fonda 52, Harris-Lake Park 8
Newton 50, Grinnell 39
North Polk 22, Gilbert 16
North Scott 37, Clinton 7
Norwalk 19, Bondurant Farrar 7
OA-BCIG 35, Shenandoah 6
Ogden def. Eagle Grove, forfeit
Oskaloosa 36, Pella 35, OT
PCM 49, Des Moines Christian 12
Pekin 28, B-G-M, Brooklyn 13
Pella Christian 42, Colfax-Mingo 0
Pleasantville 27, Woodward-Granger 7
Ridge View 26, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0
River Valley, Correctionville 44, Kingsley-Pierson 18
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24, Spencer 20
Sigourney-Keota 48, Columbus Community 12
Sioux Center 7, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Sioux Central 36, Manson Northwest Webster 14
Sioux City North 48, Des Moines Hoover 23
South Central Calhoun 49, Madrid 8
South Hamilton 20, PAC-LM 0
South O'Brien 35, Gehlen Catholic 0
Southeast Valley 42, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 22
Southeast Warren 61, Mormon Trail 0
Spirit Lake 59, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45, Riverside, Oakland 27
St. Mary's, Remsen 36, West Bend-Mallard 34, OT
Stanton 48, Sidney 26
Tipton 37, West Burlington/Notre Dame 24
Treynor 47, Missouri Valley 6
Underwood 27, East Sac County 12
Urbandale 49, Des Moines North 13
Valley, West Des Moines 77, Council Bluffs Lincoln 0
Van Meter 36, Panorama 6
WACO 50, Winfield-Mount Union 6
Wapello 35, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0
Washington 32, Fort Madison 7
Waukee 50, Ottumwa 0
Wayne 44, North Mahaska 0
West Branch 28, Northeast, Goose Lake 0
West Hancock 47, West Fork 6
West Liberty 29, Louisa-Muscatine 6
West Sioux 41, West Lyon 14
Western Christian, Hull 28, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Westwood 20, West Monona 8
Wilton 20, Mediapolis 3
Winterset 35, Creston 19
Woodbine 49, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 45
Woodbury Central 30, Logan-Magnolia 13
