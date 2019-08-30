prep-logo-ihsaa copy.jpg

AC/GC 32, IKM-Manning 21

Ankeny Centennial 17, Ankeny 14, OT

Atlantic 49, Saydel 13

B-G-M 35, Lisbon 8

Benton Community 51, South Tama County, Tama 7

Bettendorf 20, Pleasant Valley 6

CAM, Anita 64, Bedford 28

Cedar Falls 39, Ames 3

Cedar Rapids Xavier 35, Regina, Iowa City 0

Centerville 51, Albia 12

Central City 49, Colo-NESCO 6

Clarinda 34, Shenandoah 6

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 29, Sioux City, North 18

Dike-New Hartford 48, Denver 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 44, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 21, Waukee 17

Durant-Bennett 24, Wilton 0

East Mills 49, East Union, Afton 12

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 24, East Marshall, LeGrand 20

Edgewood-Colesburg 28, Bellevue 7

Fort Madison 17, Central Lee, Donnellson 0

Fremont Mills, Tabor 50, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 27, Unity Christian 20

Greene County 54, Perry 0

Grundy Center 29, Belle Plaine 12

Harris-Lake Park 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 18

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6, Okoboji, Milford 0

Highland, Riverside 56, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6

Hinton 20, Woodbury Central, Moville 0

Independence 49, Oelwein 0

Janesville 62, Central Elkader 8

Johnston 27, Urbandale 6

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 27, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3

Lewis Central 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7

Mediapolis 46, West Burlington/Notre Dame 7

Missouri Valley 20, West Monona 12

Moravia 51, Twin Cedars, Bussey 12

North Butler, Greene 6, Nashua-Plainfield 2

North Tama, Traer 61, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0

Northwood-Kensett 69, Whiting 8

Norwalk 26, Indianola 3

OA-BCIG 49, Ridge View 8

Oskaloosa 29, Pella Christian 22

Panorama, Panora 25, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0

Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 20, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 2

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 56, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7

Saint Ansgar 66, West Fork, Sheffield 14

Sigourney-Keota 34, Pekin 14

Sioux City, East 20, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 13

South Central Calhoun 44, East Sac County 0

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 57, Griswold 6

Southwest Valley 18, Red Oak 6

Spirit Lake 39, Spencer 21

St. Mary's, Remsen 26, Audubon 25

Storm Lake 41, Cherokee, Washington 6

Sumner-Fredericksburg 40, Postville 14

Treynor 35, Logan-Magnolia 12

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 56, AGWSR, Ackley 6

Underwood 55, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 6

Valley, West Des Moines 31, Southeast Polk 20

Van Meter 33, Earlham 12

Vinton-Shellsburg 23, Alburnett 13

Wahlert, Dubuque 17, West Delaware, Manchester 15

Waverly-Shell Rock 18, North Fayette Valley 7

West Hancock, Britt 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26

West Lyon, Inwood 35, Central Lyon 0

Western Christian 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Westwood, Sloan 41, Akron-Westfield 6

Woodward-Granger 50, Madrid 0

