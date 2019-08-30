AC/GC 32, IKM-Manning 21
Ankeny Centennial 17, Ankeny 14, OT
Atlantic 49, Saydel 13
B-G-M 35, Lisbon 8
Benton Community 51, South Tama County, Tama 7
Bettendorf 20, Pleasant Valley 6
CAM, Anita 64, Bedford 28
Cedar Falls 39, Ames 3
Cedar Rapids Xavier 35, Regina, Iowa City 0
Centerville 51, Albia 12
Central City 49, Colo-NESCO 6
Clarinda 34, Shenandoah 6
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 35, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 29, Sioux City, North 18
Dike-New Hartford 48, Denver 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 44, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 21, Waukee 17
Durant-Bennett 24, Wilton 0
East Mills 49, East Union, Afton 12
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 24, East Marshall, LeGrand 20
Edgewood-Colesburg 28, Bellevue 7
Fort Madison 17, Central Lee, Donnellson 0
Fremont Mills, Tabor 50, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 27, Unity Christian 20
Greene County 54, Perry 0
Grundy Center 29, Belle Plaine 12
Harris-Lake Park 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 18
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 6, Okoboji, Milford 0
Highland, Riverside 56, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 6
Hinton 20, Woodbury Central, Moville 0
Independence 49, Oelwein 0
Janesville 62, Central Elkader 8
Johnston 27, Urbandale 6
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 27, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3
Lewis Central 35, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7
Mediapolis 46, West Burlington/Notre Dame 7
Missouri Valley 20, West Monona 12
Moravia 51, Twin Cedars, Bussey 12
North Butler, Greene 6, Nashua-Plainfield 2
North Tama, Traer 61, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0
Northwood-Kensett 69, Whiting 8
Norwalk 26, Indianola 3
OA-BCIG 49, Ridge View 8
Oskaloosa 29, Pella Christian 22
Panorama, Panora 25, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0
Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 20, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 2
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 56, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7
Saint Ansgar 66, West Fork, Sheffield 14
Sigourney-Keota 34, Pekin 14
Sioux City, East 20, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 13
South Central Calhoun 44, East Sac County 0
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 57, Griswold 6
Southwest Valley 18, Red Oak 6
Spirit Lake 39, Spencer 21
St. Mary's, Remsen 26, Audubon 25
Storm Lake 41, Cherokee, Washington 6
Sumner-Fredericksburg 40, Postville 14
Treynor 35, Logan-Magnolia 12
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 56, AGWSR, Ackley 6
Underwood 55, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 6
Valley, West Des Moines 31, Southeast Polk 20
Van Meter 33, Earlham 12
Vinton-Shellsburg 23, Alburnett 13
Wahlert, Dubuque 17, West Delaware, Manchester 15
Waverly-Shell Rock 18, North Fayette Valley 7
West Hancock, Britt 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26
West Lyon, Inwood 35, Central Lyon 0
Western Christian 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Westwood, Sloan 41, Akron-Westfield 6
Woodward-Granger 50, Madrid 0
