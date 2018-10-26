GILBERTVILLE -- For 23 minutes Friday night, Don Bosco and Central City were locked in a wild scoring affair during the first round of the 8-player high school football playoffs.
It was a big play from the defense that swung the game in favor of two-time defending state champion Don Bosco.
The third-ranked Dons were clinging to a 36-28 edge when the Wildcats took a gamble on a fourth-and-four at midfield.
Don Bosco nose tackle Noah Pittman broke through the line and sacked Trey Holub. The Dons scored three plays later, and they never looked back in a 62-37 victory.
"Pittman's play definitely helped turn the game around," Don Bosco coach Colby Yoder said. "We went in at half and made a few adjustments and we came out from a four-man front to a three. The kids responded well as they came flying out making plays and showing a lot of emotion. I really liked what I saw there and I'm proud of how they responded."
Pittman's response came shortly after a safety let Central City get within 36-28.
"I thought a little about my mistake earlier and wanted to make a play for my team," said Pittman. "I was able to break free and get into the backfield and I just made the stop. It was so satisfying at that moment and made me quickly forget about the other play.
"Our motto is to look forward and never back, and after that play we never looked back. We are at the point in the season where it is win or go home. We wanted this win."
The Dons stay home to host Rockford in next week's quarterfinals.
"When things went bad, there these kids stepped up," said Yoder. "When guys went down, our younger guys stepped in and did a great job. This was just another stepping stone for this team to get where we want to go."
Game-breaking running back Thomas Even was one of those Dons who went down late in the game.
Even had been blistering the Wildcats with 21 carries for 183 yards before he pulled up lame after catching a 20-yard touchdown strike from Cael Frost with two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
"I did not want to come out of the game at that point, but the guy landed on my ankle and it hurt," said Even. "I think it hurts worse to come out of the game than the actual injury."
Even had scoring runs of 2, 8, 19, 65 and 4 yards before his receiving touchdown.
"I think Pitt's play in the first half flipped the game," added Even. "The coaches diagnosed the problems we had in the first half at halftime and we fixed it."
The Dons allowed only a single touchdown in the second half while holding the Wildcats' rushing game to 41 yards after a 251-yard first half.
"I am just so proud of these guys," said Yoder. "We move on to play Rockford and they have a great group of athletes over there."
The Dons defeated Rockford early this season, 62-12.
