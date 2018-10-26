Try 1 month for 99¢
Friday's results

CLASS 4A

Bracket A

Southeast Polk 21, Ankeny Centennial 17

Johnston 28, Cedar Rapids Prairie 14

Bracket B

W.D.M. Valley 24, Ankeny 21

W.D.M. Dowling 41, Fort Dodge 0

Bracket C

Cedar Falls 40, Indianola 14

Waukee 42, Urbandale 16

Bracket D

Iowa City West 38, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14

Bettendorf 31, Pleasant Valley 14

CLASS 3A

Bracket A

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Sioux City Heelan 0

Spencer 24, Norwalk 20

Bracket B

Lewis Central 51, Carroll 7

Harlan 29, Oskaloosa 14

Bracket C

Cedar Rapids Xavier 14, Pella 6

Decorah 17, Clear Creek-Amana 6

Bracket D

Western Dubuque 48, Solon 13

North Scott 39, Waverly-Shell Rock 9

CLASS 2A

Bracket A

PCM, Monroe 48, Kuemper Catholic 0

Williamsburg 51, West Marshall 32

Bracket B

BH/RV 35, Spirit Lake 7

Southeast Valley 58, O-A/BC-IG 42

Bracket C

Waukon 40, Union 11

Algona 45, Crestwood 20

Bracket D

Benton Community 46, Greene County 20

West Liberty 30, Chariton 10

CLASS 1A

Bracket A

South Central Calhoun 10, West Lyon 0

West Sioux 49, Treynor 14

Bracket B

Bellevue 49, Mediapolis 14

Pella Christian 31, Wilton 28

Bracket C

Interstate 35, Mount Ayr 0

Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hamilton 0

Bracket D

Van Meter 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 16

West Branch 56, Osage 14

CLASS A

Bracket A

Hudson 44, Lynnville-Sully 22

Highland 14, Durant 13

Bracket B

Algona Garrigan 12, Wapsie Valley 7

Edgewood-Colesburg 58, BGM 21

Bracket C

Akron-Westfield 42 Westwood 21

West Hancock 42, Hinton 20

Bracket D

AHSTW 30, Alta-Aurelia 28

Mason City Newman 31, North Tama 28, OT

8-PLAYER

Bracket A

Iowa Valley 92, Midland 46

New London 60, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12

Bracket B

Ar-We-Va 27, Northwood-Kensett 6

SE Warren 47, Newell-Fonda 31

Bracket C

Exira-EHK 51, Stanton 14

Fremont-Mills 61 Lenox 8

Bracket D

Rockford 64, Turkey Valley 58

Don Bosco 62, Central City 37

