Friday's results
CLASS 4A
Bracket A
Southeast Polk 21, Ankeny Centennial 17
Johnston 28, Cedar Rapids Prairie 14
Bracket B
W.D.M. Valley 24, Ankeny 21
W.D.M. Dowling 41, Fort Dodge 0
Bracket C
Cedar Falls 40, Indianola 14
Waukee 42, Urbandale 16
Bracket D
Iowa City West 38, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14
Bettendorf 31, Pleasant Valley 14
CLASS 3A
Bracket A
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Sioux City Heelan 0
Spencer 24, Norwalk 20
Bracket B
Lewis Central 51, Carroll 7
Harlan 29, Oskaloosa 14
Bracket C
Cedar Rapids Xavier 14, Pella 6
Decorah 17, Clear Creek-Amana 6
Bracket D
Western Dubuque 48, Solon 13
North Scott 39, Waverly-Shell Rock 9
CLASS 2A
Bracket A
PCM, Monroe 48, Kuemper Catholic 0
Williamsburg 51, West Marshall 32
Bracket B
BH/RV 35, Spirit Lake 7
Southeast Valley 58, O-A/BC-IG 42
Bracket C
Waukon 40, Union 11
Algona 45, Crestwood 20
Bracket D
Benton Community 46, Greene County 20
West Liberty 30, Chariton 10
CLASS 1A
Bracket A
South Central Calhoun 10, West Lyon 0
West Sioux 49, Treynor 14
Bracket B
Bellevue 49, Mediapolis 14
Pella Christian 31, Wilton 28
Bracket C
Interstate 35, Mount Ayr 0
Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hamilton 0
Bracket D
Van Meter 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 16
West Branch 56, Osage 14
CLASS A
Bracket A
Hudson 44, Lynnville-Sully 22
Highland 14, Durant 13
Bracket B
Algona Garrigan 12, Wapsie Valley 7
Edgewood-Colesburg 58, BGM 21
Bracket C
Akron-Westfield 42 Westwood 21
West Hancock 42, Hinton 20
Bracket D
AHSTW 30, Alta-Aurelia 28
Mason City Newman 31, North Tama 28, OT
8-PLAYER
Bracket A
Iowa Valley 92, Midland 46
New London 60, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12
Bracket B
Ar-We-Va 27, Northwood-Kensett 6
SE Warren 47, Newell-Fonda 31
Bracket C
Exira-EHK 51, Stanton 14
Fremont-Mills 61 Lenox 8
Bracket D
Rockford 64, Turkey Valley 58
Don Bosco 62, Central City 37
