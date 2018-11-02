Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art prep football

Quarterfinals

(All games Friday at 7 p.m.)

CLASS 4A

Bracket A

Southeast Polk 21, Johnston 7

Bracket B

W.D.M. Dowling 31, W.D.M. Valley 9

Bracket C

Cedar Falls 40, Waukee 7

Bracket D

Bettendorf 43, Iowa City West 28

CLASS 3A

Bracket A

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27, Spencer 0

Bracket B

Lewis Central 35, Harlan 14

Bracket C

Cedar Rapids Xavier 42, Decorah 6

Bracket D

Western Dubuque 45, North Scott 21

CLASS 2A

Bracket A

PCM, Monroe 55, Williamsburg 34

Bracket B

BH/RV 48, Southeast Valley 6

Bracket C

Waukon 24, Algona 21

Bracket D

West Liberty 42, Benton Community 14

CLASS 1A

Bracket A

West Sioux 34, South Central Calhoun 20

Bracket B

Pella Christian 23, Bellevue 21

Bracket C

Dike-New Hartford 37, Interstate 35 0

Bracket D

Van Meter 31, West Branch 21

CLASS A

Bracket A

Hudson 41, Highland 14

Bracket B

Edgewood-Colesburg 6, Algona Garrigan 0

Bracket C

West Hancock 50, Akron-Westfield 14

Bracket D

AHSTW 31, Mason City Newman 14

8-Player

Bracket A

New London 56, Iowa Valley 20

Bracket B

Southeast Warren 46, Ar-We-Va 40

Bracket C

Fremont-Mills 61, Exira-EHK 20

Bracket D

Rockford 32, Don Bosco 26, OT

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments