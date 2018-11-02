Quarterfinals
(All games Friday at 7 p.m.)
CLASS 4A
Bracket A
Southeast Polk 21, Johnston 7
Bracket B
W.D.M. Dowling 31, W.D.M. Valley 9
Bracket C
Cedar Falls 40, Waukee 7
Bracket D
Bettendorf 43, Iowa City West 28
CLASS 3A
Bracket A
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27, Spencer 0
Bracket B
Lewis Central 35, Harlan 14
Bracket C
Cedar Rapids Xavier 42, Decorah 6
Bracket D
Western Dubuque 45, North Scott 21
CLASS 2A
Bracket A
PCM, Monroe 55, Williamsburg 34
Bracket B
BH/RV 48, Southeast Valley 6
Bracket C
Waukon 24, Algona 21
Bracket D
West Liberty 42, Benton Community 14
CLASS 1A
Bracket A
West Sioux 34, South Central Calhoun 20
Bracket B
Pella Christian 23, Bellevue 21
Bracket C
Dike-New Hartford 37, Interstate 35 0
Bracket D
Van Meter 31, West Branch 21
CLASS A
Bracket A
Hudson 41, Highland 14
Bracket B
Edgewood-Colesburg 6, Algona Garrigan 0
Bracket C
West Hancock 50, Akron-Westfield 14
Bracket D
AHSTW 31, Mason City Newman 14
8-Player
Bracket A
New London 56, Iowa Valley 20
Bracket B
Southeast Warren 46, Ar-We-Va 40
Bracket C
Fremont-Mills 61, Exira-EHK 20
Bracket D
Rockford 32, Don Bosco 26, OT
