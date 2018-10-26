Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

CLASS 4A

Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 31, Pleasant Valley 14

Cedar Falls 48, Indianola 14

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 41, Fort Dodge 0

Iowa City, West 38, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14

Johnston 28, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 14

Southeast Polk 21, Ankeny Centennial 17

Valley, West Des Moines 24, Ankeny 21

Urbandale at Waukee

CLASS 3A

Decorah 17, Clear Creek-Amana 6

Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Solon 13

Lewis Central 51, Carroll 7

North Scott, Eldridge 39, Waverly-Shell Rock 9

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 0

Spencer 24, Norwalk 20

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 14, Pella 6

Harlan at Oskaloosa

CLASS 2A

Algona 45, Crestwood, Cresco 20

Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley 35, Spirit Lake 7

PCM, Monroe 49, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0

Southeast Valley 58, OABCIG 42

Waukon 40, Union, La Porte City 11

West Liberty 30, Chariton 10

Greene County at Benton Community

West Marshall, State Center at Williamsburg

CLASS 1A

Bellevue 49, Mediapolis 14

Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hamilton, Jewell 8

Interstate 35, Truro 35, Mount Ayr 0

Pella Christian 31, Wilton 28

South Central Calhoun 10, West Lyon, Inwood 0

Van Meter 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 16

West Branch 56, Osage 14

West Sioux, Hawarden 49, Treynor 14

CLASS A

Akron-Westfield 42, Westwood, Sloan 21

Bishop Garrigan, Algona 12, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7

Edgewood-Colesburg 58, B-G-M, Brooklyn 21

Highland, Riverside 14, Durant 13

Hudson 44, Lynnville-Sully 22

Newman Catholic, Mason City 31, North Tama, Traer 28 (OT)

West Hancock, Britt 42, Hinton 20

Alta/Aurelia at AHSTW

8-PLAYER

Ar-We-Va, Westside 27, Northwood-Kensett 6

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Central City 37

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51, Stanton 14

Fremont-Mills, Tabor 61, Lenox 8

New London 60, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12

Rockford 64, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 58

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 47, Newell-Fonda 31

Midland, Wyoming at Iowa Valley, Marengo

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments