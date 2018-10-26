CLASS 4A
Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont 31, Pleasant Valley 14
Cedar Falls 48, Indianola 14
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 41, Fort Dodge 0
Iowa City, West 38, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14
Johnston 28, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 14
Southeast Polk 21, Ankeny Centennial 17
Valley, West Des Moines 24, Ankeny 21
Urbandale at Waukee
CLASS 3A
Decorah 17, Clear Creek-Amana 6
Epworth, Western Dubuque 48, Solon 13
Lewis Central 51, Carroll 7
North Scott, Eldridge 39, Waverly-Shell Rock 9
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 0
Spencer 24, Norwalk 20
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 14, Pella 6
Harlan at Oskaloosa
CLASS 2A
Algona 45, Crestwood, Cresco 20
Boyden-Hull/Rock VAlley 35, Spirit Lake 7
PCM, Monroe 49, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0
Southeast Valley 58, OABCIG 42
Waukon 40, Union, La Porte City 11
West Liberty 30, Chariton 10
Greene County at Benton Community
West Marshall, State Center at Williamsburg
CLASS 1A
Bellevue 49, Mediapolis 14
Dike-New Hartford 42, South Hamilton, Jewell 8
Interstate 35, Truro 35, Mount Ayr 0
Pella Christian 31, Wilton 28
South Central Calhoun 10, West Lyon, Inwood 0
Van Meter 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 16
West Branch 56, Osage 14
West Sioux, Hawarden 49, Treynor 14
CLASS A
Akron-Westfield 42, Westwood, Sloan 21
Bishop Garrigan, Algona 12, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 7
Edgewood-Colesburg 58, B-G-M, Brooklyn 21
Highland, Riverside 14, Durant 13
Hudson 44, Lynnville-Sully 22
Newman Catholic, Mason City 31, North Tama, Traer 28 (OT)
West Hancock, Britt 42, Hinton 20
Alta/Aurelia at AHSTW
8-PLAYER
Ar-We-Va, Westside 27, Northwood-Kensett 6
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Central City 37
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51, Stanton 14
Fremont-Mills, Tabor 61, Lenox 8
New London 60, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12
Rockford 64, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 58
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 47, Newell-Fonda 31
Midland, Wyoming at Iowa Valley, Marengo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.