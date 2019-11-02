CLASS 4A
West Des Moines Valley 42, Indianola 7
Waukee 45, Cedar Rapids Prairie 15
Cedar Falls 44, Dubuque Senior 0
Bettendorf 42, Linn-Mar 14
Urbandale 29, Ankeny Centennial 28
Cedar Rapids Kenney 63, Fort Dodge 6
W.D.M. Dowling 35, D.M. Roosevelt 7
Ankeny 24, Southeast Polk 14
CLASS 3A
Solon 14, Iowa City Liberty 7
Pella 24, Independence 6
Western Dubuque 42, Washington 10
North Scott 9, Cedar Rapids Xavier 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Carlisle 15
Norwalk 42, Glenwood 28
Lewis Central 44, Oskaloosa 0
Dallas Center-Grimes 9, Harlan 7
CLASS 2A
Waukon 52, Tipton 15
West Liberty 6, Monticello 0
Clear Lake 21, Clear Lake 7
Williamsburg 25, Waterloo Columbus 8
Algona 35, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 14
Greene County 35, Des Moines Christian 21
Ida Grove OABCIG 26, West Marshall 7
Monroe PCM 34, Benton Community 8
CLASS 1A
Van Meter 38, Pella Christian 12
South Central Calhoun 56, Mount Ayr 22
West Branch 23, North Linn 0
Iowa City Regina 23, Mediapolis 19
Dike-New Hartford 21, Panorama 14
West Lyon 55, Osage 14
West Sioux 42, Underwood 7
Treynor 21 Western Christian 10
CLASS A
West Hancock 46, IKM-Manning 14
South O'Brien 43, Tri-Center 7
MFL MarMac 60, South Winneshiek 24
Grundy Center 28, Belle Plaine 14
North Tama 16, Central Decatur 6
Woodbury Central 27, Westwood 0
St. Ansgar 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 21
Earlham 50, BGM 34
8-PLAYER
Audubon 48, Harris-Lake Park 20
CAM-Anita 62, Lamoni 24
Turkey Valley 52, Rockford 8
HLV 28, Midland 22
Remsen St. Mary’s 60, East Mills 28
Fremont-Mills 22, Coon Rapids,-Bayard 6
Don Bosco 72, New London 12
Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.