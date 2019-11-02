Clip art football

CLASS 4A

West Des Moines Valley 42, Indianola 7

Waukee 45, Cedar Rapids Prairie 15

Cedar Falls 44, Dubuque Senior 0

Bettendorf 42, Linn-Mar 14

Urbandale 29, Ankeny Centennial 28

Cedar Rapids Kenney 63, Fort Dodge 6

W.D.M. Dowling 35, D.M. Roosevelt 7

Ankeny 24, Southeast Polk 14

CLASS 3A

Solon 14, Iowa City Liberty 7

Pella 24, Independence 6

Western Dubuque 42, Washington 10

North Scott 9, Cedar Rapids Xavier 3

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Carlisle 15

Norwalk 42, Glenwood 28

Lewis Central 44, Oskaloosa 0

Dallas Center-Grimes 9, Harlan 7

CLASS 2A

Waukon 52, Tipton 15

West Liberty 6, Monticello 0

Clear Lake 21, Clear Lake 7

Williamsburg 25, Waterloo Columbus 8

Algona 35, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 14

Greene County 35, Des Moines Christian 21

Ida Grove OABCIG 26, West Marshall 7

Monroe PCM 34, Benton Community 8

CLASS 1A

Van Meter 38, Pella Christian 12

South Central Calhoun 56, Mount Ayr 22

West Branch 23, North Linn 0

Iowa City Regina 23, Mediapolis 19

Dike-New Hartford 21, Panorama 14

West Lyon 55, Osage 14

West Sioux 42, Underwood 7

Treynor 21 Western Christian 10

CLASS A

West Hancock 46, IKM-Manning 14

South O'Brien 43, Tri-Center 7

MFL MarMac 60, South Winneshiek 24

Grundy Center 28, Belle Plaine 14

North Tama 16, Central Decatur 6

Woodbury Central 27, Westwood 0

St. Ansgar 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 21

Earlham 50, BGM 34

8-PLAYER

Audubon 48, Harris-Lake Park 20

CAM-Anita 62, Lamoni 24

Turkey Valley 52, Rockford 8

HLV 28, Midland 22

Remsen St. Mary’s 60, East Mills 28

Fremont-Mills 22, Coon Rapids,-Bayard 6

Don Bosco 72, New London 12

Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6

