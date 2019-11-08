Quarterfinals
West Des Moines Valley 26, Waukee 10
Bettendorf 24, Cedar Falls 14
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 27, Urbandale 13
West Des Moines Dowling 42, Ankeny 14
Western Dubuque 29, North Scott 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54, Norwalk 28
Lewis Central 12, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Waukon 32, West Liberty 12
Williamsburg 35, Clear Lake 21
Algona 48, Green County 15
Van Meter 10, South Central Calhoun 6
Iowa City Regina 30, West Branch 20
West Lyon 36, Dike-New Hartford 14
West Sioux 41, Treynor 24
West Hancock 43, South O’Brien 9
Grundy Center 35, MFL MarMac 20
Woodbury Central 34, North Tama 23
Remsen St. Mary’s 34, Fremont-Mills 20
Don Bosco 67, Easton Valley 28
