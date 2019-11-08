Clip art football

Quarterfinals

CLASS 4A

West Des Moines Valley 26, Waukee 10

Bettendorf 24, Cedar Falls 14

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 27, Urbandale 13

West Des Moines Dowling 42, Ankeny 14

CLASS 3A

Solon 24, Pella 0

Western Dubuque 29, North Scott 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54, Norwalk 28

Lewis Central 12, Dallas Center-Grimes 0

CLASS 2A

Waukon 32, West Liberty 12

Williamsburg 35, Clear Lake 21

Algona 48,  Green County 15

OABCIG 48, PCM-Monroe 20

CLASS 1A

Van Meter 10, South Central Calhoun 6

Iowa City Regina 30, West Branch 20

West Lyon 36, Dike-New Hartford 14

West Sioux 41, Treynor 24

CLASS A

West Hancock 43, South O’Brien 9

Grundy Center 35, MFL MarMac 20

Woodbury Central 34, North Tama 23

St. Ansgar 36, Earlham 0

8-PLAYER

Audubon 40, Anita CAM 32

Turkey Valley 64, HLV 14

Remsen St. Mary’s 34, Fremont-Mills 20

Don Bosco 67, Easton Valley 28

