Friday night leaders

Passing
;Comp;Att;Int;Yards;TDS
Carter Gallagher (Columbus);9;19;0;221;2
Leo Dodd (Janesville);8;20;0;208;2
Kobe Risse (Wapsie Valley);14;22;0;199;5
Carter Schulte (West);13;22;1;176;3
Rushing
;Rushes;Yards;TDs
Ryan Ostrich (Cedar Falls);25;265;3
Gage Voshell (Oelwein);34;258;1
Jaden Penning (AGWSR);12;250;5
Marcus Beatty (Indee);30;248;3
Carson Pariseau (Janesville);24;156;2
Kjuan Owens (East);24;139;1
Jacob Carey (Union);6;119;2
Receiving
Rec.;Yards;TDs
Caden Hartz (Columbus);4;142;1
Tay Norman (West);7;118;2
Tyler Ott (Wapsie Valley);4;105;2
Blayde Bellis (Wapsie Valley);3;53;3
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!