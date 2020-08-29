 Skip to main content
Friday night leaders
Friday night leaders

Passing

;Comp;Att;Int;Yards;TDS

Carter Gallagher (Columbus);9;19;0;221;2

Leo Dodd (Janesville);8;20;0;208;2

Kobe Risse (Wapsie Valley);14;22;0;199;5

Carter Schulte (West);13;22;1;176;3

Rushing

;Rushes;Yards;TDs

Ryan Ostrich (Cedar Falls);25;265;3

Gage Voshell (Oelwein);34;258;1

Jaden Penning (AGWSR);12;250;5

Marcus Beatty (Indee);30;248;3

Carson Pariseau (Janesville);24;156;2

Kjuan Owens (East);24;139;1

Jacob Carey (Union);6;119;2

Receiving

Rec.;Yards;TDs

Caden Hartz (Columbus);4;142;1

Tay Norman (West);7;118;2

Tyler Ott (Wapsie Valley);4;105;2

Blayde Bellis (Wapsie Valley);3;53;3

