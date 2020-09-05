 Skip to main content
Friday Night Leaders
FRIDAY LEADERS

Friday Night Leaders

Clip art prep football

Friday Night Leaders

Rushing

Player;Rushes;Yards;TDs

Zach Opheim (Grundy Center);23;235;1

Logan Knaack (Grundy Center);15;154;3

Ryan Ostrich (Cedar Falls); 16;186;1

Conner Piehl (Tripoli);11;178;1

Jaden Penning (AGWSR);25;162;1

Chase Verrett (Apling-Park);21;128;2

Noah Weber (North Tama);23;126;1

Passing

Player;Comp-Att-Int;Yards;TDs

Owen Thomas (Apling-Park);14-24-1;181;1

Isaac Besh (Denver);11-27-2;151;1

Receiving

Player;Rec.;Yards;TDs

Caylor Hoffer (Denver);7;114;1

Daniel Hutchins (Cedar Falls);4;102;2

Cameron Luhring (Apling-Park);5;96;1

Columbus shuts out Hudson
Columbus shuts out Hudson

