Friday Night Leaders
Rushing
Player;Rushes;Yards;TDs
Zach Opheim (Grundy Center);23;235;1
Logan Knaack (Grundy Center);15;154;3
Ryan Ostrich (Cedar Falls); 16;186;1
Conner Piehl (Tripoli);11;178;1
Jaden Penning (AGWSR);25;162;1
Chase Verrett (Apling-Park);21;128;2
Noah Weber (North Tama);23;126;1
Passing
Player;Comp-Att-Int;Yards;TDs
Owen Thomas (Apling-Park);14-24-1;181;1
Isaac Besh (Denver);11-27-2;151;1
Receiving
Player;Rec.;Yards;TDs
Caylor Hoffer (Denver);7;114;1
Daniel Hutchins (Cedar Falls);4;102;2
Cameron Luhring (Apling-Park);5;96;1
