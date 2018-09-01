CLEAR LAKE — Ninth-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock (Class 3A) went on the road Friday and handed No. 7 Clear Lake (2A) a 35-7 non-district defeat in high school football action Friday.
Luke Velky passed for 166 yards and two TDs and ran for 54 yards and three scores to fuel the W-SR offense. Ben Hemer added 110 rushing yards and Tyler McNally caught five passes for 81 yards and a score.
Defensively, the Go-Hawks (2-0) held Clear Lake (1-1) to just 73 rushing yards on 32 attempts.
EAST BUCHANAN 42, CLAYTON RIDGE 6: Brock Naber and James Mossman each ran for a pair of touchdowns to lead Class A’s seventh-ranked East Buchanan (2-0) over Clayton Ridge.
Cole Bowden caught a 67-yard scoring pass from Nolan Meyer and then added an 8-yard TD run as the Buccaneers bolted to a 20-0 first-quarter lead.
Naber led all rushers with 188 yards on 19 carries and Mossman had seven carries for 126 yards.
CHARLES CITY 21, NEW HAMPTON 9: Charles City’s defense controlled New Hampton over the final three quarters as the Comets won a matchup of Northeast Iowa Conference rivals.
New Hampton (0-2) started fast with a safety and a touchdown run in the opening quarter, but the Chickasaws didn’t score again and managed just 101 yards of total offense for the night.
Charles City (1-1) took the lead with second-quarter TDs by Dylan Koresh (31-yard run) and Elliott Sinnwell (12-yard pass from Marcus Cranshaw).
OSAGE 36, SAINT ANSGAR 31: Osage’s Brett Bobinet connected with Hayden Meek for a 32-yard scoring pass with five seconds remaining to give Osage a win over Saint Ansgar.
The Saints (1-1) held a 16-0 lead at the intermission, but Bobinet completed three scoring passes to Meek and Zach Williams added TD runs of five and two yards to give the Osage the win.
St. Ansgar was led by Collin Kramer’s 10 carries for 125 yards and three touchdowns while Jack Sievert rushed for 121 yards.
For the Green Devils (1-1), Bobinet completed 22 of 35 passes with one interception for 310 yards and three touchdowns and Williams rushed for 193 yards.
C.R. XAVIER 45, DECORAH 3: Class 3A top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier won its 29th straight regular-season game with a beatdown of Decorah.
It was the Vikings’ worst defeat since a 42-7 setback to Harlan in the 2004 state championship game.
Braden Stovie ran for 188 yards on 17 carries for Xavier (2-0), which led 24-3 at halftime. The Saints held Decorah (1-1) to 137 total yards — all on the ground.
SOUTH HAMILTON 26, GRUNDY CENTER 14: South Hamilton (1-1) scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns and Grundy Center was never able to catch up.
Logan Knaack put the Spartans (1-1) on the board with a 91-yard kickoff return in the first quarter. He also had his team’s other touchdown with a 13-yard run in the third.
NORTH TAMA 49, LISBON 0: North Tama is 2-0 for the first time since 2011 after a lopsided romp past Lisbon.
The Redhawks held the Lions to 84 yet yards and got big offensive games from Tyler Morrison and Hale Hulme. Morrison rushed 14 times for 136 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 35-yard TD pass while Hulme ran for a TD, passed for a TD, returned a punt 62 yards for a score and was 7 of 7 on PAT attempts.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 44, SOUTH WINNESHIEK 8: Kelby Olson ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns and Brandon Meyer passed for 103 and two scores as Sumner-Fredericksburg improved to 2-0.
South Winneshiek fell to 1-1.
WAPSIE VALLEY 31, DENVER 16: Ninth-ranked Wapsie Valley (Class A) fought off Class 1A Denver to improve to 2-0.
Denver (0-2) got 190 passing yards and two scores from Cael Krueger while Zack Miller caught five passes for 111 yards and a TD.
INDEPENDENCE 54, SOUTH TAMA 0: Independence hiked its record to 2-0 with a blowout victory.
Ethan Holt ran for 127 yards and a score, Logan Schmitt passed for 114 and two TDs and Brady Webb had three pass receptions for 70 yards and a TD. Defensively, the Mustangs intercepted three passes.
OELWEIN 40, JESUP 27: Oelwein’s Dillon Arndt passed for 237 yards and rushed for 41.
Lukes Crandall ran for 91 yards, Dom Robertson finished with 169 receiving yards on 11 catches and Cameren Palmer returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown.
For Jesup, Fischer Ohrt passed for 145 yards and two TDs to Cooper Fuelling. The J-Hawks had only 73 rushing yards and 46 total offensive snaps. Defensively, Keaton Roscovious was in on 12 tackles.
UNION 22, NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY 15: Brayden Grosse ran for 128 yards and intercepted five passes, and Dylan Felderman passed for 91 yards as Union (2-0) held off North Fayette Valley (0-2).
8-player
DON BOSCO 84, BAXTER 6: Defending state champion Don Bosco overwhelmed Baxter in an eight-player contest Friday.
The No. 1-ranked Dons (2-0) scored at least 16 points in each quarter. Cael Frost was 7 of 8 passing for 198 yards and five touchdowns — two each to Cade Tenold and Cael Tenold and one to Carson Tenold. Thomas Even turned nine rushes into 128 yards and three scores.
Defensively, Cael Tenold was in on eight tackles with four tackles for loss.
CENTRAL CITY 61, TRIPOLI 16: Central City (2-0) piled up 389 yards of offense, including 171 rushing on 11 carries from Trey Holub and 114 passing on 10 completions in 12 attempts with three TDs.
Tripoli (1-1) finished with 248 yards and turned the ball over four times.
MIDLAND 48, DUNKERTON 43: Sixth-ranked Midland held off Dunkerton in an eight-player shootout.
Britan Martens was 9-for-16 passing for 169 yards and two touchdowns, and Carter Mohr ran 29 times for 156 yards and three scores for Midland (3-0).
EASTON VALLEY 47, JANESVILLE 34: Nathan Trenkamp riddled Janesville’s defense for 417 passing yards and six touchdowns as Easton Valley squared its record at 1-1.
Cade Jargo caught seven of those completions for 216 yards and four TDs and had a pair of interceptions on defense. Nic Johnson added 11 receptions for 101 yards.
Janesville fell to 1-2.
TURKEY VALLEY 48, GLADBROOK-REINBECK 12: Turkey Valley (2-0) held Gladbrook-Reinbeck (0-2) to 159 yards of offense while piling up 349 of its own.
Ethan Leibold passed for 77 yards and a TD and rushed for 54 yards and three scores, and Dylan Elsbernd added 109 rushing yards for the Trojans.
Summaries
E. BUCH. 42, CLAYTON RIDGE 6
Clayton Ridge 0 0 6 0 — 6
E. Buchanan 20 6 16 0 — 42
EB – Cole Bowden 67 pass from Nolan Meyer 67 (run good)
EB – Bowden 8 run (run failed)
EB – Brock Naber 7 run (run failed)
EB – James Mossman 16 run (run failed)
CR – TJ Wille 2 run (run failed)
EB – James Mossman 35 run (Naber run)
EB – Naber 6 run (Meyer run)
CHARLES CITY 21, NEW HAMPTON 9
New Hampton 9 0 0 0 — 9
Charles City 0 14 0 7 — 21
NH — Safety
NH — Wyatt Stochl 1 run (Tanner Jenkins kick)
CC — Dylan Koresh 31 run (Kaleb Byers kick)
CC — Elliott Sinnwell 12 pass from Marcus Cranshaw (Byers kick)
CC — Cranshaw 1 run (Byers kick)
OSAGE 36, ST. ANSGAR 31
Osage 0 0 14 22 — 36
St. Ansgar 8 8 0 15 — 31
SA – Collin Kramer 16 run (Jack Sievert run)
SA – Sievert 50 pass from Kramer (Ethan Kirchgatter run)
Osa – Hayden Meek 19 pass from Brett Bobinet (run failed)
Osa – Zach Williams 5 run (Williams run)
SA – Kramer 50 run (Sage Hulshizer kick)
Osa – Williams 2 run (run failed)
SA – Kramer 48 run (Sievert run)
Osa – Meek 69 pass Bobinet (Meek pass from Bobinet)
Osa – Meek 32 pass from Bobinet (Williams run)
S. HAMILTON 26, GRUNDY CTR. 14
Grundy Center 7 0 7 0 — 14
South Hamilton 12 0 8 6 — 26
SH – Trevor Thompson 1 run (run failed)
SH – Cole Berg 2 run (run failed)
GC – Logan Knaack 91 kickoff return (Cale Hendricks kick)
SH – Sam Lewis 3 run (Brandy Feighner pass from Berg)
GC – Knaack 13 run (Hendricks kick)
SH – Cade Balvanz 26 pass from Berg (run failed)
C.R. XAVIER 45, DECORAH 3
Decorah 3 0 0 0 — 3
C.R. Xavier 0 24 14 7 — 45
Dec — FG Cameron DeLong 35
CRX — Quinn Schulte 6 run (Ben Conrad kick)
CRX — Matt Jorebrek 18 pass from Schulte (Conrad kick)
CRX — Jorebrek 5 pass from Schulte (Conrad kick)
CRX — FG Conrad 27
CRX — Nathan Skala 11 pass from Schulte (Conrad kick)
CRX — Skala 66 punt return (Conrad kick)
CRX — Christian Klein 2 run (Conrad kick)
DON BOSCO 84, BAXTER 6
Don Bosco 16 24 20 24 — 84
Baxter 6 0 0 0 — 6
Bax — Heer 14 pass from Damman (run failed)
DB — Even 43 run (even run)
DB — Even 4 run (Even run)
DB — Cael Tenold 20 pass from Frost (Even run)
DB — Cael Tenold 34 pass from Frost (Becker pass from Frost)
DB — Carson Tenold 63 pass from Frost (Becker pass from Frost)
DB — Cade Tenold 14 pass from Frost (run failed)
DB — Even 20 run (Becker pass from Frost)
DB — Cade Tenold 35 pass from Frost (run failed)
DB — Fernandez 29 run (Allen run)
DB — Naughton 16 run (Larson run)
DB — Larson 25 rumble return (Naughton run)
NORTH TAMA 49, LISBON 0
Lisbon 0 0 0 0 — 0
N. Tama 14 28 7 0 — 49
NT — Tyler Morrison 6 run (Hale Hulme kick)
NT — Hulme 1 run (Hulme kick)
NT — Morrison 3 run (Hulme kick)
NT — Hulme 62 punt return (Hulme kick)
NT — Morrison 30 run (Hulme kick)
NT — Tate Payne 23 pass from Hulme (Hulme kick)
NT — Morrison 35 pass from Skyler Staker (Hulme kick)
