GILBERTVILLE — Tenth-ranked Northwood-Kensett dealt defending state champion and No. 1-ranked Don Bosco just the second regular-season defeat and the first shutout in the program’s 8-player history Friday night, 18-0.
It was a matchup of unbeatens with both teams taking 5-0 overall and 3-0 district records into the District 2 showdown.
Northwood-Kensett took a 6-0 first-quarter lead on Logan Bejegerdes’ 49-yard touchdown run, then tacked on two fourth-quarter scores.
Bejegerdes finished with 105 rushing yards on 14 carries with two TDs while Thomas Even ran 29 times for 105 yards for Don Bosco.
The Dons’ last regular-season defeat was a 44-34 setback at the hands of Central Elkader during the 2016 season. In six-plus years as an 8-player program, Don Bosco’s regular-season record now stands at 55-2.
Northwood-Kensett posted its fifth shutout of the season and has allowed just one touchdown.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 53, EAST MARSHALL 0: Dike-New Hartford scored in multiple ways as the No. 1-rated Class 1A Wolverines remained perfect in six games.
Cade Fuller had a 48-yard punt return and a 40-pard interception return for touchdowns. He also completed a pass for a two-point conversion. Cade Bennett had one running score and caught one of Drew Sonnenberg’s two scoring passes.
Issac Jorgensen added a field goal and was successful on four PATs while Owen Goos chipped in a safety.
The Wolverines had only 225 yards on offense, but held East Marshall (0-2 and 0-6) to just 12 total yards.
EAST BUCHANAN 63, GMG 0: East Buchanan (3-3, 1-2) ran for 393 yards on the way to its first district win of the season.
Nolan Meyer had 160 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown, and Cole Bowden had eight carries for 129 yards and three scores, including one of 66 yards. He also caught a 13-yard TD pass from TJ Lau, who was 5 of 8 for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
HAMPTON-DUMONT-CAL 20, FOREST CITY 0: Dustin Miller rushed 24 times for 133 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Hampton-Dumont-CAL evened its record to 1-1 in district play and 3-3 overall. Forest City fell to 0-2 and 0-6.
DECORAH 48, CHARLES CITY 38: Decorah and Charles City went back and forth until the Vikings (4-2, 2-0) reeled off 36 unanswered points to blow the Class 3A, District 3 battle open.
Drake Shelton ran for 137 yards and two TDs on 12 carries and returned a punt 47 yards for a score for Decorah while Trever Heitz finished with 128 yards on 20 attempts with a touchdown for Charles City (4-2, 1-1).
Kailer McCabe added an 82-yard kickoff return for the Vikings while Carston Baumler had a big night on defense with 11 tackles, including seven behind the line of scrimmage for 39 yards in losses.
NORTH TAMA 34, GRUNDY CENTER 26: North Tama edged Grundy Center in a key Class A, District 7 matchup.
Grundy Center (4-2, 3-1) led 20-19 at halftime. Hale Hulme’s 23-yard field goal lifted North Tama into the lead in the third quarter, and the Redhawks finished it off with two TDs from Skyler Staker in the fourth quarter, one on a one-yard run and another on a 40-yard interception return.
Staker was 9 of 15 passing for 220 yards and a TD while Tyler Morrison ran 26 times for 124 yards and two scores.
Logan Knaack ran 17 times for 137 yards and a TD for the Spartans. Jesse Mackie had 18 tackles for the Grundy Center defense.
UNION 44, ROLAND-STORY 8: Union got 189 passing yards from Dylan Felderman and 149 rushing from Kaleb Roach as the Knights improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in Class 2A, District 7.
Silver Schmitz caught seven passes for 70 yards for Union.
DENVER 22, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 13: Denver’s defense shut down Aplington-Parkersburg and the Cyclones generated just enough offense to pick up their first win of the season.
A-P (3-3, 1-1) had just 190 total yards. Cael Krueger passed for 96 yards and ran 19 times for 120 for Denver, which finished with 265 rushing yards.
WAPSIE VALLEY 53, BCLUW 0: Wapsie Valley piled up 467 yards of offense and forced three turnovers in its Class A, District 7 rout.
Kobe Risse was 11 of 20 for 169 yards and two touchdowns passing and Trevor Sauerbrei ran for 111 yards and three TDs on just 12 carries for the Warriors (5-1, 2-1).
GLADBROOK-REINBECK 48, COLLINS-MAXWELL 0: Gladbrook-Reinbeck won its fourth straight game behind a ground game that produced 388 yards.
Colton Clark ran for 119 and Keagan Giesking 117 for the Rebels (4-2, 4-0).
OSAGE 22, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 14: Osage ended Sumner-Fredericksburg’s unbeaten start behind a defensive effort that shut down the Cougars’ passing game and forced three turnovers.
Brett Bobinet passed for 123 yards and Zach Williams ran for 84 to lead the Green Devils (4-2, 2-0). Sumner-Fredericksburg (5-1, 1-1) had just 25 yards passing on four completions in 19 attempts with a pair of interceptions.
DUNKERTON 56, RICEVILLE 38: Brady Stone ran for 379 yards and five touchdowns, threw for another score and returned an interception for a TD as Dunkerton (3-3, 2-2) overpowered Riceville (2-4, 0-4).
Gabe Heideman had 17.5 tackles for the Dunkerton defense, including two for loss and a sack and Jacob Brandt added 12.5 stops with two TFLs and a sack.
Summaries
N’WOOD-KENSETT 18, DON BOSCO 0
N-wood-Kensett 6 0 0 12 — 18
Don Bosco 0 0 0 0 — 0
NK — Bejegerdes 49 run (run failed)
NK — Varner 1 run (run failed)
NK — Bejegerdes 6 run (run failed)
N. TAMA 34, GRUNDY CENTER 26
Grundy Center 17 3 0 6 — 26
North Tama 13 6 3 12
GC — Logan Knaack 30 run (Cale Hendricks kick)
NT — Tyler Morrison 5 run (kick blocked)
GC — FG Hendricks 21
NT — Morrison 10 run (Hale Hulme kick)
GC — Will Grames 22 pass from Knaack (Hendricks kick)
NT — Morrison 19 pass from Skyler Staker (kick failed)
GC — FG Hendricks 21
NT — FG Hulme 23
NT — Skyler Staker 1 run (kick failed)
NT — Staker 40 interception return (kick failed)
GC — Caleb Kuiper 6 run (kick failed)
EAST BUCHANAN 63, GMG 0
E. Buchanan 16 26 7 14 — 63
GMG 0 0 0 0 — 0
EB – Cole Bowden 1 run (Kaden Brockmeyer run)
EB – Nolan Meyer 6 run (Brockmeyer run)
EB – Bowden 10 run (run failed)
EB – Bowden 66 run (run failed)
EB – Bowden 13 pass from TJ Lau (Lau run)
EB – Nathan Schmitt 28 pass from Lau (run failed)
EB – AJ Kramer 11 run (run failed)
EB – Ethan Thompson 11 run (Lau run)
EB – James Mossman 38 fumble return (Schmitt run)
HAMP.-DUMONT 20, FOREST CITY 0
Forest City 0 0 0 0 — 0
Hamp.-Dum.-CAL 0 14 6 0 — 20
HDC – Dustin Miller 2 run (pass failed)
HDC – Mason Johnson 3 run (Miller run)
HDC – Miller 38 run (kick failed)
DIKE-N.H. 53, EAST MARSHALL 0
East Marshall 0 0 0 0 — 0
Dike-N.H. 28 18 9 7 — 53
DNH – Cade Bennett 36 run (kick failed)
DNH – Cade Fuller 48 punt return (Isaac Jorgensen kick)
DNH – Cade Bennett 28 pass from Drew Sonnenberg (Jorgensen kick)
DNH – Noah Epley 6 pass from Sonnenberg (Epley pass from Fuller)
DNH – Safety, Owen Goos tackled ball carrier in endzone
DNH – Sonnenberg 1 run (pass failed)
DNH – FG Jorgensen 38
DNH – Fuller 40 interception return (Jorgensen kick)
DNH – Derek Kinney 1 run (Jorgensen kick)
DECORAH 49, CHARLES CITY 38
Decorah 6 22 21 0 — 49
Chas. City 14 8 0 16 — 38
CC — Trever Heitz 10 run (kick blocked)
Dec — Drake Shelton 53 run (kick failed)
CC — Jeremiah Chapman 62 run (Elliott Sinnwell pass from Marcus Crenshaw)
Dec — Clay Johansen 18 pass from Jace Johnson (Cameron DeLong kick)
CC — Chapman 94 kickoff return (Crenshaw run)
Dec — Kailer McCabe 82 kickoff return (Shelton run)
Dec — Shelton 47 punt return (DeLong kick)
Dec — Johnson 2 run (DeLong kick)
Dec — Shelton 34 run (DeLong kick)
Dec — Johnson 1 run (DeLong kick)
CC — Chapman 4 run (Heitz run)
CC — Sinnwell 12 pass from Wyatt Stevenson (Heitz run)
DUNKERTON 56, RICEVILLE 38
Dunkerton 8 20 14 14 — 56
Riceville 0 14 8 16 — 38
Dunk — Kaden Behrens 6 run (Brady Stone run)
Rice — Carter Maurer 8 run (Maurer run)
Dunk — Stone 47 run (run failed)
Dunk — Stone 46 run (run failed)
Rice — Maurer 22 pass from Sully Fair (run failed)
Dunk — Stone 50 run (Jake Kennedy run)
Dunk — Stone 70 run (Jacob Brandt run)
Dunk — Elisha Zanders 9 pass from Stone (run failed)
Rice — Judge Losee 5 run (Ryan Larsen run)
Dunk — Stone 54 run (run failed)
Dunk — Stone 25 interception return (Cayden Fisher run)
Rice — Kaleb Asfahl 77 kickoff return (Dylan Orth run)
Rice — Lawson Losee 51 run (L.Losee run)
