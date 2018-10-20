GLADBROOK — Gladbrook-Reinbeck completed a successful transition to 8-player football Friday night.
Since dropping their first two games of the season while adapting to the new game, the district champion Rebels (7-2, 7-0) haven’t lost again, running their win streak to seven Friday night with a 56-14 romp over Colo-Nesco.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck scored early and often to take 42-8 lead at the intermission.
Colton Clark and Eli Thede ran for a pair of touchdowns each. Clark finished with 129 yards on 11 carries and Thede turned two attempts into 80 yards.
The Royals finished at 1-9, 1-6.
HUDSON 42, EAST BUCHANAN 20: Top-ranked and district champion Hudson forced five East Buchanan turnovers to end the regular season at 9-0. East Buchanan ended with 2-4 district mark, 4-5 overall.
Payton Stuart picked up a Buccaneer fumble and turned it into a 73-yard touchdown to get the Pirates started.
East Buchanan responded with a pair of touchdowns to take a 14-7 lead, but four more Hudson takeaways were more than the Bucs could overcome.
Christian Seres had 19 carries for 127 yards and two TDs while Jacob Murray was 7 of 13 passing for 125 yards and a touchdown for Hudson.
OSAGE 34 APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 7: Osage scored on its first three possessions as the 7-2 Green Devils completed district play undefeated.
Gage Belz hit Jarett Scharper for a 48-yard touchdown on a fake punt and later caught a 73-yard TD pass from Brett Bobinet, who was 10 of 21 for 229 yards. Osage had 410 yards offense
Aplington-Parkersburg (4-5, 2-3) lost senior quarterback Carver Cuvelier to injury in the opening quarter. Sophomore Owen Thomas came on and threw his first career touchdown pass in the final seconds.
ST. ANSGAR 57, CENTRAL SPRINGS 14: Collin Kramer completed 7 of 10 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more as St. Ansgar (6-3, 5-1) locked up second place in Class A District 7.
Adam Williams had four receptions for 66 yards and two TDs while Jack Sievert led the Saints’ running game with 26 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
Central Springs finished at 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the district.
DECORAH 45, INDEPENDENCE 8: Drake Shelton ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns and Decorah’s defense stifled Independence’s potent attack.
The district champion Vikings (7-2, 5-0) surrendered just 103 yards in total offense and had 10 tackles for loss with six quarterback sacks. Offensively, Decorah piled up 304 rushing yards.
CRESTWOOD 33, FOREST CITY 13: Sawyer Swatek led Crestwood to a win over Forest City, as well as an outright title in Class 2A District 3. Swatek scored three touchdowns as he gained 211 yards on 29 carries.
For the night the Cadets (6-3, 5-0) gained 391 yards on the ground and added 117 passing while holding Forest City (0-9, 0-5) to 194 total yards.
AGWSR 55, TWIN CEDARS 18: AGWSR took advantage of six Twin Cedars turnovers and wrapped up district play with a 6-1 record (6-3 overall).
Jaden Penning rushed for 126 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns and also intercepted a pair of passes. Titan Opperman passed for 137 yards and four TDs and had 12.5 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Chase Harms caught a pair of scoring passes.
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 47, CHARLES CITY 0: Tenth-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock (Class 3A) charged into the playoffs with a dominating win over Charles City (4-5, 1-4).
The Go-Hawks (8-1, 4-1) rushed for 271 yards, including 139 with three touchdowns by Luke Velky on eight attempts. Ben Hemer ran for two more scores and W-SR allowed just two Charles City pass completions for 11 yards and only 167 total yards.
WEST MARSHALL 26, UNION 16: West Marshall denied Union the outright Class 2A District 7 title, but the sixth-ranked Knights (6-3, 4-1) are still headed to the postseason.
Kaleb Roach ran for 96 yards for Union while West Marshall had a pair of 100-yard rushers and 447 yards in total offense.
NORTH TAMA 52, BCLUW 0: Fourth-ranked North Tama (8-1, 5-1) rolled into the playoffs with a rout of BCLUW (2-7, 1-5).
Tyler Morrison turned 13 rushing attempts into 238 yards and four touchdowns as part of a 391-yard ground game and the Redhawks added 96 passing yards on just three completions. Defensively, North Tama forced three turnovers.
WAPSIE VALLEY 14, GRUNDY CENTER 7: Wapsie Valley became the third team in Class A District 7 to earn a playoff berth as the Warriors (7-2, 4-2) held off Grundy Center (5-4, 3-3).
Trevor Sauerbrei ran for 177 yards and a TD, Kobe Risse passed for 116 yards and a score and Isaac Buzynski led a defense that limited Grundy Center to 135 total yards with four solo tackles for loss and a pair of quarterback sacks.
TRIPOLI 46, DUNKERTON 22: Tripoli had six defensive takeaways and Alex Nation rushed for 161 yards and a pair of scores.
Michael Davis and Conner Piehl each intercepted two passes while Ethan Schellhorn and Gavin Shepard recovered fumbles for the Panthers (4-5, 3-4). Dunkerton finished the season 3-6 and 2-5.
TURKEY VALLEY 60, CENTRAL ELKADER 8: Turkey Valley routed Central Elkader on its way to the 8-player playoffs.
The Trojans (8-1, 6-1) got 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Marcus Herold and William Swestka turned three pass receptions into 111 yards and two scores.
Central Elkader ended the season 2-7 overall and 1-6 in the district.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 42, NORTH BUTLER 0: Sumner-Fredericksburg raced into the postseason with a shutout win.
The Cougars (7-2, 3-2) got 108 passing yards from Brandon Meyer, 102 rushing yards from Spencer Schmitz and a pair of interceptions from Brett Meyer. Blayze Quigley also picked off a pass for S-F.
NEW HAMPTON 8, HAMPTON-DUMONT 0: Tristan Sweitzer ran for 201 yards and the game’s only touchdown as New Hampton closed the season with a victory.
Summaries
GLADBOOK-REIN. 56, COLO-NESCO 14
Colo-NESCO 0 8 0 6 — 14
Gladbrook-Rein. 16 26 8 6 — 56
GR – Colton Clark 13 run (Clark ran)
GR – Keagan Giesking 34 run (Giesking run)
CN – Brandon Roberts 7 run (Groverrun)
GR – Clark 53 run (run failed)
GR – Aiden Wyatt 20 run (run failed)
GR – Eli Thede 66 run (run failed)
GR – Thede 14 run (Wyatt run)
GR – Clark 21 run (Tom Smith run)
GR – Drake Blakesly 35 run (run failed)
CN – Francis Bower 3 run (run failed)
OSAGE 34, APL.-PARKERSBURG 7
Osage 14 6 6 8 — 34
Apl.-Park. 0 0 0 7 — 7
Osa — Zach Williams 8 run (Williams run)
Osa — Jarett Scharper 46 pass from Gage Belz (run failed)
Osa — Belz 5 run (pass failed)
Osa — Belz 73 pass from Brett Bobinet (run failed)
Osa — Scharper 4 pass from Bobinet (Williams run)
A-P – Jalen Meyer 5 pass from Owen Thomas (Junior Bodden kick)
ST. ANSGAR 57, CENT. SPRINGS 14
Cent. Springs 0 14 0 0 — 14
St. Ansgar 12 24 13 8 — 57
SA – Ryan Cole 28 run (run failed)
SA – Collin Kramer 2 run (run failed)
SA – Adam Williams 13 pass from Kramer (Jack Sievert run)
SA – Williams 31 pass from Kramer (Sievert run)
CS – Dylan Marker 87 kickoff return (Zach Ryg run)
SA – Kramer 2 run (Sievert run)
CS – Ryg 28 pass from Dylan Kisner (run failed)
SA – Sievert 4 run (run failed)
SA – Sievert 4 run (Eddie Mendoza kick)
SA – Williams 23 from Cade Duckert (Cole run)
DECORAH 45, INDEPENDENCE 8
Independence 0 8 0 0 — 8
Decorah 21 14 7 3 — 45
Dec — Drake Shelton 64 run (Cameron DeLong kick)
Dec — Carston Baumler 9 pass from Jace Johnson (DeLong kick)
Dec — Logan Halverson 20 interception return (DeLong kick)
Dec — Clay Johansen 5 run (DeLong kick)
Dec — Shelton 15 run (DeLong kick)
Ind — Logan Schmitt 14 run (Brady Webb pass from Schmitt)
Dec — Johansen 1 run (DeLong kick)
Dec — FG DeLong 37
HUDSON 42, E. BUCHANAN 20
Hudson 7 14 14 7 — 42
E. Buch. 0 14 6 0 — 20
Hud — Payton Stuardt 73 fumble recovery (Austin Appleton kick)
EB — Brock Nabor 1 run (Nolan Meyer run)
EB — Meyer 43 run (run failed)
Hud — Christian Seres 3 run (Appleton kick)
Hud — Seres 1 run (Appleton kick)
Hud — Ethan Fulcher 3 run (Appleton kick)
Hud — Jacob Murray 9 run (Appleton kick)
EB — Cole Bowden 13 run (run failed)
Hud — Alec Staebell 23 pass from Murray (Appleton kick)
CRESTWOOD 33, FOREST CITY 13
Forest City 0 6 0 7 — 13
Crestwood 13 20 0 0 — 33
Crest — Sawyer Swatek 16 run (kick blocked)
Crest — Swatek 48 run (Harry Kitchen kick)
Crest — Swatek 10 run (kick failed)
FC — Brady Cantu 3 pass from Riley Helegeson (kick failed)
Crest — Jon Henry 1 run (run good)
Crest — Kitchen 53 pass from Henry (kick failed)
FC — Jacob Trunkhill 4 run (Devin Alamsya kick)
NORTH TAMA 52, BCLUW 0
North Tama 20 20 6 6 — 52
BCLUW 0 0 0 0 — 0
NT — Tyler Morrison 6 run (Hale Hulme kick)
NT — Hulme 5 run (kick failed)
NT — Morrison 46 run (Hulme kick)
NT — Morrison 27 pass from Hulme (Hulme kick)
NT — Morrison 18 run (kick failed)
NT — Morrison 40 run (Hulme kick)
NT — Gabe Kopriva 38 run (run failed)
NT — Kopriva 1 run (run failed)
