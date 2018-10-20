GLADBROOK -- Gladbrook-Reinbeck completed a successful transition to 8-player football Friday night.
Since dropping their first two games of the season while adapting to the new game, the district champion Rebels (7-2, 7-0) haven't lost again, running their win streak to seven Friday night with a 56-14 romp over Colo-Nesco.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck scored early and often to take 42-8 lead at the intermission.
Colton Clark and Eli Thede ran for a pair of touchdowns each. Clark finished with 129 yards on 11 carries and Thede turned two attempts into 80 yards.
The Royals finished at 1-9, 1-6.
HUDSON 42, EAST BUCHANAN 20: Top-ranked and district champion Hudson forced five East Buchanan turnovers to end the regular season at 9-0. East Buchanan ended with 2-4 district mark, 4-5 overall.
Payton Stuart picked up a Buccaneer fumble and turned it into a 73-yard touchdown to get the Pirates started.
East Buchanan responded with a pair of touchdowns to take a 14-7 lead, but four more Hudson takeaways were more than the Bucs could overcome.
Christian Seres had 19 carries for 127 yards and two TDs while Jacob Murray was 7 of 13 passing for 125 yards and a touchdown for Hudson.
OSAGE 34 APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 7: Osage scored on its first three possessions as the 7-2 Green Devils completed district play undefeated.
Gage Belz hit Jarett Scharper for a 48-yard touchdown on a fake punt and later caught a 73-yard TD pass from Brett Bobinet, who was 10 of 21 for 229 yards. Osage had 410 yards offense
Aplington-Parkersburg (4-5, 2-3) lost senior quarterback Carver Cuvelier to injury in the opening quarter. Sophomore Owen Thomas came on and threw his first career touchdown pass in the final seconds.
ST. ANSGAR 57, CENTRAL SPRINGS 14: Collin Kramer completed 7 of 10 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more as St. Ansgar (6-3, 5-1) locked up second place in Class A District 7.
Adam Williams had four receptions for 66 yards and two TDs while Jack Sievert led the Saints’ running game with 26 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
Central Springs finished at 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the district.
DECORAH 45, INDEPENDENCE 8: Drake Shelton ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns and Decorah's defense stifled Independence's potent attack.
The district champion Vikings (7-2, 5-0) surrendered just 103 yards in total offense and had 10 tackles for loss with six quarterback sacks. Offensively, Decorah piled up 304 rushing yards.
CRESTWOOD 33, FOREST CITY 13: Sawyer Swatek led Crestwood to a win over Forest City, as well as a 5-0 record in district play. Swatek scored three touchdowns as he gained 211 yards on 29 carries.
For the night the Cadets (6-3, 5-0) gained 391 yards on the ground and added 117 passing while holding Forest City (0-9, 0-5) to 194 total yards.
