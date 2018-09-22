TRIPOLI -- Don Bosco scored the game's first six touchdowns and remained unbeaten Friday with a 64-6 rout of Tripoli in 8-player, District 2 high school football action.
The No. 1-ranked Dons (5-0, 3-0) rushed for more than 250 yards, led by Thomas Even's 174 yards and six touchdowns on 16 carries. Mason Denton added 52 yards and a TD on seven attempts. Don Bosco quarterback Cael Frost passed for another 207 yards with TD tosses to Cael Tenold, Kendall Becker and Carson Tenold.
Defensively, Even had 10 tackles, including two for loss, and Noah Pittman finished with eight tackles.
Tripoli's only score came in the final seconds of the first half when Lincoln Drewes returned a kickoff 55 yards for a touchdown. The Panthers fell to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in district action.
HUDSON 49, BCLUW 0: Top-ranked Hudson had little trouble with BCLUW as the Pirates put together an overpowering performance to improve to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Class A, District 7.
Ethan Fulcher and Christian Seres did most of the offensive damage for Hudson, which scored in every quarter. Fulcher raced 82 yards for the first touchdown of the night and added a 15-yard scoring run later in the first quarter on the way to 102 rushing yards on just three carries.
Seres rattled off the next four touchdowns and piled up 251 rushing yards on 25 touches.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 49, NORTH LINN 6: Class 1A's third-ranked Dike-New Hartford (5-0, 1-0) spotted North Linn (3-2, 0-1) the first touchdown, then slammed the door and ran away with a district-opening triumph.
Cade Bennett got it started with a 57-yard touchdown run and by halftime the Wolverines led 35-6. Bennett had 173 rushing yards on 11 carries with two TDs, quarterback Drew Sonnenberg finished 6 of 14 for 95 yards and a score and D-NH racked up 431 yards of total offense.
ST. ANSGAR 51, NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 0: St. Ansgar (4-1, 3-0) scored three times in the opening quarter and never looked back in a Class A, District 4 shutout of Nashua-Plainfield (0-5, 0-2).
Jack Sievert scored on runs of six, 12 and 13 yards and led a balanced Saints attack with 100 yards on 13 carries. Ryan Cole added 93 yards on five attempts with a TD, and Colin Kramer was 10 of 14 passing for 197 yards and a 61-yard TD to Ethan Kirchgatter.
NEW HAMPTON 35, FOREST CITY 0: New Hampton opened Class 2A, District 3 play with a rout.
The Chickasaws began the scoring just over two minutes into the game when Tristan Sweitzer broke loose for a 59-yard touchdown run. New Hampton (1-4, 1-0) outgained the Indians (0-5, 0-1) 291-134, and Sweitzer finished with 155 yards on the ground from 15 carries with two scores.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 42, NORTH BUTLER 7: Aplington-Parkersburg put together a strong second half to pull away from North Butler.
The Falcons (3-2, 1-0) led just 13-7 at halftime, but outscored the Bearcats (1-4, 0-1) 29-0 over the final two periods.
Carter Cuvelier was 10 of 19 passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns to Jack Haren, who finished with four catches for 121 yards. Cuvelier also returned a fumble 34 yards for a TD and Ayden Morris ran for a pair of late scores.
INDEPENDENCE 31, WEST DELAWARE 14: Logan Schmitt ran for 150 yards and passed for 180 to power Independence to a district-opening victory over West Delaware (3-2, 0-1).
Schmitt connected with Sean Geertsema and Brady Webb for touchdown passes and ran for two himself as the Mustangs improved to 4-1 overall.
Cole Davis had 12 tackles and Tristan Cordes intercepted two passes and Geertsema one for the Independence defense.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 32, LAKE MILLS 7: Tenth-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg didn't have gaudy offensive numbers Friday, but the Cougars remained unbeaten behind a strong defensive effort.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (5-0, 1-0) passed for just 24 yards and ran for 167, but had six tackles for loss, two interceptions by Brett Meyer and a pair of fumble recoveries by Cayden Bergman.
WAPSIE VALLEY 15, SOUTH WINNESHIEK 12: Wapsie Valley pulled out a hard-earned non-district win in a matchup of teams that brought 3-1 records into the game.
South Winneshiek quarterback Jacob Herold passed for 319 yards and two TDs (16 of 27), but Wapsie Valley held the Warriors' rushing attack to 12 net yards on 31 attempts.
Wapsie Valley's Kobe Risse hit 13 of 24 passes for 199 yards and two TDs with Tanner Sauerbrei hauling in four throws for 108 yards and a score.
GRUNDY CENTER 38, GMG 0: Grundy Center's defense recovered five fumbles and gave the offense a short field most of the night as the Spartans improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in Class A, District 7.
AGWSR 58, MESKWAKI 0: AGWSR improved to 3-0 in 8-player, District 5 (3-2 overall) with a shutout of winless Meskwaki.
Titan Opperman hit 5 of 7 passes for 143 yards and three TDs while Cale Culver ran for 107 yards and two scores on five carries and Jaden Penning scored twice while racking up 102 rushing yards on three attempts.
GLADBROOK-REINBECK 54, BAXTER 4: Gladbrook-Reinbeck improved to 3-2 overall and 3-0 in 8-player, District 5 behind a defense that forced six turnovers.
Sam Mussig and Aiden Wyatt returned interceptions for touchdowns, Eli Thede had an interception and a fumble recovery and Tyson Creswell and Jace Petersen also recovered fumbles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.