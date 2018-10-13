Try 1 month for 99¢
HUDSON -- Hudson's defense gave the offense a short field much of the night, and Class A's No. 1-ranked Pirates took advantage to roll past Grundy Center, 55-21.

Three different Hudson defenders intercepted passes and two more recovered fumbles as the Pirates (8-0, 5-0) kept the dangerous Spartans (6-2, 3-2) from finding any offensive rhythm.

Offensively, Ethan Fulcher turned 14 rushing attempts into 143 yards with a touchdown, Christian Seres ran for three TDs and caught a scoring pass, and Jacob Murray threw for 128 yards and three scores for Hudson, which led 33-7 at halftime.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 54, SOUTH HARDIN 0: The showdown is set.

Class 1A’s top-rated Dike-New Hartford, 4-0 in district play, will travel to Iowa City Regina (4-0) to determine the District 6 champion and automatic playoff qualifier.

The Wolverines (8-0, 4-0) chewed up South Hardin with more than 300 yards total offense while the Tigers ended the game with a negative 21 yards.

D-NH quarterback Drew Sonnenberg was 12 of 16 with one  interception for 150 yards and one touchdown, Cade Bennett scored a pair of touchdowns and gained 188 yards while Cade Fuller added three touchdowns.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 21, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 6: Aplington-Parkersburg shut down Sumner-Fredericksburg and eliminated the Cougars from the district title race.

The Falcons (4-4, 2-2) ran 78 plays and amassed 428 yards while the defense limited S-F (6-2, 2-2) to 38 plays and 70 rushing yards.

For the winners, Ayden Morris had 41 carries for 180 yards and a touchdown and Carter Cuvelier completed 11 of 18 passes with no interceptions for 193 yards and a 69-yard TD strike to Jack Haren.

NORTHWOOD-KENSETT 49, TRIPOLI 0: Second-ranked Northwood-Kensett overpowered Tripoli in an 8-player game behind a defense that surrendered just 30 net yards.

The Vikings (8-0, 6-0) piled up 293 rushing yards and attempted just one pass. Tripoli (3-5, 2-4) had just nine rushing yards on 21 attempts and was 4-for-17 passing.

GLADBROOK-REINBECK 44, AGWSR 19: Gladbrook-Reinbeck won a showdown for the 8-player, District 5 title Friday in a matchup of teams that began the night 5-2 overall and 5-0 in the district.

The Rebels jumped out to a 28-0 lead before Brody Roder put the Cougars on the board late in the second quarter with a 45-yard interception return.

After AGWSR climbed within 28-19, G-R put the game way with Colton Clark's third and fourth rushing TDs of the night. Clark finished with 175 yards. Jackson Kiburis was 4 of 6 passing for 141 yards and gained 84 rushing.

IOWA FALLS-ALDEN 42, FOREST CITY 15: Sam Off was 6-for-9 passing with one interception for 167 yards and a touchdown as Iowa Falls-Alden evened its district record at 2-2.

Kyler Hadwiger had 29 carries for 153 yards and four touchdowns for the Cadets.

