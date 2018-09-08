Subscribe for 33¢ / day

HUDSON -- Top-ranked Hudson's football team opened Class A district play with a 35-0 shutout of Green Mountain-Garwin Friday.

Christian Seres scored three touchdowns for the Pirates (3-0) as he gained 162 yards on 16 carries. Ethan Fulcher added six points on a 71-yard run. Hudson had 316 yards total offense while holding GMG (1-2) to just 103.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 21, IOWA FALLS-ALDEN 17: Aplington-Parkersburg used a fourth-down touchdown pass with 4 minutes, 55 seconds remaining to overtake Iowa Falls-Alden. 

Trailing 17-14, A-P quarterback Carter Cuvelier found Jacob Kalkwarf for a 21-yard touchdown that proved to be the difference as the Falcons improved to 2-1.

Cuvelier connected on 10 of 20 passes for 122 yards and became A-P's career passing leader with 2,122 yards. Sam Nolte rushed for 80 hard-earned yards for the Falcons on 28 carries.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 56, NORTH BUTLER 0: Third-ranked Dike-New Hartford (Class 1A) exploded for eight first-half touchdowns from seven different players and rocked North Butler.

The Wolverines (3-0) piled up 300 rushing yards, led by Cade Fuller, and Drew Sonnenberg was 4-for-4 passing for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

The Wolverines outgained the Bearcats (1-2) 415-37 in total yards.

GRUNDY CENTER 56, BCLUW 6: Six players scored touchdowns and Grundy Center (2-1) rushed for 444 yards in its district opener against BCLUW (1-2).

Austin Knaack (18 carries, 233 yards) and Logan Knaack each rushed for a pair of TDs. Cale Hendricks also ran for one and connected with Nick Ascher for a 46-yard touchdown pass.

The Spartans' defense forced a pair of turnovers and had seven tackles for loss.

8-player

NORTHWOOD-KENSETT 42, DUNKERTON 8: Northwood-Kensett held Dunkerton's offense to 75 total yards in 8-player action.

The Vikings (3-0) raced out to a 35-0 halftime lead and kept the Raiders (1-2) off the scoreboard until the final quarter when Brady Stone hit Brody Rygel with a four-yard touchdown pass.

