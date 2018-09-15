TRAER -- Austin Appleton kicked a 22-yard field goal in overtime to lift No. 1 Hudson to a 24-21 Class A, District 7 high school football win over No. 5 North Tama Friday.
The Pirates (4-0, 1-0) built a 21-7 lead on the passing of quarterback Jacob Murray, who connected with Payton Stuart for touchdowns of 12 and 11 yards and found Jackson Lehr for a 65-yard scoring play.
North Tama drew even late in the third quarter on a 10-yard touchdown run by Tyler Morrison and a 20-yarder by Hale Hulme.
After a scoreless fourth period, Hudson stopped the Redhawks on four downs to start the overtime. The Pirates then had a touchdown negated by a penalty on their first play of overtime, but Appleton delivered the win.
Murray finished 12 of 22 for 167 yards and three TDs, and Christian Seres rushed for 146 yards on 32 attempts for Hudson.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 35, UNION 22: Class 1A's second-ranked Dike-New Hartford stepped up a class and pulled out a victory over Class 2A No. 8 Union Friday.
It was a back-and-forth battle early before the unbeaten Wolverines reeled off three unanswered touchdowns to pull out to a 28-8 lead. Union responded with two scores of its own to get within 28-22 in the fourth quarter, but Cade Bennett sealed it for D-NH with a 40-yard TD run.
Bennett ended the night with 180 rushing yards and two TDs on 25 carries, while quarterback Drew Sonnenberg was 12 of 19 for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Cade Fuller caught seven passes for 130 yards and a score.
Caleb Roach turned 16 rushing attempts into 127 yards and a TD for Union (2-2).
WEST MARSHALL 48, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 28: A slow start and a handful of turnovers put Aplington-Parkersburg in a big hole against West Marshall (3-1) and the Falcons couldn't climb out.
Aplington-Parkersburg quarterback Carter Cuvelier ended the night 17 of 38 for 225 yards and three touchdowns to Jack Haren. Aaron Price caught 10 balls for 122 yards for the Falcons (2-2).
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 13, NEW HAMPTON 6: Ben Hemer ran for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including an 80-yarder, and Waverly-Shell Rock's defense did the rest as the seventh-ranked (Class 3A) Go-Hawks (4-0) held off New Hampton (0-4).
New Hampton got 130 rushing yards from Tristan Sweitzer.
CENTER POINT-URBANA 34, INDEPENDENCE 14: Center Point-Urbana (3-1) handed Independence its first defeat with the help of three interceptions that stopped the Mustangs.
Independence had more than 350 yards in total offense.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY 48, DENVER 12: North Fayette Valley rushed for 287 yards and passed for 157 as the TigerHawks (1-3) broke into the win column for the first time.
Gunner Rodgers returned a kickoff 93 yards for a NFV touchdown. Denver's Cael Krueger passed for 134 yards but was intercepted twice, and the Cyclones (0-4) rushed for just 80 yards.
DECORAH 23, CRESTWOOD 6: Decorah got its ground game moving and rushed past Crestwood.
The Vikings (2-2) racked up 290 rushing yards, led by Drake Shelton's 164 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns. Reese Wilson ran for 117 yards on 22 carries for Crestwood (1-3).
8-player
TRIPOLI 48, RICEVILLE 14: Tripoli improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in District 2 behind a big defensive effort that forced six turnovers and a relentless rushing attack.
Seth Boeckmann and Lincoln Drewis picked off a pair of passes each while Drewis also recovered a fumble and Blake Brocka had an interception. Blake Brocka finished with 13.5 tackles and Brady Brocka had 12.5. Offensively, Brady Brocka rushed for 171 yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns as the Panthers topped 320 net yards on the ground.
