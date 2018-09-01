WINTHROP -- Brock Naber and James Mossman each ran for a pair of touchdowns to lead Class A's seventh-ranked East Buchanan (2-0) over Clayton Ridge 42-6 Friday in high school football action.
Cole Bowden caught a 67-yard scoring pass from Nolan Meyer and then added an 8-yard TD run as the Buccaneers bolted to a 20-0 first-quarter lead.
Naber led all rushers with 188 yards on 19 carries and Mossman had seven carries for 126 yards.
CHARLES CITY 21, NEW HAMPTON 9: Charles City's defense controlled New Hampton over the final three quarters as the Comets won a matchup of Northeast Iowa Conference rivals.
New Hampton (0-2) started fast with a safety and a touchdown run in the opening quarter, but the Chickasaws didn't score again and managed just 101 yards of total offense for the night.
Charles City (1-1) took the lead with second-quarter TDs by Dylan Koresh (31-yard run) and Elliott Sinnwell (12-yard pass from Marcus Cranshaw).
OSAGE 36, SAINT ANSGAR 31: Osage’s Brett Bobinet connected with Hayden Meek for a 32-yard scoring pass with five seconds remaining to give Osage a win over Saint Ansgar.
The Saints (1-1) held a 16-0 lead at the intermission, but Bobinet completed three scoring passes to Meek and Zach Williams added TD runs of five and two yards to give the Osage the win.
St. Ansgar was led by Collin Kramer's 10 carries for 125 yards and three touchdowns while Jack Sievert rushed for 121 yards.
For the Green Devils (1-1), Bobinet completed 22 of 35 passes with one interception for 310 yards and three touchdowns and Williams rushed for 193 yards.
C.R. XAVIER 45, DECORAH 3: Class 3A top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier won its 29th straight regular-season game with a beatdown of Decorah.
It was the Vikings' worst defeat since a 42-7 setback to Harlan in the 2004 state championship game.
Braden Stovie ran for 188 yards on 17 carries for Xavier (2-0), which led 24-3 at halftime. The Saints held Decorah (1-1) to 137 total yards -- all on the ground.
SOUTH HAMILTON 26, GRUNDY CENTER 14: South Hamilton (1-1) scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns and Grundy Center was never able to catch up.
Logan Knaack put the Spartans (1-1) on the board with a 91-yard kickoff return in the first quarter. He also had his team’s other touchdown with a 13-yard run in the third.
