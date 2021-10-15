Fifth-ranked West Delaware wins showdown with No. 6 Indee

INDEPENDENCE - The Class 3A matchup between the sixth0ranked Independence and fifth-ranked West Delaware of Manchester was more like a playoff game with the winner taking the district 3 crown.

The atmosphere was electric pregame with a light show, a galloping horse and loud music as the Mustangs (7-1, 3-1) prepared for battle surrounded by a packed stadium.

With all the hype and hoopla, it was the quiet nature of the Hawks (7-1, 4-0) that paid off in a thrilling 25-14 victory.

"All year this team has had a quiet focus about themselves," said Hawks coach Doug Winkowitsch. "They work hard each day to get better and they don't talk about it much. They go out and put it on the field and their play says it all."

The Mustangs made plenty of noise on their first defensive series as they stopped the Hawks, forcing a 4th-and-36 into a punt situation.

The defenses ruled throughout the first half with both team collecting one touchdown each.

West Delaware struck first in the second quarter with Will Ward taking a pitch then pulled up quick and fired a scoring strike to Luke Kehrli from 17 yards out.

Independence answered back moments later with a pitch and catch from Mitchell Johnson to Keegan Schmitt covering 23 yards.

The third quarter would be a turn around moment for the Hawks.

The Mustangs took the kickoff and drove to the Hawks 10-yard line taking 21 plays and using 9-1/2 minutes off the clock. The drive stalled there and the Mustangs field goal attempt was blocked leaving the score knotted at 7-7.

The Hawks used the momentum from the kick to score early in the final frame as quarterback Kyle Cole rambled in for a 13-yard score.

It was a quick three-and-out for the Mustangs and the Hawks wasted little time.

Cole hit the middle and that was like a stone wall, then bounced to the outside for a 71 yard jaunt eluding all defenders.

The game looked to be heading for a blowout, until the Mustangs settled in and completed a 10-play drive capped by a 26-yard bullet from Johnson to Brady McDonald cutting the deficit to 19-14.

"That third quarter drive coming up empty really hurt," said Mustangs coach Justin Putz. "We knew they were tough in the red zone and they have super physical players inside. When they stopped us that was a big momentum change. "

The close score did not stay that way for long as the Hawks, hit the Mustangs with another big play one minute later.

Wyatt Voelker took a pitch to the left side and followed in Coles footsteps as he went untouched for a 71 yard score.

"They were a good running team and so are we," said Voelker. "I think we proved we had a better run defense tonight and it feels sweet to win this one.

"We will have an exciting bus ride back and have a lot of stories to tell on the way home. This team works so hard to get better every day and we go out and give it everything. We don't brag about it until the game is over. We are district champs but we still have more games to play."

The Mustnags last ditch effort to get close fell short and now they must enter the playoffs as a number two seed.

"They made the plays and they caught the edge on us," said Putz. "Now we have to finish strong and settle for a two seed. That hurts not getting the number one, but we have to go on from here."

