Fifth-ranked Dike-New Hartford improves to 6-0

DIKE - This much was clear: Dike-New Hartford's defense wasn't looking ahead to a big clash with Denver.

Instead, the Wolverines' were keenly focused on anybody wearing an Aplington-Parkersburg jersey Friday night and put the clamps on most everything in a 31-0 victory.

The Wolverines, ranked fifth in Class 1A, improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in District 3 while setting up a huge clash next week with seventh-ranked Denver, which hammered East Marshall, 48-0, to climb to 6-0 and 3-0.

First, though, Dike-NH's defense focused on the task at hand - stopping the Falcons. And that's just what it did, as the Wolverines allowed A-P just two first downs through the first three quarters, while collectingbpair of first-half interceptions from Parker Adams and Devon Kollasch.

"There's no looking ahead, certainly not when we're playing A-P," said Don Betts, whose program is pursuing its 12th consecutive playoff appearance. "It's just a rivalry game, and our guys were pretty focused on that."

"We just made sure we were ready to go," said defensive lineman Michael Herber. "Defense wins championships, our coach tells us that all the time. We believe in that. We just had to stop the ball and give ourselves a chance."

A-P played pretty stout defense, too, as they held the high-powered Wolverines to just seven points in the first half. But the Falcons couldn't keep them at bay after intermission.

Dike-NH broke out with 24 second-half points, spurred by Jerek Hall's touchdown runs of 37 and 3 yards. Hall's scores capped a busy night for the junior running back, who carried the ball 29 times for 177 yards. He entered the game third in the all of Class 1A for all-purpose yards.

"We expected a dogfight today," Hall said. "We were just waiting on the plays, we knew they'd come sooner or later."

Dike-NH quarterback Jacob Stockdale also found his groove in the second half, rebounding from a 3-for-13 start to finish 13-for-29 for 251 yards, including several big completions to Nathan Graves, Kollasch, Michael Herber and Braxten Johnson.

"We had a few things we had to get cleaned up at halftime, and we did," said Betts. "A-P battled, and hat's off to them for that. They were doing some things we weren't expecting, but that's what halftime is for."

A-P rode the legs of Aidan Junker, who had 16 carries for 80 yard-fought yards which pushed his season total to 765.

"The defense battled all game," Junker said, "but we've got to play harder, all game. If there's still time on the clock, you've got to go."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0