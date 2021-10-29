Fifth-ranked Dike-New Hartford buries No. 7 Pella Christian

DIKE - Jerek Hall got by with a little help from his friends, and those same guys will likely determine how far this Dike-Hartford program will go this year.

Hall, a star running back for the No. 5-ranked Wolverines, was forced from Friday's second-round Class 1A playoff game with a high-ankle sprain in the second half. However, his teammates capably picked up where he left off and rolled to a convincing 35-14 victory over No. 7 Pella Christian.

The win lifted the Wolverines to 10-0 and into a quarterfinal showdown with undefeated Sigourney-Keota.

Hall, the junior tailback who entered the game leading all of Class 1A in all-purpose yards, shouldered the load for 2 1/2 quarters. Despite injuring his left ankle on the first play from scrimmage, he limped and lumbered his way to 128 rushing yards before going down awkwardly after a first-down run in the third quarter.

So, with Hall on crutches and a 21-14 lead seemingly in peril, three Wolverines stepped forward.

Wolverine quarterback Jacob Stockdale completed a couple of key conversions to Devon Kollasch to preserve that drive, first on a third-and-16 and then on a fourth-and-5. The plays seemed to help reassure the rest of the team that things would be OK.

"You know, I was confident at that point," said Stockdale, "because we know we've got a great backup in Micah, and that offensive line pounded them down the field. They did exactly what we needed them to do."

"Yeah, (Stockdale) read the defense, we knew the play to call, and I ran my routes and caught 'em," said Kollasch, "because that's my job."

From there, running back Micah Walston found his footing. The sophomore followed up the fourth-down pass play with an 18-yard touchdown run that pushed the lead to 14 and gave the Wolverines some breathing room.

"I feel like I was ready for it," said Walston. "I just wanted to win, so I went out there and did what I do. I feel really bad for Jerek, and I hope he gets to come back next week."

Walston rushed for 117 yards in the second half and finished with 134 and three scores. The final TD was a nifty one in the final minute that saw him zig-zag his way from 25 yards out.

"He's insane," said Hall with a grin. "I know I've got a good person behind me, and he just stepped up tonight."

"Micah is an outstanding back and could have started for us a lot of years," echoed Dike-NH head coach Don Betts. "It was just a matter of us continuing to pound away and run the ball at them."

Almost lost in the wake of Hall's injury and Walston's emergence was another gem by the Wolverines' vaunted defense. Facing one of the top athletes in Class 1A, Dike-NH did a great job of containing Pella Christian quarterback Isaac Kacmarynski.

The junior, who entered the game second in 1A in yards from scrimmage, struggled to move the ball consistently, going 12-of-27 in the pocket.

The Wolverines' defense, which had allowed just 16 points in the previous five games, allowed two first-half TD throws from Kacmarynski before clamping down. The Eagles managed just 96 yards in the second half.

"They're relentless," said Stockdale of his team's defense. "They just keep coming after you."

Dike-NH has been in this position before. After all, it has collected five runner-up finishes since 1998. Now, the mission is especially clear - win the first state football title as consolidated Dike-New Hartford.

"I'm excited for the kids, and I'm excited to see how far we can keep going," said Betts. "I'm definitely not ready to be done with these guys yet."

"It feels really good right now, but we've got a few more games to go before we can really start celebrating," Stockdale said.

